Meghan Markle Made Her First Ever Paris Fashion Week Appearance, Wearing Two Custom Balenciaga Looks

In a surprise appearance, Meghan Markle was the last guest to arrive for the Balenciaga spring/summer 2026 runway show. Though she has attended New York Fashion Week in the past, the show marked the first ever Paris Fashion Week appearance for the Duchess of Sussex. She arrived to celebrate the debut collection for creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, who showcased his first runway show for the French fashion house. She was first spotted wearing her look for the front row when leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris—a head-to-toe custom Balenciaga look, including a white pantsuit topped with a draped shawl, as well as a black bag and heels. Markle’s hair was slicked back into a bun, playing up the elegance of the look.
Just hours later, following the runway show, Meghan Markle changed into a second custom Balenciaga look—a sleeveless black dress with a similar draped cape detail from her look earlier in the evening. Sleek black pumps, stacks of gold bracelets, and diamond stud earrings completed the polished look. Ahead, more on how the Duchess of Sussex tapped into Parisian elegance with her PFW debut.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.