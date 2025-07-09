One of my favorite spectator events of summer is here: Paris Haute Couture Week. Tons of the most well-dressed celebrities attend the biannual event, and you're sure to spot them wearing the latest trends and It items. This season, Keira Knightley just made an appearance, and was photographed wearing an outfit that was the ideal blend of current summer trends and fall basics (I hear it was an unseasonably chilly day in Paris).

While the top half of Knightley's outfit was giving fall, the bottom half featured the summer jean-and-shoe combination I keep seeing elegant dressers wear. It's one that's a bit fun but also entirely elegant: white jeans and charm-embellished flats. The trend of adorning basic flats with charms actually first became a thing last summer, when Chanel debuted its wildly popular Mary Janes with playful gold charms along the straps (the ones Knightley happens to be wearing), and now, plenty of other brands have followed suit. And as you can see, this pretty flat-shoe trend is the perfect elegant match for white jeans. Keep scrolling to shop the combination for yourself if Knightley has inspired you.

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

On Keira Knightley: Blazé Milano blazer; Citizens of Humanity Ayla Raw Hem Crop Jeans ($258); Chanel Chanel 25 Bag and shoes

Shop Charm-Embellished Flats and White Pants

Shop White Jeans