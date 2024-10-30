The Chicest People I Know Wear This Specific Jacket Trend in Winter—I Just Found a £50 Alt at Zara

With the winter season fast approaching, my hunt for expensive-looking outerwear has officially begun. When searching for new coats and jackets to consider, I often look to my favourite fashion people for inspiration, and there's been one particular style that I keep seeing pop up on my Instagram feed lately. Enter the shearling jacket, which is equally cosy and chic. Made popular by luxury brands like Toteme, this jacket trend has proven itself to be just as practical as it is stylish, not to mention, it's also extremely versatile.

I've seen those in the know style their shearling jackets with everything from casual knit dresses or jeans to dressier leather trousers and slip dresses. However, with luxury versions featuring real shearling setting you back as much as £800, if not more, I've been keeping an eye out for an affordable faux shearling jacket to add to my winter outfit rotations. Finally, I've found the perfect buy.

(Image credit: Zara)

Zara’s beautiful faux-shearling jacket clearly fits into the expensive-looking category with its elevated design. Between the collarless silhouette, luxe-looking faux shearling fabrication and refined metal toggle fastening, I was genuinely shocked when I realised this piece was priced at under £50.

Available in sizes XS to XXL, this jacket has a larger fit than usual, meaning you can opt for your usual size for a slightly roomier fit or size down if you prefer your jackets to be more tailored. I personally will be opting for my usual, so that I can wear this now with my long-sleeve t-shirts as well as my chunkier knits when it's really chilly.

(Image credit: Zara)

Be it real or faux, the practicality of a shearling jacket is hard to beat. When the harsh British winter weather sets in, you'll be grateful for this cosy and soft style to keep you warm. Zara's faux shearling jacket is made from 100% RCS-certified recycled polyester, which itself is made from PET plastic waste. This not only helps to limit the production of virgin polyester fibre, but polyester is also known for its durability meaning this coat will remain in your wardrobe for many years to come. It's also a material that dries quickly, something I'll be grateful for with our unpredictable rainy weather. Plus, the cream hue goes with so many other colours, you won't struggle to pair this item with pieces you already own.

(Image credit: Zara)

Since I laid eyes on it, I've been thinking about just how many styling possibilities this luxe-looking jacket has. I'm very excited to wear it on casual days with my classic blue jeans, cashmere knit and Chelsea boots. However, this jacket will look just as chic for evenings out with my mini skirt and knee-high heeled boots.

Convinced? I thought you might be. Keep scrolling to shop Zara's faux shearling toggle jacket and more chic shearling finds.

Shop Zara’s Faux Shearling Toggle Jacket:

ZARA Double-Faced Jacket With Toggles £50 SHOP NOW Anti-trend yet no less stylish, this will stay in your winter wardrobe for years to come.

Shop Other Real and Faux Shearling Jackets I Love:

ZARA Faux Fur Coat With Toggles £70 SHOP NOW This longer style from Zara has also caught my eye for winter.

Toteme Teddy Shearling Clasp Jacket £2160 SHOP NOW This iconic version has been all over my Instagram feed lately.

M&S Collection Textured Buckle Coat £75 SHOP NOW Obsessed with this shade of brown for winter.

H&M Fluffy Jacket £40 SHOP NOW All this needs is a mini skirt and a knee-high boot.

MANGO Fur-Effect Coat With Appliqués £120 SHOP NOW Sleek, chic and sophisticated, this Mango jacket is a foolproof choice for winter.

ONLY Faux Fur Duffle Coat £65 SHOP NOW The easiest way to dress up everyday denim? A shearling duffle coat of course.

