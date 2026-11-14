From Mary-Kate Olsen to Bella Hadid, This Is the Designer Bag It Girls Never Stopped Wearing

Balenciaga's Le City Bag just turned 25 years old and It girls still can't get enough of it.

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mary-kate olsen, sarah pidgeo, SJP and kate moss wear the balenciaga le city bag.
(Image credit: Balenciaga)
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Some bags have a moment. The Balenciaga Le City has had several, and more impressively, it has never really left the conversation. Twenty-five years after it first entered the fashion zeitgeist, the slouchy, studded carryall with tassel-adorned zippers remains a fixture in the wardrobes of the chicest. Kate Moss carried it, Nicole Richie collected it, and Mary-Kate Olsen made the case for a specific colorway—mint green.

In 2001, Nicolas Ghesquière introduced the City Bag, but it was seen as an outlier. In a world dominated by polished, structured styles, this slouchy silhouette with its distressed leather and logo-free design challenged the norms. Balenciaga executives weren't entirely convinced, so the brand made only 25.

However, Kate Moss spotted it backstage at one of the brand's runway shows and ordered one for herself. Her endorsement changed the executives' minds, helped bring the bag into full production, and the rest is history. Soon, it was everywhere on Olsen and Richie (as mentioned), as well as Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicky Hilton, and more.

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In 2024, Balenciaga reintroduced the silhouette as Le City, tapping into renewed interest in easy, wearable bags. Original fans remained devoted, but a new group of stylish A-listers like Bella Hadid, Sarah Pidgeon, and Tate McRae also got their hands on it.

Nicole richie wears the balenciaga le city bag with a gold top and jeans.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

Now, as the bag turns 25, Balenciaga is giving the Le City the kind of celebration an icon deserves. The house has teamed up with artist Damien Hirst on a limited-edition collection inspired by his signature motifs: multicolored dots arranged to form a simplified butterfly. It is also honoring the bag with exhibitions around the world, including in Paris, where visitors can see the first prototype alongside pieces from Balenciaga collectors like Richie, who owned it in pretty much every color.

Talking about Richie, she also fittingly stars in the brand's anniversary campaign. “My Balenciaga bags have been with me through every era of my life," she says in the brand's press release. "They've only gotten better with age, and you know what? So have I!"

The Le City hasn't just survived the fashion cycle; it's sidestepped it. Keep scrolling to see how some of the chicest celebrities have and continue to style the iconic Balenciaga bag, and shop a few of our favorite colorways.

Balenciaga Le City Bag on Celebrities In the Aughts

a celebrity wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Nicole Richie

a celebrity wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Mary-Kate Olsen

a celebrity wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Chloë Sevigny

a celebrity wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Jennifer Aniston

a celebrity wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Kate Moss

a celebrity wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Gisele Bündchen

a celebrity wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Clemence Poesy

a celebrity wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Sarah Jessica Parker

Balenciaga Le City Bag on Celebrities Now

a celebrity wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Sarah Pidgeon

RHW wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

tate mcrae wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Tate McRae

claudia schiffer wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Claudia Schiffer

bella hadid wears the balenciaga le city bag.

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

WHO: Bella Hadid

Shop the Balenciaga Le City Bag

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.