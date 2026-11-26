Blue and black denim will always have a place in my wardrobe, but lately, I've been paying more attention to a different color: red. As Riley Keough just demonstrated while out in New York City, it's surprisingly easy to style. She wore a pair of red jeans with a sumptuous brown suede trench coat, burgundy suede tote bag, velvet scarf, and brown boots, creating a rich, tonal look that made me want to rethink my usual denim rotation.
Colored jeans are having a moment, but red is the specific shade fashion people are gravitating toward most. Whether you style it with other trendy fall and winter colors as Keough did, or pair red jeans with understated neutrals, the color feels like a fresh alternative to garden-variety denim options that saturate the market. If you've been looking for a way to make your everyday outfits feel just a little more interesting, consider this your sign to give red denim a try. I'm sure Keough won't mind if you copy her.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.