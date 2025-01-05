Discerning Fashion People Won't Wear Jeans Without This “Boring” Accessory
If you’ve spent any time on TikTok recently then you might have heard whispers that so many fashion trends from the 2010s are back. Shocking, I know. Even I didn’t believe it at first. But then I started looking out for signs, and almost instantly, they fell into my lap.
Thankfully, I'm not quite talking about the stretchy peplum tops that dominated the decade. Rather, I've seen some far more subtle but highly impactful Noughties trends that many of us used to reach for work their way back around. My favourite of which is without a doubt the jean belt.
Securing itself around the hips of fashion people everywhere, all of a sudden, jean belts are back like they never left. Adding a point of interest to a casual denim outfit, this oftentimes leather accessory can entirely elevate a look. Subtle yet impactful—as, in my opinion, all of the best accessories are—I've come back to the outfit-enhancing potential of a jean belt.
While it might feel like belts have re-entered the spotlight overnight, I believe the revival owes much to Khaite’s fan-favourite Benny belt. Crafted from sleek leather with uniform stud detailing and a simple buckle closure, this statement piece became a modern icon since its introduction in 2023. Over the past two years, it’s ballooned in popularity among influencers and style enthusiasts alike, and its momentum shows no sign of slowing down.
But while Khaite’s belt had insiders buzzing and frantically looking on resale sites to bag one of the otherwise sold-out styles, its hefty price tag just isn’t for everyone. Fortunately, the jean belt is one of the easiest items to shop secondhand or on a budget. High-quality leather belts are built to last decades, and charity shops and online secondhand platforms are brimming with options. For those who prefer something new, the high street offers an array of sleek designs that echo the chic simplicity of designer favourites, too.
Even better? You can probably "shop" your own wardrobe right now and join in. That or I'm willing to bet that your other half/brother/dad/grandad has one you can borrow—just get their permission before you add another hole to the leather!
If you’re still on the hunt for a jean belt you love, keep reading to discover our curated edit of must-have belts below.
SHOP JEAN BELTS:
Style these with jeans or loop them over your favourite blazer.
The mix metal detailing means that you can easily style this with silver or gold jewellery.
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.
An elegant black belt is a wardrobe staple worth its weight in gold.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
