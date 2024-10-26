7 Deeply Chic Winter Outfits Fashion People Across Europe Are Already Wearing

At the beginning of each season I like to take a look inside my wardrobe and assess the items that are doing the hardest work for me, as well as the items that aren't pulling their weight. Keen to give my rotation the best fighting chance of seeing me through the winter season in style, I've sought out styling inspiration from a few of my favourite European influencers to help me fill in any gaps.

Familiar with dressing for chilly climates, this elite style set hosts some of the chicest wardrobes I've seen. Eager to give my style a winter refresh, read on to discover the seven winter outfits I'll be copying from European fashion people this season.

7 CHIC WINTER OUTFITS I'VE SPOTTED ACROSS EUROPE

1. FLUFFY COAT + LEATHER BELT

Influencer wears a fluffy coat with a belt.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Fluffy coats are quickly coming through as one of the biggest outerwear trends of the season, and European fashion people are wearing theirs with the addition of a sleek leather belt to give them an elevated edge. Style over a warm knit and wear with pointed toe boots to neaten up your fluffy look.

Shop the Look:

Zw Collection Faux Fur Coat
ZARA
Collection Faux Fur Coat

Bundle up in style.

Leather Belt
Arket
Leather Belt

This also comes in silver.

Pointed Ankle Boots
H&M
Pointed Ankle Boots

These look more expensive than they are.

Wide Press-Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Press-Crease Trousers

These also come in six other shades.

2. LEOPARD COAT + PINSTRIPE TROUSERS

Influencer wears a leopard print coat

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

Style Notes: Every fashion person knows that the leopard print trend is one of the most important of the season. Style with pinstripe trousers and vivid red shoe to create a dynamic outfit that any fashion editor would happily copy.

Shop the Look:

Milly - Bohemia Leopard
Rixo
Milly Coat in Bohemia Leopard

This comes in sizes 6—26.

weekday,

Weekday
Wide Pull On Suiting Trousers

The elasticated waistband makes these comfortable enough to style all day.

Delia
Vagabond
Delia Mary Janes

This also comes in a metallic silver shade.

3. WOOL BLAZER + TURTLENECK + TURNED-UP JEANS

Influencer wears a wool blazer

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: Don't underestimate the insulating power of a wool blazer. When paired with a cosy knit this chic combination will keep you cosy all the while ensuring you feel as elegant as ever. To give you outfit a 2024 twist, pair with turned-up jeans or some tailored trousers.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer
COS
Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer

Trust me–this won't be in stock for much longer.

Turtleneck T-Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Turtleneck T-Shirt

This also comes in a burgundy shade.

Cary Cuffed High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Cuffed High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

The cuffed jeans trend is taking off this season.

4. LEATHER JACKET + STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Influencer wears a leather jacket.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Before the chill of winter really sets in, a mild start to the season is the perfect time for bringing out your favourite leather jacket. When paired with a knit underneath, this humble layer will work hard to keep you cosy. For added warmth pair with knee-high boots.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Cocoon Leather Jacket
& Other Stories
Oversized Cocoon Leather Jacket

You would be forgiven for thinking this is desginer.

Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans

Style with loafers or wear tucked in to knee-high boots.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

You can keep coming back to these elegant boots winter after year.

5. COSY KNIT + TAILORED TROUSERS

Influencer wears a fuzzy jumper.

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: The chicest way to stay warm this winter, a cosy knit should be at the top of every fashion person's wish list. Style with tailored trousers to give your knit a polished energy and pair with a suede bag for a soft and supple finish that emulates your jumper.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Jumper
H&M
Oversized Jumper

This comes up large and is perfect for layering up throughout winter.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

Styling with the matching vest or wear with a fuzzy knit.

Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots

The square toe detailing gives these a polished edge.

Roma Suede Tote Bag
Free People
Roma Suede Tote Bag

This also comes in six other shades.

6. V-NECK KNIT + BUBBLE SKIRT

Influencer wears a jumper and skirt.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: The bubble skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Bring the trend well into winter by pairing with a warm jumper and add some structure to your look by cinching it with a belt.

Shop the Look:

riseandfall,

Rise and Fall
Women's V-Neck Jumper

The wool and cashmere blend will keep you snug all winter.

Balloon Skirt
Zara
Balloon Skirt

Style with knee boots or pair with a ballet flat.

uniqlo,

Uniqlo
Italian Oiled Leather Belt

A staple accessory.

7. TRENCH COAT + MINISKIRT

Influencer wears a miniskirt and coat.

(Image credit: @indiraci)

Style Notes: In my opinion there's no outerwear item quite as versatile as a classic trench coat. Style it over a white tee during winter's mildest days or pair it with a cosy jumper to ward away a chill. On warmer days wear it with a pretty miniskirt before swapping to jeans come mid-winter.

Shop the Look:

Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar

Trust me—this won't be in stock for much longer.

V Neck Wool Mix Knit
Whistles
V Neck Wool Mix Knit

Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

Mid-Rise Mini-Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Mid-Rise Mini-Skirt

A black miniskirt is a capsule wardrobe staple.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

This also comes in eight other shades.

