When I Don’t Know What to Wear, I Default to This Cute Top With Jeans or Skirts
Deciding what to wear is hard. Deciding what to wear when the weather goes from freezing to sunny in an instant is even trickier. This is why I've found myself defaulting to the same reliable outfit over the past few weeks—one that'll see me through summer, too.
When I found myself looking to add to my wardrobe earlier this season, in lieu of T-shirts and vest tops, I kept gravitating towards a prettier and more grown-up, alternative: short-sleeved blouses. Whilst this might not sound like the most exciting top trend out there, it is one with staying power, especially if you look to more classic iterations in versatile colours. Elevating my jeans outfits in ways no jersey top could, this season's short-sleeved blouses are cute, elegant and the perfect pairing for your favourite casual trousers and skirts.
Cropping up across high-street and designer retailers, the short-sleeved blouse trend is set to be one of the season's most important buys. Whilst some brands have veered towards a romantic feel—adorning their versions with high collars and ample frills, others have taken a more relaxed approach, favouring loose and casual cuts in vivid summer shades. With a "feminine" energy that's perfect for styling in the height of summer, the new-season trend often features a billowy silhouette that allows for breathability and lasting comfort.
From Dôen to H&M, scroll on to shop the short-sleeved blouses I've bookmarked for this summer, plus some pieces I know they'll look chic with.
SHOP SHORT-SLEEVED BLOUSES AND WHAT TO WEAR THEM WITH:
Tie-front blouses are a favourite amongst Londoners this spring.
I really rate Frame denim for its timelessness.
Style with straight-leg jeans and a pair of trending Mary Janes.
Capris are a key trouser trend for 2024.
This features a subtle peplum silhouette that looks chic with high-waisted trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Quiet Luxury, Who? 6 Maximalist Spring Trends You Need to See
Minimalists need not apply.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
30 On-Trend and On-Budget Finds That You'll Never Regret Buying—I Promise
They're on point.
By Courtney Falsey
-
Our Editors Love This Affordable Shoe Brand—32 Pairs to Shop Now
Stunning soles ahead.
By Ana Escalante
-
The Unexpected Spring Trend That's About to Be *Everywhere*
From the runways to IG.
By Eliza Huber
-
5 Elegant Jewelry Trends From the '80s That Are Everywhere Again
Blast from the past.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I'm Manifesting a Rich-Looking, Minimalistic Closet—25 Perfect Sale Picks From COS
Almost every pick is now under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Controversial Pant-and-Shoe Combo the Fashion Set Is Wearing Right Now
Outfit inspo from Paris to NYC.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Life Is Short, so Buy the Trendy Sheer Pieces You're Eyeing—30 I'm Obsessed With
You know you want to.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes