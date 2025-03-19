Trust Me: These Are the 5 Skirt Trends That Will Really Count This Spring
As we finally enter the glorious spring season (please, oh please, let there be some sunny days on the way...) the desire to hit refresh on our wardrobes is somewhat inevitable. Having made it through the never-ending first few months of 2025, I'm ready to shake myself out of my endless rotation of jeans and jumpers—which is saying a lot since this is a uniform I pretty much solely rely on—and start anew. And if there's one thing that will get me excited to mix up my daily outfit rotation, it's trying to decipher what key trends will dominate the season. The first place I'm starting? Skirts.
The spring/summer 2025 runways provided a rich offering of skirt styles to choose from, which is especially good for someone like me, who has struggled in the past to find a skirt silhouette that really fit my aesthetic and current wardrobe assortment. From sequinned statement styles to sleek, seasonally versatile leather silhouettes, there's a skirt for every mood, occasion and personal aesthetic, all backed by the runway collections from the likes of Gucci, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and more.
Whether you're working with a designer or high-street budget, I've found the five top skirt trends I'm predicting will dominate this spring—as well as my pick of the best styles currently on the market. Bring on the new season!
Spring Skirt Trends 2025:
1. Preppy Pleats
Style Notes: It's official: pleats are cool again. Miu Miu and Saint Laurent said so! Whether you prefer your pleats in midi or mini length, this skirt style is well and truly back. Embrace their inherent preppiness by pairing yours with a collared shirt and jumper—and add some pointed kitten heels to give it a little twist.
Shop the Trend:
The pleating on this makes it look so much more expensive than it is.
Not into the midi? Opt for a mini version that uses the pleats to create more playful volume.
Put your own spin on the preppy style by going for Reformation's version, complete with a sultry thigh-high split.
2. Luxe Leather
Style Notes: From Alexander McQueen to Ferragamo, the top designers were all promoting the timeless sexiness of the leather pencil skirt at their SS25 shows. Look to the Nineties sirens for your inspiration—sleek, understated leather styles paired with a white shirt or delicate knit will always look exceptionally good.
Shop the Trend:
Thanks to its length, this skirt would work equally well with boots and heeled sandals.
3. Bohemian Maxis
Style Notes: Last year, the voluminous white skirt really had its moment. While long white skirts are set to continue their reign, this season it's far more focused on bohemian silhouettes than the clean minimalism of last spring. Look to the multi-tiered, lace-panelled skirts of Chloe, or the Seventies-inspired paisley print designs that Saint Laurent sent down the runway for inspiration. Add biker or cowboy boots and a leather jacket to keep the look more sleek and modern rather than full-on hippie.
Shop the Trend:
Isabel Marant has some great boho pieces, of course.
4. Asymmetric Hemlines
Style Notes: It's perhaps the trickiest skirt style to get right, but the likes of Tory Burch and Bottega Veneta are backing the asymmetrical hemline for this season. My advice? Balance out the surprise of the skirt with a block top—a slouchy knit for cooler weather, and a classic white t-shirt or shirt for warmer temperatures—and finish with a knee-high boot.
Shop the Trend:
This slinky number also comes in a blush version with lime green lace trim.
This would work well with sandals or white trainers on warmer spring days.
5. Spring-Ready Party Skirts
Style Notes: We may be well past the festive season, but that doesn't mean we're done with the party skirt. Ever since Gucci sent it's glittering skirts down the SS25 runway, I've been lusting after an eye-catching, statement style that does all the fashionable talking with it's high-impact sequin or embellishment style. Lean into the maximalism by pairing with a silky top and strappy heels, or dress down with boots and a cashmere knit.
Shop the Trend:
The liquid-like effect of this skirt makes it look especially impressive.
This could easily pass for designer.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
