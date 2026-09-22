Don't Buy More Blue Jeans Until You See the Denim Color Trend That It Girls Are Wearing With Uggs

Not blue jeans—the chicest over-30s are elevating Uggs with this denim color trend.

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emily ratajkowski wears a long-sleeve shirt, oversized sunglasses and a brown leather bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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It's officially the first day of fall, and the seasonal shift is undeniable. Autumnal energy is everywhere—particularly in New York City, where temps have dipped into the mid-60s and fashion insiders are stepping out in dark denim and Ugg boots. While dark-blue washes defined last fall, chic dressers are now turning to a fresh denim color trend: chocolate brown. Emily Ratajkowski's latest look is proof.

While out in Brooklyn this week, EmRata was spotted in relaxed, low-rise chocolate-brown jeans. She paired them with a black quarter-sleeve boatneck top, a brown slouchy shoulder bag, oversized sunglasses, and chestnut Uggs. It was an effortless yet elevated ensemble built on classic wardrobe staples with modern touches.

Dark-wash denim in indigo, black, or gray will always have a place in our wardrobes, but fall 2026 belongs to chocolate brown. Think of it as the updated, richer, and more versatile answer to 2025's khaki denim hype. Whether you prefer a relaxed low-rise style or a slim-straight cut, this grounded neutral serves as the perfect base for any outfit. Style it with a simple white tee and Uggs, a red sweater and black ballet flats, a pink striped long-sleeve shirt and brown loafers as Gigi Hadid did today, or lean into a monochrome look with a brown blazer and kitten heels.

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Ever inspired by EmRata's street style, scroll on for the best chocolate-brown jeans and Ugg boots to shop right now.

Chocolate-Brown Jeans and Uggs on Emily Ratajkowski:

Emily Ratajkowski wears a long-sleeve shirt, dark brown jeans, Ugg boots, and a brown leather bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Ugg boots

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Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.