It was, by all accounts, a defining year for fashion's biggest houses. At Chanel, Matthieu Blazy's arrival sent the house into overdrive, with a renewed appetite for its most new designs. At Celine, Michael Rider ushered in a new era, cultivating a devoted following drawn to his vision of modern Parisian dressing. Elsewhere, a new generation of designers and creative directors continued to reshape the luxury landscape, bringing fresh energy to established names while putting emerging labels firmly on the industry's radar. The result? A year in which heritage and newness existed in particularly stylish harmony.
Of course, no fashion year is complete without its It-items. These are the pieces that seem to define the year in fashion: the ones spotted on the front row, captured outside the shows, worn by celebrities and adopted by the most directional dressers of the style set. From Conner Ives's statement-making outerwear to The Row's compelling leather goods, 2026 delivered no shortage of coveted pieces. While trends come and go, the most memorable purchases tend to have something more enduring about them. They speak to a particular mood, a designer's point of view or a collective shift in taste. Consider this your definitive edit of the luxury pieces that mattered most this year.
Few jewelry collections have grown to be as classic and timeless as Chanel Coco Crush. The pieces infuse the French fashion house's iconic quilted motif into the designs and have grown to be coveted collector's items. The jewelry has emerged as a must-have, earning a place in the wardrobes of editors and style insiders alike, who often wear the rings and bracelets in stacks.
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Chanel
Coco Crush Ring
chanel
Coco Crush Bracelet
There are few better indicators of a fashion favorite than a piece that perpetually sells out, and Dries Van Noten's Strapless Top has been doing precisely that. As Julian Klausner ushers the house into its next chapter, a new wave of shoppers is discovering the label's singular approach to dressing. This floral jacquard top, in particular, has become a particularly compelling entry point.
Dries Van Noten
Metallic Floral Jacquard Strapless Top
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Strapless Floral-Jacquard Blouse
Under Michael Rider, Celine has found itself at the center of a new fashion fixation, and few accessories capture the appeal quite like the Maison Celine Belt. A fixture both on the streets and throughout fashion month, it has become the kind of instantly recognizable finishing touch that the style set can't seem to get enough of.
celine
Maison Celine Belt
celine
Little Maison Celine Belt
If one emerging designer has managed to capture the fashion industry's imagination this year, it's Conner Ives. The Robe Coat is among the label's most talked-about creations, combining a distinctive silhouette with the kind of effortless drama that translates just as beautifully on the street as it does on the runway. Its celebrity following, which includes Hailey Bieber and Laura Harrier, only adds to its growing cult status.
Conner Ives
Fur-Trimmed Silk Robe
Conner Ives
Fur-Trimmed Robe
The pouch bag was undoubtedly one of the defining accessory trends of 2026, and Prada's Wish Pouch emerged as one of its most coveted interpretations. Regularly spotted on the fashion set, it strikes that particularly appealing balance between playful and polished. For the It girls who prefer their accessories to make a statement without trying too hard, it was an obvious choice.
PRADA
Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch - Topaz
PRADA
Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch - Azalea Red
Ralph Lauren has long understood the power of a truly memorable piece, and its Fringe Jacket proved just how enduring that appeal can be. With its distinctive Western detailing and unmistakable character, the jacket is one of those rare pieces that feels both deeply rooted in the house's heritage and entirely relevant to the present moment.
Polo ralph lauren
Fringe Leather Jacket
Polo ralph lauren
Fringe Leather Jacket
After seasons of pared-back footwear dominating the conversation, Tory Burch's Beaded Pumps offer a rather compelling glimpse of what comes next. Personality-forward and unapologetically decorative, they're a welcome reminder that fashion should, above all, be fun. If 2026 was the year of the personality dressing, this is the pair of shoes suggesting that 2027 will take things even further.
Tory Burch
Beaded Pumps
Tory Burch
Beaded Pumps
Every city has its signature jacket, and in New York, the Khaite Military Jacket has made a convincing case for the title. With its distinctly downtown sensibility and effortless ability to pull an outfit together, it's the kind of outerwear that feels equally at home thrown over denim or styled with something considerably more polished. Consider it the ultimate NYC cool-girl uniform.
khaite
York Jacket
khaite
York Jacket
The Row's approach to accessories has always been rooted in the idea that less can, in fact, be considerably more. Its sleek leather bags continue to command an almost unrivalled level of desire, and in 2026, the Agnes emerged as the standout style. Understated, beautifully considered, and endlessly versatile, it's the sort of bag that needs no obvious logo to make its presence known.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.