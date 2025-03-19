Trust Me: These Are the 5 Skirt Trends That Will Really Count This Spring

As we finally enter the glorious spring season (please, oh please, let there be some sunny days on the way...) the desire to hit refresh on our wardrobes is somewhat inevitable. Having made it through the never-ending first few months of 2025, I'm ready to shake myself out of my endless rotation of jeans and jumpers—which is saying a lot since this is a uniform I pretty much solely rely on—and start anew. And if there's one thing that will get me excited to mix up my daily outfit rotation, it's trying to decipher what key trends will dominate the season. The first place I'm starting? Skirts.

The spring/summer 2025 runways provided a rich offering of skirt styles to choose from, which is especially good for someone like me, who has struggled in the past to find a skirt silhouette that really fit my aesthetic and current wardrobe assortment. From sequinned statement styles to sleek, seasonally versatile leather silhouettes, there's a skirt for every mood, occasion and personal aesthetic, all backed by the runway collections from the likes of Gucci, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and more.

Whether you're working with a designer or high-street budget, I've found the five top skirt trends I'm predicting will dominate this spring—as well as my pick of the best styles currently on the market. Bring on the new season!

Spring Skirt Trends 2025:

1. Preppy Pleats

Pleats at Miu Miu's sping/summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: It's official: pleats are cool again. Miu Miu and Saint Laurent said so! Whether you prefer your pleats in midi or mini length, this skirt style is well and truly back. Embrace their inherent preppiness by pairing yours with a collared shirt and jumper—and add some pointed kitten heels to give it a little twist.

Shop the Trend:

COS Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW A staple style that you can wear all year long.

MANGO Flared Skirt With Pleated Detail £50 SHOP NOW The pleating on this makes it look so much more expensive than it is.

PATOU Belted Pleated Stretch-Wool Twill Mini Skirt £790 SHOP NOW Not into the midi? Opt for a mini version that uses the pleats to create more playful volume.

H&M Pleated Mini Skirt £16 SHOP NOW This high-street style also comes in black and beige.

Reformation Nancy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW Put your own spin on the preppy style by going for Reformation's version, complete with a sultry thigh-high split.

2. Luxe Leather

Leather pencil skirts at Alexander McQueen's spring/summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: From Alexander McQueen to Ferragamo, the top designers were all promoting the timeless sexiness of the leather pencil skirt at their SS25 shows. Look to the Nineties sirens for your inspiration—sleek, understated leather styles paired with a white shirt or delicate knit will always look exceptionally good.

Shop the Trend:

Self-Portrait Leather Pencil Skirt £495 SHOP NOW The fit of this skirt is just so good.

ST. AGNI Paneled Leather Maxi Skirt £515 SHOP NOW Thanks to its length, this skirt would work equally well with boots and heeled sandals.

JOSEPH Blomfield Nappa Leather Skirt £975 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the pocket details.

Sezane Eloane Skirt - Chestnut Brown £240 SHOP NOW I'd style it exactly like this.

ZARA 100% Leather Midi Skirt £109 SHOP NOW This cream style is simply stunning.

3. Bohemian Maxis

Paisley boho skirts at Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Last year, the voluminous white skirt really had its moment. While long white skirts are set to continue their reign, this season it's far more focused on bohemian silhouettes than the clean minimalism of last spring. Look to the multi-tiered, lace-panelled skirts of Chloe, or the Seventies-inspired paisley print designs that Saint Laurent sent down the runway for inspiration. Add biker or cowboy boots and a leather jacket to keep the look more sleek and modern rather than full-on hippie.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Aura Skirt £248 SHOP NOW I can see myself getting so much wear out of this skirt all year long.

Saint Laurent Paisley Silk Crepon Maxi Skirt £3530 SHOP NOW If you really want to invest in the trend...

Free People Floral Cascade Maxi Skirt £228 SHOP NOW No one nails bohemian style quite like Free People.

Marant Etoile Diya Printed Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt £395 SHOP NOW Isabel Marant has some great boho pieces, of course.

H&M Jacquard-Weave Maxi Skirt £45 SHOP NOW The draping of this skirt is so beautiful.

4. Asymmetric Hemlines

Asymmetric hemlines at Tory Burch's spring/summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: It's perhaps the trickiest skirt style to get right, but the likes of Tory Burch and Bottega Veneta are backing the asymmetrical hemline for this season. My advice? Balance out the surprise of the skirt with a block top—a slouchy knit for cooler weather, and a classic white t-shirt or shirt for warmer temperatures—and finish with a knee-high boot.

Shop the Trend:

COS Belted Wool Wrap Skirt £115 SHOP NOW This conveniently taps into the pleats trend, too.

ZARA Asymmetric Fringed Knit Skirt £46 SHOP NOW An ideal choice for transitional season dressing.

DRIES VAN NOTEN Asymmetric Lace-Trimmed Silk-Blend Satin Midi Skirt £745 SHOP NOW This slinky number also comes in a blush version with lime green lace trim.

Massimo Dutti Asymmetric Flounce Midi Skirt £90 SHOP NOW This would work well with sandals or white trainers on warmer spring days.

& Other Stories Layered Asymmetric Mini Skirt £97 SHOP NOW For fans of the mini.

5. Spring-Ready Party Skirts

Sequin skirts at Gucci's spring/summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: We may be well past the festive season, but that doesn't mean we're done with the party skirt. Ever since Gucci sent it's glittering skirts down the SS25 runway, I've been lusting after an eye-catching, statement style that does all the fashionable talking with it's high-impact sequin or embellishment style. Lean into the maximalism by pairing with a silky top and strappy heels, or dress down with boots and a cashmere knit.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Gabriella Skirt £348 SHOP NOW This delicate white skirt would be a great option for a bride-to-be.

ZARA Sequinned Miniskirt £36 SHOP NOW Zara always delivers when it comes to cute embellished pieces.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Sequined Mesh Midi Skirt £890 SHOP NOW The liquid-like effect of this skirt makes it look especially impressive.

MANGO Midi Skirt With Crystal Appliqués - Women | Mango United Kingdom £170 SHOP NOW This could easily pass for designer.