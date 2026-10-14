In honor of our milestone birthday, we created a "What's in My Bag?" 2006 vs. 2026—reflecting on the staples of both eras. While so much has changed over the last 20 years (we've outgrown our Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum), some things never do (we're still wearing oversize sunglasses).
Below, take a peek at everything a fashion person might've carried in their handbag in 2006—and everything they’re carrying now.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Going back to 2006, rom-coms like She’s the Man were in theaters while the lovable Seth Cohen graced our TV screens on The O.C.True Religion jeans were sitting low on the hips, Paris Hilton had Lancôme Juicy Tubes on her lips, and The Strokes were on repeat with an icy blue iPod Nano scoring the soundtrack of our lives. Opening Ceremony was the place to shop, Nars’s Orgasm blush was a best seller, we stashed a tin of Altoids Sours in every purse, and somehow, we were getting around using printouts from MapQuest.
Thinking about 2026 so far and the trends that have defined this year, bug-eyed, large-framed sunglasses have made a comeback, and Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1967C have become the most-wanted pair among editors and celebrities. For beauty, Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment is still everywhere after launching in 2022, independent fragrances like DedCool’s Xtra Milk are viral, Prada Beauty is an editor favorite, and Celisse nail polish has a cult following. Meanwhile, many of us read Lena Dunham's latest memoir, Famesick; watched the box office–defying Obsession; and maybe even saw Audrey Hobert in concert (or at least listened to her album Who's the Clown?). Keep scrolling to shop our favorites from the shoot.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.