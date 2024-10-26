7 Deeply Chic Winter Outfits Fashion People Across Europe Are Already Wearing

At the beginning of each season I like to take a look inside my wardrobe and assess the items that are doing the hardest work for me, as well as the items that aren't pulling their weight. Keen to give my rotation the best fighting chance of seeing me through the winter season in style, I've sought out styling inspiration from a few of my favourite European influencers to help me fill in any gaps.

Familiar with dressing for chilly climates, this elite style set hosts some of the chicest wardrobes I've seen. Eager to give my style a winter refresh, read on to discover the seven winter outfits I'll be copying from European fashion people this season.

7 CHIC WINTER OUTFITS I'VE SPOTTED ACROSS EUROPE

1. FLUFFY COAT + LEATHER BELT

Style Notes: Fluffy coats are quickly coming through as one of the biggest outerwear trends of the season, and European fashion people are wearing theirs with the addition of a sleek leather belt to give them an elevated edge. Style over a warm knit and wear with pointed toe boots to neaten up your fluffy look.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Collection Faux Fur Coat £149 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

Arket Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW This also comes in silver.

H&M Pointed Ankle Boots £43 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

& Other Stories Wide Press-Crease Trousers £77 SHOP NOW These also come in six other shades.

2. LEOPARD COAT + PINSTRIPE TROUSERS

Style Notes: Every fashion person knows that the leopard print trend is one of the most important of the season. Style with pinstripe trousers and vivid red shoe to create a dynamic outfit that any fashion editor would happily copy.

Shop the Look:

Rixo Milly Coat in Bohemia Leopard £485 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—26.

Weekday Wide Pull On Suiting Trousers £49 SHOP NOW The elasticated waistband makes these comfortable enough to style all day.

Vagabond Delia Mary Janes £90 SHOP NOW This also comes in a metallic silver shade.

3. WOOL BLAZER + TURTLENECK + TURNED-UP JEANS

Style Notes: Don't underestimate the insulating power of a wool blazer. When paired with a cosy knit this chic combination will keep you cosy all the while ensuring you feel as elegant as ever. To give you outfit a 2024 twist, pair with turned-up jeans or some tailored trousers.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer £180 SHOP NOW Trust me–this won't be in stock for much longer.

MANGO Turtleneck T-Shirt £16 SHOP NOW This also comes in a burgundy shade.

Reformation Cary Cuffed High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW The cuffed jeans trend is taking off this season.

4. LEATHER JACKET + STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: Before the chill of winter really sets in, a mild start to the season is the perfect time for bringing out your favourite leather jacket. When paired with a knit underneath, this humble layer will work hard to keep you cosy. For added warmth pair with knee-high boots.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Oversized Cocoon Leather Jacket £495 SHOP NOW You would be forgiven for thinking this is desginer.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Style with loafers or wear tucked in to knee-high boots.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW You can keep coming back to these elegant boots winter after year.

5. COSY KNIT + TAILORED TROUSERS

Style Notes: The chicest way to stay warm this winter, a cosy knit should be at the top of every fashion person's wish list. Style with tailored trousers to give your knit a polished energy and pair with a suede bag for a soft and supple finish that emulates your jumper.

Shop the Look:

H&M Oversized Jumper £38 SHOP NOW This comes up large and is perfect for layering up throughout winter.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW Styling with the matching vest or wear with a fuzzy knit.

COS Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots £180 SHOP NOW The square toe detailing gives these a polished edge.

Free People Roma Suede Tote Bag £88 SHOP NOW This also comes in six other shades.

6. V-NECK KNIT + BUBBLE SKIRT

Style Notes: The bubble skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Bring the trend well into winter by pairing with a warm jumper and add some structure to your look by cinching it with a belt.

Shop the Look:

Rise and Fall Women's V-Neck Jumper £175 SHOP NOW The wool and cashmere blend will keep you snug all winter.

Zara Balloon Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or pair with a ballet flat.

Uniqlo Italian Oiled Leather Belt £25 SHOP NOW A staple accessory.

7. TRENCH COAT + MINISKIRT

Style Notes: In my opinion there's no outerwear item quite as versatile as a classic trench coat. Style it over a white tee during winter's mildest days or pair it with a cosy jumper to ward away a chill. On warmer days wear it with a pretty miniskirt before swapping to jeans come mid-winter.

Shop the Look:

Mango Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar £100 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for much longer.

Whistles V Neck Wool Mix Knit £99 £79 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

Mango Mid-Rise Mini-Skirt £30 SHOP NOW A black miniskirt is a capsule wardrobe staple.