8 Elevated Winter Colour Trends Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing Well Into 2025
This season is proving that the classics never go out of style, and I, for one, am thrilled. Just look at the colour trends that have begun to emerge—they aren’t about chasing the next bold statement or gimmicky pop of brightness. Instead, winter 2024's fashion colour trends come together to create a sophisticated palette that feels both timeless and effortlessly chic—perfect for the refined dresser who still wants to make an impact with their wintery ensembles without feeling the need to buy into fads that, let's face it, have a high probability of fading. Think hues that exude elegance, versatility, and a quiet confidence that whispers rather than shouts.
We're seeing a return to neutrals, but not just any neutrals; these are refined shades that pair seamlessly with nearly everything in your wardrobe. Whether it's a cashmere jumper, a wool coat, or a silk slip dress, this season's colours make each piece feel like an investment. Earthy undertones are in abundance, grounding any outfit with depth and richness.
Then, of course, we have our deeper shades—ones that add a certain drama to an outfit without feeling sulky. They’re perfect for evening, their moody underdones giving a sultry payoff, yet versatile enough to transition effortlessly into daytime—personally I enjoy the current penchant for wearing dark burgundy coats, something I'd ordinarily consider to be formal, with ecru denim or joggers for casual errand running.
Indeed, winter 2024 is proof that, sometimes, simplicity is the ultimate luxury. These colours are less about following trends and more about embracing a seasonless, elegant approach to dressing—an approach that always looks right, no matter the occasion. I've rounded up eight such shades for you below. Swerving black, which we all know is classic in its own right, these are the other colours to know for winter 2024.
8 CHIC FASHION COLOUR TRENDS TAKING OVER IN WINTER 2024
1. WARM GREY
Grey is a colour we see consistently in the wintertime, and not just in the sky. However, in place if cool, bluey greys, this winter I'm seeing greys with warmer undertones coming through.
Although skill grey, adding this warmer payoff makes the colour feel more inviting to wear, especially on dreary weather days.
Monochromatic grey outfits always make an impact, but trust that this hue will also work well with a variety of tones. Fashion people enjoy wearing it with greens, camels and reds (more on that in a moment).
2. PLUM
Although burgundy is still very much a key colour trend this winter, over the past few weeks I've begun to see stylish types gravitate towards a more purply tone.
Just as expensive-looking as the other moody tones this season is being dominated by, plum is fast becoming the new berry shade of choice.
As with many darker colours, an outfit is made by the fabrics you choose to wear it in. I love this combination of liquid-like satin and hardy leather.
3. BROWN
Chocolate brown has emerged as 2024's favourite neutral, offering a warm, grounded alternative to black and grey.
Incredibly versatile, complementing other winter hues like burgundy, deep green, and ochre yellow, it's little wonder the shade is taking over the market and social media alike.
In my opinion, the deeper the hue, the more expensive it looks. Again, contrasting textures is the key to making an all-brown outfit look more dimensional and interesting but, really, you can't go too far wrong whichever pairing you opt for.
4. OLIVE
Another modern neutral, now that we've officially entered winter, olive clothing is starting to crop up everywhere I look.
One of the easiest ways to integrate it into your wardrobe is by way of a coat or jacket. With it's universally flattering hue, it goes with a surprising array of colours. Think beige, blue, pink, red (it's just muted enough not to draw festive connotations) and of course camel, brown, burgundy and grey.
Wear it with jeans for an everyday ensemble, or use olive separates like blazers to give your evening looks a colourful yet rich finish.
5. CREAM
I'm reluctant to call cream a "trend" but the sheer volume of cream looks that we're seeing this winter tells me it's very much a current thing.
While winter whites always make a comeback at this time in the year, they can sometimes feel too cold, especially when if it's a gloomy day. Warmer cream tones, however, feel much more elegant.
For me, there's nothing more refined looking than a cream coat. Use it to dress up your jeans and knitted dresses.
6. NAVY
Fashion analysts at @databutmakeitfashion say that searches for navy have surpassed black this season, and I believe it given the sheer amount of navy looks I've seen lately.
Needless to say, it pairs perfectly with denim, but it needn't all be blue—I like how this content creator has used it to give her grey jeans a fresh-looking spin.
And don't subscribe to the outdated fashion "rule" that you can't wear black and navy together. In fact, I think it makes for one of the chicest colour pairings.
7. MOLE
You might expect beige to appear on our list, and while it will always be considered a valuable player when it comes to winter's colour palette, this season, in contrast to grey, I'm seeing cooler mole tones come to the fore.
Just as wearable as warmer beiges and camels, mole is slightly knocked back in its vibrancy, which I think makes it even more versatile with other colours.
Instantly expensive-looking, wear it in dress form for a no-brainer outfit or integrate a tailored trouser into your wardrobe and pair it with your favourite knitwear and shirting.
8. RED
It's the boldest colour on our list, but it's no less classic than the others. Bright, pillar box red coats considered timeless, so the fact that it's made a comeback alongside these hues is unsurprising.
Still, you needn't worry about it not making an impact. It's a colour that's standout and has the ability to instantly tell people that, yes, you are a fashion person.
Although many are wearing this tone from top-to-toe, it also pairs well with everything deemed a neutral. I'm particularly fond of the red and white look above.
