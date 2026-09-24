Amal Clooney and Her 78-Year-Old Mom Twinned in Fall's Most Elegant Pant Trend

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For some people, great style goes beyond good taste; it's in their genes. This innate savviness was on full display when international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney stepped out in Athens, Greece, with her mother, journalist Baria Alamuddin, for a conference.

While the women don't share identical style sensibilities, it was evident they're in lockstep on one of fall's most elegant pant trends: wide-leg trousers. Clooney turned heads in an all-white three-piece suit with a cream Jacquemus bag and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, Alamuddin opted for a more whimsical ensemble, featuring head-to-toe polkadots, a playful coral necklace, and Chanel accessories.

Keep scrolling to browse a selection of wide-leg white trousers and polka dot pants to take for a spin this season. These smart, stylish women leave no doubt that this leg-elongating trend is worth trying at any age.

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Amal Clooney wears a cropped white blazer and wide-leg pants outfit, while her mom wears a black top and matching trousers with white polka dots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.