Blanca Miró Scrimieri is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence and a Barcelona-based stylist. As the founder of fashion brand La Veste and co-founder of sunglasses line Delarge, her expertise lies in design, creative direction and brand building. Although you may know Miró from her collaborations with luxury fashion houses, it is likely her distinctive street style and outfit curation have brought her Instagram profileto your attention. When she isn't attending fashion week or behind the scenes at La Veste, you can also find her curating chic tablescapes at @blanca_a_table
I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the space "in between". Not really "dressed up" per se, but not completely casual either. Somewhere in the middle, where things feel less defined, and a bit more instinctive.
I’ve realised I don’t really dress for specific occasions anymore. I don’t think in terms of "this is for dinner" or "this is for the day". It’s usually a mix of something that feels a bit more proper, combined with something easier and more relaxed. A skirt that could feel quite “done” with a simple knit, a tailored jacket thrown over something softer, almost undone. It’s not about balancing opposites too perfectly. It’s more about letting them sit together naturally.
1. Start With the Shoes
Very often, it’s the shoes that decide everything. I keep coming back to styles that feel almost like indoor shoes, soft leather flats, clogs, and slightly rounded shapes. Nothing too structured, nothing too “finished”. Sometimes with socks, sometimes without. They bring a kind of ease to the look, almost like you didn’t think about it too much, even when you did.
Khaite
Khaite 75mm Cage Sandals
Loewe
Petal Anagram Slide in Lambskin
GUCCI
Embellished Studded Leather Clogs
2. Play With Proportions
Sometimes it’s just a very small shift like a looser layer, that moves the whole look away from being too defined. I like what that does to an outfit—it softens it, but without making it feel too casual. It keeps a certain elegance but takes away the idea of being stuffy and overly dressed. There’s something quite honest about that.
MANGO
Oversized Funnel Neck Trench With Belt
Front Row Shop
Tie-Dye Bohemie Printed Quilted Jacket Mountain Green
Kule
The Watson Cotton Overcoat Jacket in Khaki
3. Dress for the Day, Not the Occasion
This has a lot to do with how we live now, the lines between moments are less clear, and so a day can include so many different things without really changing rhythm. Getting dressed in a way that can move through all of that feels more natural than choosing one “version” of yourself.
I’m drawn to pieces that don’t belong entirely to one category. Things that can shift depending on how you wear them. A more classic silhouette worn in a relaxed way. Or something simple that becomes slightly more elevated just through one detail. t's not a look that announces itself immediately. It's quieter than that. But I think that's why I like it.
Creative Director and Co-Founder, La Veste and Delarge
Blanca Miró is a Barcelona-based creative director and co-founder of fashion brand La Veste and eyewear label Delarge. Known for her playful approach to colour and unexpected styling combinations, she blends vintage influences with modern silhouettes. Her work moves between fashion, interiors and personal storytelling, always guided by instinct and a love of contrast.