The Biggest Runway Trends From S/S 2026 Fashion Month

Change was certainly afoot during S/S 2026 Fashion Month. Who What Wear's associate director, special projects, Kristen Nichols, noted that this season really was unprecedented.
"I think this is kind of an unprecedented season where we have 15 plus—I've lost count—new creative directors taking the helm at the biggest fashion houses across the industry," Nichols said. "It's really this big moment of change."
Lauren Eggertsen, Who What Wear's editorial director, agreed that there have been some real shakeups in the industry. "I think this season we saw a lot of polarizing opinions about certain debuts or collections, and I think that's very exciting and to me means that there's real change happening," Eggertsen said.
On the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, shopping director Bobby Schuessler sits down with our editors to share their biggest takeaways from Fashion Month, the trends they predict we'll see in stores this spring, and more.
For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.
Were there any personal favorite shows or collections that each of you saw?
Looking back to New York, we started out with Ralph Lauren being one of the big shows to start out the season.
I thought it was just a really powerful jumping-off point to kind of consider a designer who has been at the helm of his house for almost six decades and has really refined his vision.
Now, especially just coming off of Milan, we're starting to see a lot of the young and new designers, and kind of what's taking shape there.
I think the juxtaposition of those two has been really interesting to watch unfold.
In New York, some of my favorite collections were Altuzarra and Khaite, and Tory Burch. In London, I loved Burberry and Simone Rocha, and DeLara.
Lauren Eggertsen: So much happened in Milan, and I feel like something I took away from it and being there and the buzz that was there is that I feel like people were having really good conversations about these debuts again and just collections in general, whereas I feel like in the past things have recently just been they are what they are and there's not much to talk about.
I think this season we saw a lot of polarizing opinions about certain debuts or collections, and I think that's very exciting and to me means that there's real change happening.
Prada, always, I'm a huge fan. Have to talk about it first. I feel like this is one where people either loved it or hated it.
I really loved it. I feel like the brand is always one step ahead of everyone else and is kind of the brand to beat in terms of setting this new standard every season.
Prada is always about juxtaposition and finding innovation that is kind of just blows your mind in a lot of ways, truly thinking outside of the box. That's exactly what we saw with this collection, in particular.
They did workwear shirts paired with lady bags, satin opera gloves, Frankenstein skirts (as our senior fashion editor, Eliza Huber, called them in her review).
It was kind of like these skirts spliced together with things like lace, pleated fabrics, and bustling.
Versace, I could talk about it forever. This debut collection from Dario Vitale was quite polarizing, as well. I think it's exactly what the brand needed.
We saw a lot of emphasis on wearability and practicality in New York. Lots of great styling moments also, but any key trends that you saw between New York and London?
KN: I think I'll also weigh in on Milan, because I feel like, as Lauren mentioned, that is kind of where we start to see trends really form. Week after week, things kind of build upon one another.
I think the first one I've been talking a lot about this recently is kind of this prep bourgeois trend, which I really kind of first noticed at the Celine show for Michael Rider's debut back in July.
It just stood out to me as something that was very different and unique. I think we're starting to see other brands weave elements of this in their collections as well.
At Tory Burch, we saw a lot of polo tops paired with midi skirts, pumps, and belts.
Then in London, I noticed some similar looks at Toga, which was an editor favorite at fashion week.
There were these great polos and Oxford shirts tucked into mini skirts and these kind of unnecessary belts that were a fun styling element.
Even at Prada in Milan, we saw some elements of this kind of sporty preppy, even though the overall collection felt a little more ladylike.
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
Argent
Mini Tailored Skirt in Seasonless Wool
KHAITE
Shrunken Jo Cashmere-Blend Polo Shirt
Based on some of the trends you spotted, everything we've been discussing, are there any very specific key pieces that we think are going to be everywhere come spring?
KN: I think we'll see a lot more of these preppy '80s, '90s pieces come into play. A lot more color. On top of that, outside of the trend, I think spring 2026 will be the time to buy your next bag.
With so many designers coming into new houses, there's obviously such a strong push for them to create their first major hero bag. I think designers are really focused on that.
At Gucci, there was this kind of slouchy take on the classic Jackie bag that I know Lauren [Eggertsen] posted about, and I saw all over my feed. It already seems to be the bag people are wanting to order.
LE: I think that Gucci bag is gonna be huge for sure.
No one's done a take that really challenges the exact structure of the Jackie in a while. It was definitely talked about a lot at the re-see, and I was just trying to overhear people's conversations.
I think it was another one that was a bit polarizing in a way. People either were obsessed with it or they were like, "Why are we doing this?" I think it's great because I think the Jackie is always going to be iconic.
Gucci
Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Bag
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.