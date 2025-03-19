Trust Me: These Are the 5 Skirt Trends That Will Really Count This Spring

As we finally enter the glorious spring season (please, oh please, let there be some sunny days on the way...) the desire to hit refresh on our wardrobes is somewhat inevitable. Having made it through the never-ending first few months of 2025, I'm ready to shake myself out of my endless rotation of jeans and jumpers—which is saying a lot since this is a uniform I pretty much solely rely on—and start anew. And if there's one thing that will get me excited to mix up my daily outfit rotation, it's trying to decipher what key trends will dominate the season. The first place I'm starting? Skirts.

The spring/summer 2025 runways provided a rich offering of skirt styles to choose from, which is especially good for someone like me, who has struggled in the past to find a skirt silhouette that really fit my aesthetic and current wardrobe assortment. From sequinned statement styles to sleek, seasonally versatile leather silhouettes, there's a skirt for every mood, occasion and personal aesthetic, all backed by the runway collections from the likes of Gucci, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and more.

Whether you're working with a designer or high-street budget, I've found the five top skirt trends I'm predicting will dominate this spring—as well as my pick of the best styles currently on the market. Bring on the new season!

1. Preppy Pleats

Pleats at Miu Miu's sping/summer 2025 show.

Style Notes: It's official: pleats are cool again. Miu Miu and Saint Laurent said so! Whether you prefer your pleats in midi or mini length, this skirt style is well and truly back. Embrace their inherent preppiness by pairing yours with a collared shirt and jumper—and add some pointed kitten heels to give it a little twist.

Shop the Trend:

Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
COS
Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

A staple style that you can wear all year long.

Mango Flared Skirt With Pleated Detail
MANGO
Flared Skirt With Pleated Detail

The pleating on this makes it look so much more expensive than it is.

Belted Pleated Stretch-Wool Twill Mini Skirt
PATOU
Belted Pleated Stretch-Wool Twill Mini Skirt

Not into the midi? Opt for a mini version that uses the pleats to create more playful volume.

Pleated Mini Skirt
H&M
Pleated Mini Skirt

This high-street style also comes in black and beige.

Nancy Skirt
Reformation
Nancy Skirt

Put your own spin on the preppy style by going for Reformation's version, complete with a sultry thigh-high split.

2. Luxe Leather

Leather pencil skirts at Alexander McQueen's spring/summer 2025 show.

Style Notes: From Alexander McQueen to Ferragamo, the top designers were all promoting the timeless sexiness of the leather pencil skirt at their SS25 shows. Look to the Nineties sirens for your inspiration—sleek, understated leather styles paired with a white shirt or delicate knit will always look exceptionally good.

Shop the Trend:

Leather Pencil Skirt
Self-Portrait
Leather Pencil Skirt

The fit of this skirt is just so good.

Paneled Leather Maxi Skirt
ST. AGNI
Paneled Leather Maxi Skirt

Thanks to its length, this skirt would work equally well with boots and heeled sandals.

Blomfield Nappa Leather Skirt
JOSEPH
Blomfield Nappa Leather Skirt

I'm obsessed with the pocket details.

Eloane Skirt - Chestnut Brown - Sézane
Sezane
Eloane Skirt - Chestnut Brown

I'd style it exactly like this.

100% Leather Midi Skirt
ZARA
100% Leather Midi Skirt

This cream style is simply stunning.

3. Bohemian Maxis

Paisley boho skirts at Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2025 show.

Style Notes: Last year, the voluminous white skirt really had its moment. While long white skirts are set to continue their reign, this season it's far more focused on bohemian silhouettes than the clean minimalism of last spring. Look to the multi-tiered, lace-panelled skirts of Chloe, or the Seventies-inspired paisley print designs that Saint Laurent sent down the runway for inspiration. Add biker or cowboy boots and a leather jacket to keep the look more sleek and modern rather than full-on hippie.

Shop the Trend:

Aura Skirt
Reformation
Aura Skirt

I can see myself getting so much wear out of this skirt all year long.

Paisley Silk Crepon Maxi Skirt
Saint Laurent
Paisley Silk Crepon Maxi Skirt

If you really want to invest in the trend...

Floral Cascade Maxi Skirt
Free People
Floral Cascade Maxi Skirt

No one nails bohemian style quite like Free People.

Diya Printed Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt
Marant Etoile
Diya Printed Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt

Isabel Marant has some great boho pieces, of course.

Jacquard-Weave Maxi Skirt
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Maxi Skirt

The draping of this skirt is so beautiful.

4. Asymmetric Hemlines

Asymmetric hemlines at Tory Burch's spring/summer 2025 show.

Style Notes: It's perhaps the trickiest skirt style to get right, but the likes of Tory Burch and Bottega Veneta are backing the asymmetrical hemline for this season. My advice? Balance out the surprise of the skirt with a block top—a slouchy knit for cooler weather, and a classic white t-shirt or shirt for warmer temperatures—and finish with a knee-high boot.

Shop the Trend:

Belted Wool Wrap Skirt
COS
Belted Wool Wrap Skirt

This conveniently taps into the pleats trend, too.

Asymmetric Fringed Knit Skirt
ZARA
Asymmetric Fringed Knit Skirt

An ideal choice for transitional season dressing.

Asymmetric Lace-Trimmed Silk-Blend Satin Midi Skirt
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Asymmetric Lace-Trimmed Silk-Blend Satin Midi Skirt

This slinky number also comes in a blush version with lime green lace trim.

Striped Asymmetric-Hem Stretch Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Asymmetric Flounce Midi Skirt

This would work well with sandals or white trainers on warmer spring days.

Layered Asymmetric Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Layered Asymmetric Mini Skirt

For fans of the mini.

5. Spring-Ready Party Skirts

Sequin skirts at Gucci's spring/summer 2025 show.

Style Notes: We may be well past the festive season, but that doesn't mean we're done with the party skirt. Ever since Gucci sent it's glittering skirts down the SS25 runway, I've been lusting after an eye-catching, statement style that does all the fashionable talking with it's high-impact sequin or embellishment style. Lean into the maximalism by pairing with a silky top and strappy heels, or dress down with boots and a cashmere knit.

Shop the Trend:

Gabriella Skirt
Reformation
Gabriella Skirt

This delicate white skirt would be a great option for a bride-to-be.

Sequinned Miniskirt
ZARA
Sequinned Miniskirt

Zara always delivers when it comes to cute embellished pieces.

Sequined Mesh Midi Skirt
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Sequined Mesh Midi Skirt

The liquid-like effect of this skirt makes it look especially impressive.

Mango Midi Skirt With Crystal Appliqués

MANGO
Midi Skirt With Crystal Appliqués - Women | Mango United Kingdom

This could easily pass for designer.

Sequined Midi Skirt
H&M
Sequined Midi Skirt

To really nail the Gucci look opt for large sequin discs like the above.

