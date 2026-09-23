One could argue that the name of a clothing item isn’t all that important, but I tend to disagree. The new jeans style I got the opportunity to try on is the perfect example of why. Premium denim brand Citizens of Humanity is known for designing jeans that are so popular they’re instantly recognizable by style name (the Miro, Charlotte, and Annina jeans, to name a few). One of its newest styles may have one of the most attention-grabbing names of them all: the 90s French Jeans. That’s right; they named them after two of every fashion person’s favorite things, so I think you can see why trying them for myself was a necessity. With a name like that, it's understandable that they're garnering plenty of buzz.
In true Parisian style, the Citizens of Humanity 90s French Jeans have a high-rise fit and straight-leg shape that leans a bit more relaxed than slim. The timeless jeans give an effortless '90s supermodel look on the models on the screen, and I’m here to share my thoughts (and photos of them on my 5’4” self). Keep scrolling to find out if they’re the French-girl jeans you’ve been dreaming of (without sifting through a million vintage pairs).
My Review
While I'll dabble in trendier jeans from time to time, my main jeans objectives are that they're timeless, versatile, and flattering, so the Citizens of Humanity 90s French Jeans appeared to be right up my alley. I tried them on in the Dirty Martini wash, which is described by the brand as a "medium vintage indigo with soft fading, marbling, and whiskering for lived-in depth." In person, I found them to look authentically vintage. They're available in four other washes, including dark denim and black washes, and all are made of 100% regenerative cotton, which gives them a sturdy yet soft feel.
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The jeans feature a button fly and an 11" rise (which was high but not too high). The inseam is 30", which, at my 5'4" height, is about as long as I can go without needing to wear them with heels or get them hemmed. That said, I did opt to wear them with a 1.5-inch heel in these photos, as I found the jeans to be the perfect length with a bit of a heel. I usually go between sizes 25 and 26 in jeans and went with a 25 in these. I'm glad I did, as I still had a smidge of extra room (which I certainly don't mind with high-rise jeans).
So, did they make me feel like a cool Parisian who draws inspiration from '90s It girls? They actually kind of did—on the outside, at least. The slight slouchiness, faded wash, classic straight leg, and high button fly combined to look like a once-in-a-lifetime vintage denim find, like the French seem to be so skilled at getting their hands on—but with a better fit and without the hassle.
The Try-On Pics
Shop the Citizens of Humanity 90s French Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
90s French High Rise Straight in Dirty Martini
Citizens of Humanity
90s French High Rise Straight in Amherst
Citizens of Humanity
90s French High Rise Straight in Pastis
Citizens of Humanity
90s French High Rise Straight in Lumiere
Citizens of Humanity
90s French High Rise Straight in Andreas
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Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.