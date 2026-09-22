It's officially the first day of fall, and the seasonal shift is undeniable. Autumnal energy is everywhere—particularly in New York City, where temps have dipped into the mid-60s and fashion insiders are stepping out in dark denim and Uggboots. While dark-blue washes defined last fall, chic dressers are now turning to a fresh denim color trend: chocolate brown. Emily Ratajkowski's latest look is proof.
Dark-wash denim in indigo, black, or gray will always have a place in our wardrobes, but fall 2026 belongs to chocolate brown. Think of it as the updated, richer, and more versatile answer to 2025's khaki denim hype. Whether you prefer a relaxed low-rise style or a slim-straight cut, this grounded neutral serves as the perfect base for any outfit. Style it with a simple white tee and Uggs, a red sweater and black ballet flats, a pink striped long-sleeve shirt and brown loafers as Gigi Hadid did today, or lean into a monochrome look with a brown blazer and kitten heels.
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Ever inspired by EmRata's street style, scroll on for the best chocolate-brown jeans and Ugg boots to shop right now.
Chocolate-Brown Jeans and Uggs on Emily Ratajkowski:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.