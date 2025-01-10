I Searched for Expensive-Looking 2025 Buys—Arket, Topshop and Zara Delivered
The new year is officially upon us, bringing with it a fresh wave of new-in styles to set us up for the season ahead. After the break, many of us are feeling rejuvenated and ready to take on all this year has in store, which may mean you're considering what you'll be wearing to all the events filling up your freshly opened 2025 diary. Whilst you could spend a few hours trawling through the sites to find that one special something, or even venture into the arctic outdoors to scour the freshly restocked shelves of the high street, I'm here to offer a third option. Grab a cuppa, settle in, and let me bring the best new-in pieces from Arket, Topshop and Zara directly to you.
We're only a week into the new year and already my wardrobe has faced some challenges. Weekend plans and work days are back in action and I've found my wardrobe struggling to keep up with the balancing act of putting together elegant looks that can withstand the freezing temperatures and bouts of snow. Naturally, I headed to a few of my favourite high street stores, looking for new buys to bring an elegant edge to my winter looks.
Of the key players on the high street, Arket, Topshop and Zara are a few of my favourites to turn to. Arket's brilliance in classic pieces with a designer-passing feel is hard to compete with, and with each refresh of the new-in section there's a new gem to be found. Growing up in the Topshop generation, I'll admit I'd overlooked the brand in recent years until a recent scroll through the ASOS website. Now, it's firmly back in a top spot with its consistently good denim, playful accessories and finger on the pulse of the very best colour trends around. Finally, Zara is a brand I turn to almost daily as a reliable source for trending pieces, easy staples and design details that make each piece look far more high-end than its price tag.
Tens of tabs, hours of scrolling and plenty of coffee later, I've settled on the 33 best buys from Arket, Topshop and Zara that are ready to rejuvenate any looks through the rest of winter, and beyond. Scroll on to explore!
Shop the best new-in buys at Arket, Topshop and Zara
1. ARKET
Ready your wardrobe for the winter chill with this sleek yet cosy coat.
The Lupine jeans are one of my favourite Arket styles. Bring a fresh edge to your winter looks with this cream shade.
These have already sold out once, so I'd recommend moving fast if they take your fancy.
Barrel-leg silhouettes took over denim last year, and now we're seeing trouser styles coming to the fore.
Ask any fashion person and they'll confirm that a denim jacket is a staple capsule wardrobe piece. Look to deep indigo shades for a 2025 update.
No matter the year, no matter the season, a great striped shirt will always come in handy,
2. TOPSHOP
From the colour to the shade, there's a lot to love about this coat.
Short-sleeved knits have taken over this season, and will be a style you'll call upon for years to come.
These also come in black.
The fitted waist and multi-buttons set this cardigan apart from the rest.
Looking for the comfort of your winter break leggings with a polished edge? Tailored trousers are the answer.
Trust me, a striking belt can take a look from good to great.
From the oversized fit to the deep green shade, this is sure to move quickly.
Take your knitwear collection to evening with this off the shoulder neckline.
Swap your trainers for these knee high boots to instantly add a touch of elegance.
Once again, Topshop proves it's still a force when it comes to denim.
3. ZARA
Scarf coats are a style you'll want to pull out every winter for a classic yet cool look.
Bold collars are the easy way to bring a touch of intrigue to your simplest outfits.
A great shape and a trending shade—these went straight in my basket.
The brown suede finish and stitch detailing makes this look so premium.
When your puffer coat is too dressed down, turn to a faux shearling jacket.
The cream version sold out in a flash. I expect the burgundy will do the same.
If you're taking a break from your favourite straight leg styles, look to Zara's wide-leg jeans with striking front seam details.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
