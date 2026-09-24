For some people, great style goes beyond good taste; it's in their genes. This innate savviness was on full display when international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney stepped out in Athens, Greece, with her mother, journalist Baria Alamuddin, for a conference.
While the women don't share identical style sensibilities, it was evident they're in lockstep on one of fall's most elegant pant trends: wide-leg trousers. Clooney turned heads in an all-white three-piece suit with a cream Jacquemus bag and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, Alamuddin opted for a more whimsical ensemble, featuring head-to-toe polkadots, a playful coral necklace, and Chanel accessories.
Keep scrolling to browse a selection of wide-leg white trousers and polka dot pants to take for a spin this season. These smart, stylish women leave no doubt that this leg-elongating trend is worth trying at any age.
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Shop Similar Wide-Leg Pants in White and Polka Dot
ALICE + OLIVIA
Olivia Wide Leg Flare Pants
Accessorize these fun flares with a wide belt.
MANGO
Straight-Fit Cotton Trousers
Get in on the trend for just $30.
La Ligne
Cotton Poplin Colby Pants
Looking for something less tailored? Try this breathable cotton style.
MANGO
Satin Waistband Palazzo Trousers
Major tuxedo vibes.
Nili Lotan
Reed Pants
You'll want to zoom in on the button details.
STAUD
Stroll Pants
Another easy-to-wear option.
Favorite Daughter
Pleats for Days Wide Leg Pants
Pleats add an eye-catching element.
Favorite Daughter
The Jones Wide Leg Pants
Favorite daughter, meet favorite pants.
Princess Polly
Powdered Sugar Polka Dot Strapless Top & Wide Leg Pants Set
Yep, it's a matching set for under $100!
Finery London
Nat Viscose Wide Leg Trousers
They feel like pajamas while still looking professional.
AFRM
Micro Dot Wide Leg Pants
Polka dots plus pockets? Pure perfection.
English Factory
Polka Dot Wide Leg Pants
Not into black and white? Navy feels even more fashion forward.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.