I Searched for Expensive-Looking 2025 Buys—Arket, Topshop and Zara Delivered

The new year is officially upon us, bringing with it a fresh wave of new-in styles to set us up for the season ahead. After the break, many of us are feeling rejuvenated and ready to take on all this year has in store, which may mean you're considering what you'll be wearing to all the events filling up your freshly opened 2025 diary. Whilst you could spend a few hours trawling through the sites to find that one special something, or even venture into the arctic outdoors to scour the freshly restocked shelves of the high street, I'm here to offer a third option. Grab a cuppa, settle in, and let me bring the best new-in pieces from Arket, Topshop and Zara directly to you.

We're only a week into the new year and already my wardrobe has faced some challenges. Weekend plans and work days are back in action and I've found my wardrobe struggling to keep up with the balancing act of putting together elegant looks that can withstand the freezing temperatures and bouts of snow. Naturally, I headed to a few of my favourite high street stores, looking for new buys to bring an elegant edge to my winter looks.

Of the key players on the high street, Arket, Topshop and Zara are a few of my favourites to turn to. Arket's brilliance in classic pieces with a designer-passing feel is hard to compete with, and with each refresh of the new-in section there's a new gem to be found. Growing up in the Topshop generation, I'll admit I'd overlooked the brand in recent years until a recent scroll through the ASOS website. Now, it's firmly back in a top spot with its consistently good denim, playful accessories and finger on the pulse of the very best colour trends around. Finally, Zara is a brand I turn to almost daily as a reliable source for trending pieces, easy staples and design details that make each piece look far more high-end than its price tag.

Tens of tabs, hours of scrolling and plenty of coffee later, I've settled on the 33 best buys from Arket, Topshop and Zara that are ready to rejuvenate any looks through the rest of winter, and beyond. Scroll on to explore!

Shop the best new-in buys at Arket, Topshop and Zara

1. ARKET

Arket Oversized Wool-Blend Coat £279 SHOP NOW Ready your wardrobe for the winter chill with this sleek yet cosy coat.

Arket Pleated Wool Blend Skirt £139 SHOP NOW A sleek pleated skirt brings an instant touch of polish.

Arket Mohair-Wool Blend Jacket £149 SHOP NOW I can just imagine how soft this is.

Arket Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans £87 SHOP NOW The Lupine jeans are one of my favourite Arket styles. Bring a fresh edge to your winter looks with this cream shade.

Arket Slim Suede Loafers £189 SHOP NOW These have already sold out once, so I'd recommend moving fast if they take your fancy.

Arket Fold-Over Collar Tunic £129 SHOP NOW The neckline is impeccable.

Arket Barrel-Leg Trousers £87 SHOP NOW Barrel-leg silhouettes took over denim last year, and now we're seeing trouser styles coming to the fore.

Arket Denim Overshirt £119 SHOP NOW Ask any fashion person and they'll confirm that a denim jacket is a staple capsule wardrobe piece. Look to deep indigo shades for a 2025 update.

Arket Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt £77 SHOP NOW No matter the year, no matter the season, a great striped shirt will always come in handy,

Arket Croc-Effect Leather Tote £279 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this bag.

Arket Relaxed Cashmere-Wool Jumper £159 SHOP NOW This deep blue shade has all my attention.

2. TOPSHOP

Topshop Topshop Belted Long Line Formal Coat in Multi £95 SHOP NOW From the colour to the shade, there's a lot to love about this coat.

Topshop Topshop Knitted Half Sleeve Cardi in Tan £38 SHOP NOW Short-sleeved knits have taken over this season, and will be a style you'll call upon for years to come.

Topshop Topshop 70s Wide Leg Jeans in Mid Blue £50 SHOP NOW Bold and brilliant.

Topshop Topshop Dolly Closed Toe Heels in Zebra Print £42 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Topshop Topshop Knitted Compact Fitted Waist Cardi in Chocolate £45 SHOP NOW The fitted waist and multi-buttons set this cardigan apart from the rest.

Topshop Topshop Co-Ord Pleated Trouser in Brown £50 SHOP NOW Looking for the comfort of your winter break leggings with a polished edge? Tailored trousers are the answer.

Topshop Topshop Blair Leather Belt With Silver Studs in Black £35 SHOP NOW Trust me, a striking belt can take a look from good to great.

Topshop Topshop Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket in Green £68 SHOP NOW From the oversized fit to the deep green shade, this is sure to move quickly.

Topshop Topshop Knitted Off the Shoulder Top in Navy £36 SHOP NOW Take your knitwear collection to evening with this off the shoulder neckline.

Topshop Topshop Premium Sutton Leather Knee High Heeled Boots in Burgundy £140 SHOP NOW Swap your trainers for these knee high boots to instantly add a touch of elegance.

Topshop Topshop Denim A-Line Full Skirt in Mid Blue £48 SHOP NOW Once again, Topshop proves it's still a force when it comes to denim.

3. ZARA

ZARA Zw Collection Oversize Scarf Coat £179 SHOP NOW Scarf coats are a style you'll want to pull out every winter for a classic yet cool look.

ZARA Denim-Effect Peter Pan Collar Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Bold collars are the easy way to bring a touch of intrigue to your simplest outfits.

ZARA Zw Collection Barrel Trousers £50 SHOP NOW A great shape and a trending shade—these went straight in my basket.

ZARA Split Suede Maxi Tote Bag £139 SHOP NOW The brown suede finish and stitch detailing makes this look so premium.

ZARA Zw Collection Faux Shearling Jacket £80 SHOP NOW When your puffer coat is too dressed down, turn to a faux shearling jacket.

ZARA 100% Wool Belted Jacket £56 SHOP NOW The cream version sold out in a flash. I expect the burgundy will do the same.

ZARA Zw Collection Wide-Leg High-Waist Flocked Jeans £50 SHOP NOW If you're taking a break from your favourite straight leg styles, look to Zara's wide-leg jeans with striking front seam details.

ZARA Buckle Ballerinas £28 SHOP NOW I can't believe these are under £30.

ZARA Checked Cape Jacket £60 SHOP NOW Gingham and check will be the prints to know about come spring.

ZARA Wool Bandana £18 SHOP NOW Cosy and chic!

ZARA Draped Open Back Dress £36 SHOP NOW Just wait until you see the back.