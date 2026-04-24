Not "Dressed Up", Not "Dressed Down"—3 Ways to Make Your Outfits Feel More Intentional

In Blanca Miro's latest column for Who What Wear UK, she explores the styling tips she uses to help her looks work for every dress code.

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Blanca Miro Editors in Residence Who What Wear UK
(Image credit: Blanca Miro)

Blanca Miró Scrimieri is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence and a Barcelona-based stylist. As the founder of fashion brand La Veste and co-founder of sunglasses line Delarge, her expertise lies in design, creative direction and brand building. Although you may know Miró from her collaborations with luxury fashion houses, it is likely her distinctive street style and outfit curation have brought her Instagram profile to your attention. When she isn't attending fashion week or behind the scenes at La Veste, you can also find her curating chic tablescapes at @blanca_a_table

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the space "in between". Not really "dressed up" per se, but not completely casual either. Somewhere in the middle, where things feel less defined, and a bit more instinctive.

I’ve realised I don’t really dress for specific occasions anymore. I don’t think in terms of "this is for dinner" or "this is for the day". It’s usually a mix of something that feels a bit more proper, combined with something easier and more relaxed. A skirt that could feel quite “done” with a simple knit, a tailored jacket thrown over something softer, almost undone. It’s not about balancing opposites too perfectly. It’s more about letting them sit together naturally.

Blanca Miro Who What Wear Uk Editors in Residence

(Image credit: Blanco Miro)

1. Start With the Shoes

Very often, it’s the shoes that decide everything. I keep coming back to styles that feel almost like indoor shoes, soft leather flats, clogs, and slightly rounded shapes. Nothing too structured, nothing too “finished”. Sometimes with socks, sometimes without. They bring a kind of ease to the look, almost like you didn’t think about it too much, even when you did.

Blanca Miro wears red strappy sandals and a red woven clutch bag

(Image credit: Blanca Miro)

2. Play With Proportions

Blanca Miro wears a brown chiffon trench coat, cream trousers and clogs

(Image credit: Blanca Miro)

Sometimes it’s just a very small shift like a looser layer, that moves the whole look away from being too defined. I like what that does to an outfit—it softens it, but without making it feel too casual. It keeps a certain elegance but takes away the idea of being stuffy and overly dressed. There’s something quite honest about that.

3. Dress for the Day, Not the Occasion

Blanca Miro wears a leather jacket, orange shirt and purple trousers.

(Image credit: Blanca Miro)

This has a lot to do with how we live now, the lines between moments are less clear, and so a day can include so many different things without really changing rhythm. Getting dressed in a way that can move through all of that feels more natural than choosing one “version” of yourself.

I’m drawn to pieces that don’t belong entirely to one category. Things that can shift depending on how you wear them. A more classic silhouette worn in a relaxed way. Or something simple that becomes slightly more elevated just through one detail. t's not a look that announces itself immediately. It's quieter than that. But I think that's why I like it.

Blanca Miro
Blanca Miro
Creative Director and Co-Founder, La Veste and Delarge

Blanca Miró is a Barcelona-based creative director and co-founder of fashion brand La Veste and eyewear label Delarge. Known for her playful approach to colour and unexpected styling combinations, she blends vintage influences with modern silhouettes. Her work moves between fashion, interiors and personal storytelling, always guided by instinct and a love of contrast.