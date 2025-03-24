I Tried On a Mountain of Chic Massimo Dutti Pieces—These Few Passed My Test

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on the best new-in pieces from some of our favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL first and read candid reviews about fit, style and quality, so we hope our try-ons will lead you to your most successful purchases of the year.

It was a tough job, but someone had to try on all of the chic things at Massimo Dutti. I was tasked with giving Zara's "older" sister's spring collection a spin for The Great Try-On, and this more luxurious high-street destination did not disappoint. I say "older" because it's a little more grown-up. I've been a Massimo Dutti fan for some time now, and over the years I have collected a few pieces that have stood the test of time.

In my wardrobe resides a pleated taupe wrap skirt, a crinkly white blouse, various pairs of shoes, a linen midi, multiple leather belts and probably some other things I have rudely missed off the list because my wardrobe is chaos. In essence, the last thing I need is new clothes, which means I can be extra fussy when contemplating the latest pieces to land in-store.

The Spanish brand is known for its upscale tailoring, leather and suede and overall more bohemian feel than younger, trend-driven Zara. It's more for the busy, sophisticated woman who relishes the finer things in life and thinks about her investment pieces. As such, you'll find that the items are more timeless in design and considered in their manufacturing—meaning they're more likely to stick around in your collection for years to come. Right now, the brand is strong in all of the above categories for spring, but I would add that the bags, jackets, boho skirts and floaty blouses are definitely the current areas of specialism.

For context, I am 5'1'' and a size 12 (give or take). Most pieces were true to size, but—as I often find—the trousers and jeans can be snug on the thighs (I have a chunkier leg versus a smaller waist). It would be remiss of me not to note that it's a shame there aren't more items in the store (or online) above a size 14. I'm convinced that the Massimo aesthetic spans many personal styles and shopping needs, so, somebody somewhere who makes these decisions: listen up!

Without further ado, scroll on for the Massimo Dutti spring items I managed to whittle down to my absolute favourites for the season.

1. Suede Jacket + Crinkly Separates + Suede Bag

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

My Review: As soon as I saw this chocolate-brown suede jacket with its contrast leather collar, I knew I had to try it on. This, along with the matchy suede tote bag (it's giving Margaux), were the standout pieces here, and they could be worn with many different outfits, from whimsical off-white layers like this to tailored trousers or denim.

The jacket fits generously, so you could size down if you weren't planning to wear it over knits and wanted a more fitted silhouette. As you can see, the sleeves are long on my shorter arms, but this is a standard thing I have to adjust to as a petite woman, and I often tuck the hems back upon themselves or get things altered.

Massimo's current selection features a lot of gauzy, lightweight fabrics in earthy, natural colours, as you can see in the skirt and top here. They may feel a little summery to try out now, but they'll be a safe investment for the summer period, and because they aren't particularly trend-driven, they have the longevity to last out multiple heatwaves. The colour palette that runs throughout the offering means you can easily mix and match pieces like I've done here, using a crinkled cardigan to break up the cream-on-cream by knotting it at my waist. The cute little ruched tee is a revelation for someone who doesn't enjoy buying basics, and I'd like it in all colours, please!

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

The suede of both the bag and the jacket is lush and deep in colour, and I think brown is arguably a better year-round choice than black. The bag is big and would house your laptop and all other essentials easily, with sturdy straps and a structured finish. It makes for a solid work option as well as a great travel bag.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Short Suede Leather Jacket With Pockets £349 SHOP NOW The contrast leather collar adds a little something different.

Massimo Dutti Fitted Cardigan With Gathered Detail £70 SHOP NOW I love the texture of this crinkled fabric.

Massimo Dutti Cotton T-Shirt With Ruffle Detail in Cream £40 SHOP NOW My new favourite tee!

Massimo Dutti Flowing Midi Skirt With Box Pleats £100 SHOP NOW Pleats are a key skirt trend this season.

Massimo Dutti Split Suede Maxi Tote Bag in Brown £349 SHOP NOW Though pricey for the high street, I think this would be a solid investment.

Massimo Dutti Soft Strappy Sandals £100 SHOP NOW Gorgeously soft.

2. Draped Cardigan + Braided Bag

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

My Review: Anything with a scarf detail and I'm already sold, so this draped linen-blend cardigan with a swooping shawl to elegantly throw over the neck instantly appealed to me. Add this chic mole colour (which goes with everything), and you have a knit that you can wear into the summer months. I will say that it's very fine though, so you'd want to think about your underwear or layers carefully for the chicest effect. This goes for a lot of Massimo's current collection—the fabrics are beautiful but many are quite see-through.

I employed some simple black tailored trousers as the base for this cardigan, but I think it would work even better with an A-line skirt, barrel-leg jeans or wide-leg trousers. You can style the drapery to be as full-coverage across the front as you want or keep the action more as a pashmina-style scarf across your neck. I would also try using a brooch to mix things up and keep the scarf in place for a day at the office.

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

Along with the cardigan came another great find: this braided shoulder bag. A true classic and infinitely versatile, this luxurious little leather style won me over with its simplicity and refined finish. You can carry it as a clutch in more formal moments or sling it on for day-to-day usage.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Linen Blend Knit Cardigan With Scarf Detail £100 SHOP NOW I think this looks much more expensive than it is.

Massimo Dutti Braided Nappa Leather Bag in Black £249 SHOP NOW Perfectly slouchy with a zip closure for security.

3. Suede Jacket

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

My Review: Okay, confession time! I was on my way out of the store in Battersea Power Station (which, by the way, is so nice and peaceful), and I spotted this tan suede jacket flat on a table. How had I missed it when I did my initial swoop of the building?! Ignore the rest of the outfit as those are my own pieces from other brands, and let's zone in on this perfect little suede creation. Firstly, the suede feels like heaven. The colour is beyond expensive-looking, and I adore the slightly worn-in finish, which is something I spotted a lot on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, especially at my go-to brand for inspiration: Prada.

The size 12 is perfect for a slightly oversized cut, and I could still layer a knit underneath on colder mornings. I would wear this gem of a jacket with everything from this pleated skirt outfit to breezy summer dresses or with leopard-print jeans on the weekend. It was my number-one pick of the entire try-on. I have no negatives, and I think it needs to come home with me.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Short Suede Leather Jacket With Topstitching £299 SHOP NOW My spring jacket of dreams.

4. Mulberry Dress + Aviators + Suede Bag

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

My Review: As soon as I saw the colour of this dress, I fell in love. Like a spring/summer progression of last season's omnipresent burgundy, this softer, lighter mulberry hue is incredibly elevated and a nice alternative to the more obvious shades we tend to see during this season. Rendered in a linen fabric with a slight stretch, there's something about the ruched waist, exaggerated sleeves and A-line skirt that feels a little Victoria Beckham-coded. As such, it made sense to go full VB and add a giant bag, aviators and some attitude.

The fit of the dress is great and could definitely mould and shape to suit other body shapes—for me, there was enough room in the bust and hips to skim but not cling, whilst the gathered waist nipped in at my smallest part. The fabric is cool and comfy, so this could easily become a great office piece in the summer months that you could also roll up and take on holiday to wear with flats.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Gathered Linen Blend Midi Dress £100 SHOP NOW This will take you from office to holiday cocktails.