If you’ve spent any time on TikTok recently then you might have heard whispers that so many fashion trends from the 2010s are back. Shocking, I know. Even I didn’t believe it at first. But then I started looking out for signs, and almost instantly, they fell into my lap.

Thankfully, I'm not quite talking about the stretchy peplum tops that dominated the decade. Rather, I've seen some far more subtle but highly impactful Noughties trends that many of us used to reach for work their way back around. My favourite of which is without a doubt the jean belt.

Securing itself around the hips of fashion people everywhere, all of a sudden, jean belts are back like they never left. Adding a point of interest to a casual denim outfit, this oftentimes leather accessory can entirely elevate a look. Subtle yet impactful—as, in my opinion, all of the best accessories are—I've come back to the outfit-enhancing potential of a jean belt.

While it might feel like belts have re-entered the spotlight overnight, I believe the revival owes much to Khaite’s fan-favourite Benny belt. Crafted from sleek leather with uniform stud detailing and a simple buckle closure, this statement piece became a modern icon since its introduction in 2023. Over the past two years, it’s ballooned in popularity among influencers and style enthusiasts alike, and its momentum shows no sign of slowing down.

But while Khaite’s belt had insiders buzzing and frantically looking on resale sites to bag one of the otherwise sold-out styles, its hefty price tag just isn’t for everyone. Fortunately, the jean belt is one of the easiest items to shop secondhand or on a budget. High-quality leather belts are built to last decades, and charity shops and online secondhand platforms are brimming with options. For those who prefer something new, the high street offers an array of sleek designs that echo the chic simplicity of designer favourites, too.

Even better? You can probably "shop" your own wardrobe right now and join in. That or I'm willing to bet that your other half/brother/dad/grandad has one you can borrow—just get their permission before you add another hole to the leather!

If you’re still on the hunt for a jean belt you love, keep reading to discover our curated edit of must-have belts below.

SHOP JEAN BELTS:

& Other Stories Studded Leather Belt £67 SHOP NOW Style these with jeans or loop them over your favourite blazer.

Anderson's Leather Belt £140 SHOP NOW The mix metal detailing means that you can easily style this with silver or gold jewellery.

Dehanche Hollyhock Belt £260 SHOP NOW Influencers keep coming back to this under-the-radar belt trend.

Khaite Benny Studded Leather Belt £520 SHOP NOW Shop the belt that started it all.

ME+EM Reversible Belt £95 SHOP NOW Style this on the burgundy side or flip it over and wear it as a black belt.

COS Reversible Leather Belt £55 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light cream shade.

Hush Seren Studded Leather Belt £58 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Anthropologie Studded Belt £60 SHOP NOW The studded belt trend is taking off this winter.

Massimo Dutti Studded Nappa Leather Belt £60 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Nili Lotan Louise Croc-Effect Leather Belt £270 SHOP NOW An elegant black belt is a wardrobe staple worth its weight in gold.