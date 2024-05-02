When I Don’t Know What to Wear, I Default to This Cute Top With Jeans or Skirts

Deciding what to wear is hard. Deciding what to wear when the weather goes from freezing to sunny in an instant is even trickier. This is why I've found myself defaulting to the same reliable outfit over the past few weeks—one that'll see me through summer, too.



When I found myself looking to add to my wardrobe earlier this season, in lieu of T-shirts and vest tops, I kept gravitating towards a prettier and more grown-up, alternative: short-sleeved blouses. Whilst this might not sound like the most exciting top trend out there, it is one with staying power, especially if you look to more classic iterations in versatile colours. Elevating my jeans outfits in ways no jersey top could, this season's short-sleeved blouses are cute, elegant and the perfect pairing for your favourite casual trousers and skirts.

Cropping up across high-street and designer retailers, the short-sleeved blouse trend is set to be one of the season's most important buys. Whilst some brands have veered towards a romantic feel—adorning their versions with high collars and ample frills, others have taken a more relaxed approach, favouring loose and casual cuts in vivid summer shades. With a "feminine" energy that's perfect for styling in the height of summer, the new-season trend often features a billowy silhouette that allows for breathability and lasting comfort.

From Dôen to H&M, scroll on to shop the short-sleeved blouses I've bookmarked for this summer, plus some pieces I know they'll look chic with.

SHOP SHORT-SLEEVED BLOUSES AND WHAT TO WEAR THEM WITH:

Frame Lace-Trimmed Ruffled Linen-Blend Blouse £290 SHOP NOW This sophisticated blouse will elevate any outfit.

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW A white skirt will prove just as reliable as jeans this season.

DÔEN June Top £188 SHOP NOW Gingham is back for spring.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers £16 SHOP NOW Who can argue with that price?

Ganni Blue Striped Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse £155 SHOP NOW Tie-front blouses are a favourite amongst Londoners this spring.

FRAME + Net Sustain Le Slim Palazzo Distressed High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £270 SHOP NOW I really rate Frame denim for its timelessness.

RIXO ⋆ Ellery Top £145 SHOP NOW Style with straight-leg jeans and a pair of trending Mary Janes.

mango Belted Capri Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Capris are a key trouser trend for 2024.

Reformation Anabella Linen Top £148 SHOP NOW Dress down with denim or style with wide-leg trousers.

MAX MARA Leisure Alessio Crinkled-Satin Midi Skirt £210 SHOP NOW This comes is a handful of pretty colours.

Rouje Janelle Jacket £210 SHOP NOW This fresh lilac shade is perfect for spring styling.

H&M Shiny Twill Mini Shorts £28 SHOP NOW I didn't know I needed satin shorts in my life until I saw these.

Anthropologie Pilcro Puff-Sleeve Blouse £80 SHOP NOW This pretty blouse also comes in green and white.

Mango Striped Linen-Blend Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Striped trousers are surprisingly versatile.

Nobody's Child White Puff Sleeve Blouse £45 SHOP NOW This features a subtle peplum silhouette that looks chic with high-waisted trousers.

DÔEN Thelma Embroidered Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts £165 SHOP NOW Cute yet casual.

Me+Em Cheesecloth Blouse £75 SHOP NOW Style with a flowing skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.