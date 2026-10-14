Bag Check: What Fashion People Carried in 2006 vs. 2026

From Lancôme Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss to Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment.

Chinazor &quot;Chichi&quot; Offor&#039;s avatar
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A photo of the inside of a 2006-inspired bag and a photo of the inside of a 2026 bag.
(Image credit: @jingyulin_)

Today, October 14, marks Who What Wear's 20th anniversary, and we're celebrating with our first-ever special-edition print magazine starring Whitney Peak and Iris Law. For the past two decades, we've been reporting on trends, creating shoppable guides, and covering celebrity style—ever since cofounders Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power published the debut story on October 23, 2006, "Trend Report: Little Leather Jackets."

In honor of our milestone birthday, we created a "What's in My Bag?" 2006 vs. 2026—reflecting on the staples of both eras. While so much has changed over the last 20 years (we've outgrown our Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum), some things never do (we're still wearing oversize sunglasses).

Below, take a peek at everything a fashion person might've carried in their handbag in 2006—and everything they’re carrying now.

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A photo of a 2006-inspired bag check.

From top to bottom, left to right: Louis Vuitton x Murakami Wallet, Tiffany & Co. Return to Tiffany Heart Tag Charm Bracelet, Nars Orgasm Blush, Tom Ford Whitney Oversize Sunglasses, Lancôme Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss, Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum, Vintage Coach Soho Flap Bag

(Image credit: @jingyulin_)

Going back to 2006, rom-coms like She’s the Man were in theaters while the lovable Seth Cohen graced our TV screens on The O.C. True Religion jeans were sitting low on the hips, Paris Hilton had Lancôme Juicy Tubes on her lips, and The Strokes were on repeat with an icy blue iPod Nano scoring the soundtrack of our lives. Opening Ceremony was the place to shop, Nars’s Orgasm blush was a best seller, we stashed a tin of Altoids Sours in every purse, and somehow, we were getting around using printouts from MapQuest.

A photo of a 2026 bag check.

From top to bottom, left to right: Rocky’s Matcha Daily Ceremonial Blend Single Serve Packet, Gia Kuan pen, Rhode Peptide Lip Shape in Lift, Louise Carmen Pocket Notebook, Sandy Liang Rosette Hair Tie, Celisse QuickCoat in Babydoll, Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1967C Sunglasses, Rhode Lip Case With Peptide Lip Treatment, Prada Lip Balm, Starface Hydro-Star Pimple Patches, Merit Flush Balm, Celisse The Fine Line, La Bonne Brosse N.03 Hairbrush, Bonnie Clyde Baby Glasses, Miu Miu Embossed Logo Leather Card Holder, Selór Hair Clip, DedCool Xtra Milk Fragrance, Coach Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30

(Image credit: @jingyulin_)

Thinking about 2026 so far and the trends that have defined this year, bug-eyed, large-framed sunglasses have made a comeback, and Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1967C have become the most-wanted pair among editors and celebrities. For beauty, Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment is still everywhere after launching in 2022, independent fragrances like DedCool’s Xtra Milk are viral, Prada Beauty is an editor favorite, and Celisse nail polish has a cult following. Meanwhile, many of us read Lena Dunham's latest memoir, Famesick; watched the box office–defying Obsession; and maybe even saw Audrey Hobert in concert (or at least listened to her album Who's the Clown?). Keep scrolling to shop our favorites from the shoot.

Shop the Shoot

Photographer: Jingyu Lin
Stylists: Audry Hiaoui, Chinazor Offor
Editor in Chief: Kat Collings
Creative Director: Natalia Sztyk
Set Designer: Lane Vineyard
Producer: Luciana De La Fe
Retoucher: Jiyeah Kim

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, OfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.