When I Don’t Know What to Wear, I Default to This Cute Top With Jeans or Skirts

By Natalie Munro
Deciding what to wear is hard. Deciding what to wear when the weather goes from freezing to sunny in an instant is even trickier. This is why I've found myself defaulting to the same reliable outfit over the past few weeks—one that'll see me through summer, too.

When I found myself looking to add to my wardrobe earlier this season, in lieu of T-shirts and vest tops, I kept gravitating towards a prettier and more grown-up, alternative: short-sleeved blouses. Whilst this might not sound like the most exciting top trend out there, it is one with staying power, especially if you look to more classic iterations in versatile colours. Elevating my jeans outfits in ways no jersey top could, this season's short-sleeved blouses are cute, elegant and the perfect pairing for your favourite casual trousers and skirts.

Influencer styles a short sleeve blouse with jeans.

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Cropping up across high-street and designer retailers, the short-sleeved blouse trend is set to be one of the season's most important buys. Whilst some brands have veered towards a romantic feel—adorning their versions with high collars and ample frills, others have taken a more relaxed approach, favouring loose and casual cuts in vivid summer shades. With a "feminine" energy that's perfect for styling in the height of summer, the new-season trend often features a billowy silhouette that allows for breathability and lasting comfort.

Influencer styles a short sleeve blouse.

(Image credit: @dianekari)

From Dôen to H&M, scroll on to shop the short-sleeved blouses I've bookmarked for this summer, plus some pieces I know they'll look chic with.

SHOP SHORT-SLEEVED BLOUSES AND WHAT TO WEAR THEM WITH:

Lace-Trimmed Ruffled Linen-Blend Blouse
Frame
Lace-Trimmed Ruffled Linen-Blend Blouse

This sophisticated blouse will elevate any outfit.

Reformation, Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

A white skirt will prove just as reliable as jeans this season.

June Top -- La Maddalena Gingham
DÔEN
June Top

Gingham is back for spring.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers

Who can argue with that price?

Blue Striped Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse
Ganni
Blue Striped Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse

Tie-front blouses are a favourite amongst Londoners this spring.

FRAME
+ Net Sustain Le Slim Palazzo Distressed High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

I really rate Frame denim for its timelessness.

Ellery - Black
RIXO ⋆
Ellery Top

Style with straight-leg jeans and a pair of trending Mary Janes.

Belted Capri Trousers - Women
mango
Belted Capri Trousers

Capris are a key trouser trend for 2024.

short sleeve blouse
Reformation
Anabella Linen Top

Dress down with denim or style with wide-leg trousers.

Leisure Alessio Crinkled-Satin Midi Skirt
MAX MARA
Leisure Alessio Crinkled-Satin Midi Skirt

This comes is a handful of pretty colours.

Janelle Jacket
Rouje
Janelle Jacket

This fresh lilac shade is perfect for spring styling.

Shiny Twill Mini Shorts
H&M
Shiny Twill Mini Shorts

I didn't know I needed satin shorts in my life until I saw these.

Pilcro Puff-Sleeve Blouse
Anthropologie
Pilcro Puff-Sleeve Blouse

This pretty blouse also comes in green and white.

Striped Linen-Blend Trousers - Women
Mango
Striped Linen-Blend Trousers

Striped trousers are surprisingly versatile.

White Puff Sleeve Blouse
Nobody's Child
White Puff Sleeve Blouse

This features a subtle peplum silhouette that looks chic with high-waisted trousers.

Thelma Embroidered Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts
DÔEN
Thelma Embroidered Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts

Cute yet casual.

Cheesecloth Blouse
Me+Em
Cheesecloth Blouse

Style with a flowing skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.

+ Net Sustain Hunting Roots Printed Cotton-Voile Mini Wrap Skirt
JOHANNA ORTIZ
+ Net Sustain Hunting Roots Printed Cotton-Voile Mini Wrap Skirt

I am obsessed with this print.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

