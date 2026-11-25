I've seen a lot of TikTok videos lamenting the days when Black Friday deals were actually mind-boggling. Listen, I have no desire to line up at Walmart at midnight for a flat-screen TV, but these days, some retailers offer 15% off and expect customers to get excited. Sorry, but I don't get out of bed for discounts less than 40%! Luckily, if you're in the market for some very cute pajamas, Eberjay understood the assignment.
Jennifer Aniston just posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing Eberjay's Nautico Long PJ Set. Originally retailing for $198, the set now costs $104 after you factor in the extra 25% taken off at checkout. Yep, that means Aniston's adorable striped pajamas are a whopping 47% off right now. Now that's the kind of thrilling discount I'm looking for this week. Scroll down to see Aniston wearing the pajamas on the set of her Christmas movie, Naughty, which will be released in November 2027.
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Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.