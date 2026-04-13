"Busy" is an understatement for Monica Upton. The Australia-based entrepreneur and beauty PR veteran balances her role as the founder of luxury leather label VESTIRSIwith the demands of raising her three children (all under five). So yes, she's busy. As a result, a versatile closet is essential. She relies on a curated capsule wardrobe that transitions seamlessly throughout her day. Furthermore, she loves to stock her closet with fellow Australian labels.
"While I’ve always loved International brands, there’s an incredible wave of fashion coming out of Australia right now. The level of design and quality is stronger than ever, and we’re truly spoiled for choice. From Venroy to Camilla and Marc to Scanlan & Theodore, there’s a real depth of talent. I also understand how challenging it is to take an Australian brand global, so it’s especially meaningful to support and champion fellow Australian designers," Upton shared.
Below is Upton's timeless 8-piece capsule wardrobe, featuring everything from, yes, her must-have bag from her label to the jacket she styles with many outfits to the flat shoe silhouette she can't live without. Upton also shared styling notes on how she wears the pieces in question. Keep scrolling for more, along with Upton's specific picks and other shopping inspiration.
The Timeless Capsule Wardrobe
White Button-Up Shirt
"I reach for a crisp white button-down constantly. Tucked into trousers for a school run that runs into a meeting or left open over a tank at the weekend, it genuinely does everything."
Styling note: "Tucked into tailored trousers or half-tucked into a silk slip skirt."
Camilla and Marc
Denis Long Sleeve Shirt
Topshop
Darted Cuff Oversize Button-Up Shirt
Dries Van Noten
Cho Button-Up Shirt
Black Blazer
"A well-cut black blazer is non-negotiable in my wardrobe. I wear it over everything from a white tee to a slip dress and it instantly makes me look like I have it together even on the most chaotic days."
Styling note: "Over a white tee and straight leg jeans or layered over a slip dress for evenings."
St Agni
90s Wool Blazer
ANINE BING
Quinn Blazer
Karen Millen
Tailored Double Breasted Blazer
Black Bag
"I build my looks around my bag as it’s the one thing that makes even my most casual outfit feel intentional. As a busy founder and mum of three under five, my bag has to work just as hard as I do (while also looking great!). This is my design philosophy for all VESTIRSI bags and we’ve bought this to life this season in the Vera Bowler."
Styling note: "With everything, tailored trousers for meetings through to denim on the school run."
VESTIRSI
Vera Black Large Bowler Bag
VESTIRSI
Margot Xl Black Woven Tote
VESTIRSI
Serena Black Leather Hobo Bag
Ballet Flats
"A great ballet flat is something I wear every single day. It is comfortable and clean and takes you effortlessly from the school run to a dinner without missing a beat."
Styling note: "With jeans and a blazer or the slip skirt on lower-key days.”