7 Deeply Chic Winter Outfits Fashion People Across Europe Are Already Wearing
At the beginning of each season I like to take a look inside my wardrobe and assess the items that are doing the hardest work for me, as well as the items that aren't pulling their weight. Keen to give my rotation the best fighting chance of seeing me through the winter season in style, I've sought out styling inspiration from a few of my favourite European influencers to help me fill in any gaps.
Familiar with dressing for chilly climates, this elite style set hosts some of the chicest wardrobes I've seen. Eager to give my style a winter refresh, read on to discover the seven winter outfits I'll be copying from European fashion people this season.
7 CHIC WINTER OUTFITS I'VE SPOTTED ACROSS EUROPE
1. FLUFFY COAT + LEATHER BELT
Style Notes: Fluffy coats are quickly coming through as one of the biggest outerwear trends of the season, and European fashion people are wearing theirs with the addition of a sleek leather belt to give them an elevated edge. Style over a warm knit and wear with pointed toe boots to neaten up your fluffy look.
Shop the Look:
2. LEOPARD COAT + PINSTRIPE TROUSERS
Style Notes: Every fashion person knows that the leopard print trend is one of the most important of the season. Style with pinstripe trousers and vivid red shoe to create a dynamic outfit that any fashion editor would happily copy.
Shop the Look:
The elasticated waistband makes these comfortable enough to style all day.
3. WOOL BLAZER + TURTLENECK + TURNED-UP JEANS
Style Notes: Don't underestimate the insulating power of a wool blazer. When paired with a cosy knit this chic combination will keep you cosy all the while ensuring you feel as elegant as ever. To give you outfit a 2024 twist, pair with turned-up jeans or some tailored trousers.
Shop the Look:
The cuffed jeans trend is taking off this season.
4. LEATHER JACKET + STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: Before the chill of winter really sets in, a mild start to the season is the perfect time for bringing out your favourite leather jacket. When paired with a knit underneath, this humble layer will work hard to keep you cosy. For added warmth pair with knee-high boots.
Shop the Look:
You would be forgiven for thinking this is desginer.
Style with loafers or wear tucked in to knee-high boots.
You can keep coming back to these elegant boots winter after year.
5. COSY KNIT + TAILORED TROUSERS
Style Notes: The chicest way to stay warm this winter, a cosy knit should be at the top of every fashion person's wish list. Style with tailored trousers to give your knit a polished energy and pair with a suede bag for a soft and supple finish that emulates your jumper.
Shop the Look:
6. V-NECK KNIT + BUBBLE SKIRT
Style Notes: The bubble skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Bring the trend well into winter by pairing with a warm jumper and add some structure to your look by cinching it with a belt.
Shop the Look:
7. TRENCH COAT + MINISKIRT
Style Notes: In my opinion there's no outerwear item quite as versatile as a classic trench coat. Style it over a white tee during winter's mildest days or pair it with a cosy jumper to ward away a chill. On warmer days wear it with a pretty miniskirt before swapping to jeans come mid-winter.
Shop the Look:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
