One of my favorite spectator events of summer is here: Paris Haute Couture Week. Tons of the most well-dressed celebrities attend the biannual event, and you're sure to spot them wearing the latest trends and It items. This season, Keira Knightley just made an appearance, and was photographed wearing an outfit that was the ideal blend of current summer trends and fall basics (I hear it was an unseasonably chilly day in Paris).

While the top half of Knightley's outfit was giving fall, the bottom half featured the summer jean-and-shoe combination I keep seeing elegant dressers wear. It's one that's a bit fun but also entirely elegant: white jeans and charm-embellished flats. The trend of adorning basic flats with charms actually first became a thing last summer, when Chanel debuted its wildly popular Mary Janes with playful gold charms along the straps (the ones Knightley happens to be wearing), and now, plenty of other brands have followed suit. And as you can see, this pretty flat-shoe trend is the perfect elegant match for white jeans. Keep scrolling to shop the combination for yourself if Knightley has inspired you.

Keira Knightley wearing a bucket hat and gray coat with white pants and embellished Chanel Mary Janes in Paris

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Keira Knightley wearing a bucket hat and gray coat with white pants and embellished Chanel Mary Janes in Paris

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

On Keira Knightley: Blazé Milano blazer; Citizens of Humanity Ayla Raw Hem Crop Jeans ($258); Chanel Chanel 25 Bag and shoes

Shop Charm-Embellished Flats and White Pants

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Chiara Mary Jane Flat
Loeffler Randall
Chiara Mary Jane Flats

Whitney Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Loafers

Selene Charms Pointed Toe Flat
Veronica Beard
Selene Charms Pointed Toe Flats

Relan Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Dolce Vita
Relan Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Luna Cutout Metallic Leather Ballet Flats
Chloé
Luna Cutout Metallic Leather Ballet Flats

Madewell Hera Medallion Mary Janes
Madewell
Hera Medallion Mary Janes

Shop White Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Miro Relaxed Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans

Agolde Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Agolde
Ren High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

90s 501 Jeans
LEVI'S
90s 501 Jeans

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Madewell
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

