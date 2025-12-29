In 2025, I made it my mission to create healthier habits for myself. From cutting down on sugar to weekly Pilates classes (with some stylish workout clothes, of course) and evening meditations, I noticed a huge difference in how I felt day to day. In fact, I saw such a difference that I've suddenly developed a huge interest in the wellness industry. I love speaking to experts and learning about the latest wellness trends, and I'm excited to take this even further in 2026.
The thing is, since immersing myself in the world of wellness, I've quickly realised just how overwhelming it can actually be. In my opinion, feeling good should be simple, but with so much information at our fingertips, not to mention new trends emerging daily, sometimes it can be hard to know where to start.
So, when compiling the biggest wellness trends of 2026 for this feature, I wanted to narrow it down to six things that I actually wanted to incorporate into my day-to-day life. Forget waking up at 5 am for a ten-step morning routine and overcomplicated skincare routine; below, I've rounded up the expert-approved trends that feel somewhat manageable when leading an already busy life. Of course, these trends aren't for everyone, but if you want to learn more about what to expect from the wellness industry next year, then keep on scrolling.
The 6 Biggest Wellness Trends of 2026
1. Let's Boogie
Dance workouts were all the rage in the early 2000's (my dance mat was my favourite way to get a sweat on back in school), but according to Charlie Ruhrmund, master trainer at London's coolest new workout spot, The Method, dancing is making a big comeback in 2026. "I feel like dance workouts are becoming more popular in 2026 because people are finding joy again," he tells me. "We need to find happiness, especially with the stresses of daily life. People can come in and enjoy a dance workout, completely forgetting everything else that's going on in the world."
Aside from improving your mental well-being, Ruhrmund tells me that this style of working out can positively impact your health in many ways. "Benefits include getting your cardio in, which is essential for heart and lung health. It also benefits cognitive health. With dance cardio, your brain is always switched on, thinking about what the next step is."
Shop Workout Essentials:
Lululemon
The Mat 5mm Made With FSC™ Certified Rubber
A stylish workout mat is a must.
Sweaty Betty
Ballet Gripper Socks 2 Pack
These socks will stop you from sliding around mid-class.
2. Pick-Me-Up Perfumes
Next up, 2026 is the year we'll be turning to the best perfumes that not only smell good, but also make you feel good, too. Last year, in the Boots 2025 beauty trends report, the brand reported that fragrance was becoming a powerful tool for self-care. However, this trend has developed throughout the year, with brands such as Moods launching in the UK, creating scents designed to shift your mindset, boost stress and increase productivity.
In the latter half of the year, Lookfantastic released a new season trend report, in which Billie Faricy-Hyett, chief buying officer at THG Beauty, outlined how wellness fragrances will continue to be a key trend in 2026. If you've been considering investing in a functional fragrance, now is definitely the time to do so.
Shop Functional Fragrances:
The Nue Co.
Functional Anti-Stress Fragrance
With notes of green cardamom, iris, palo santo and coriander, this calming blend will help battle stress in times of need.
Moods
Genius Moodmist
This herbal citrus scent has been expertly blended to leave you feeling focused and uplifted.
3. Listen to Your Gut
I know what you're thinking: hasn't gut health been big in wellness for a while now? Whilst you're not wrong, it appears that we will all be taking our gut health more seriously in 2026. According to Holland & Barrett's new year trend report, the global gut health market is expected to surpass $90 billion by 2030, thanks to increased awareness of the topic. I was keen to speak to the brand to learn more about this and see how I can start caring for my gut more next year.
"We now understand that gut health is one of the key cornerstones of overall wellness," says Alex Glover, global product formulation lead at Holland & Barrett. "2026 is the year we’ll give our bodies balance as we continue to learn and understand how the entire gut microbiome may influence our body, from our brain and mood to our skin."
If you have prolonged gut issues, always speak to your doctor for support to rule out any underlying health conditions. However, in terms of caring for your gut in your everyday life, Glover says it's important to eat a balanced diet, focusing on whole foods. "The gut bacteria thrive on variety, through plant foods like vegetables, whole grains and legumes, as well as fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir or kimchi." He also says staying hydrated and prioritising gentle movement, such as daily walks, are great ways to start working towards a healthier gut.
Shop Gut Health Products:
H&B
Expert Triple Action Biotic Gut Formula 60 Capsules
This triple‑action gut health complex will help to kickstart your gut health journey.
Boots
Good Gut Live Friendly Bacteria 30 Capsules
Another great option from Boots.
4. Inner Beauty
Another key trend for 2026 is inner beauty. What do I mean by this? Fuelling our body with the right nutrients and supplements to help support healthy skin, nails and hair. "We’re seeing huge growth in these categories," says Rachel Garrett, global innovation and future strategy lead at Holland & Barrett. "Online sales of collagen have increased by +32.8% vs 2024, with almost two million collagen products sold in 2025. That equates to 5302 each day and 220 every hour, a trajectory we’re expecting to continue into 2026 and beyond." In 2025, Boots also reported a 227% increase in searches for marine collagen, with overall collagen sales up by 62%.
According to Garrett, we're now understanding that skin, hair and scalp are closely connected to what’s happening inside the body. "As supplements and ingestibles become more science-backed and trusted, supporting beauty from the inside out feels less like a trend and more like a smart, everyday approach."
Shop Beauty Supplements:
Vida Glow
Pro Collagen+ Powder
Mix these collagen sachets in with water or your beverage of choice.
H&B
Skin Glow from Within 30 Capsules
These supplements will help support your skin from within, with vitamin C, zinc and hyaluronic acid.
5. Check It Out
If there's one thing I'm sure of, it's that 2026 will be the year of the check-up. Yep, Holland & Barrett reports that the UK health check-up market is projected to reach around $4.42 billion by 2033. I'm not just talking about any old check-ups, though. With companies like Neko Health offering incredibly advanced, in-depth appointments, we're thinking about health longevity and preventive wellness methods more than ever. Of course, not everyone has hundreds of pounds to blow on a full-body scan, but with access to phone apps and wearable health trackers, it seems we're more aware than ever of what's happening inside our bodies.
"With greater access to health data, wearable technology and personalised insights, people are more aware than ever of how daily habits influence long-term wellbeing," Garrett tells me. "Rising healthcare pressures, longer life expectancy and growing public understanding of chronic disease risk factors have also encouraged individuals to take control earlier, rather than relying on reactive care."
Shop Health Trackers:
Oura
Ring 4 Gold
An Oura ring is such a stylish way to track your sleep, stress, heart health and more.
Fitbit
Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker Midnight Zen
You can't go wrong with a classic Fitbit.
6. Big on Bodycare
Last but not least, whilst the skincare industry continues to boom, it's bodycare that's set to have a moment in 2026. "More advanced, face-level bodycare is set to be a major 2026 trend, and what we’re seeing now is just the early adoption phase," says Garrett. "Throughout 2026, consumers will increasingly treat the body as an extension of the face. This is a result of rising skin literacy and an understanding that the skin is actually the body’s largest organ, so it needs to be cared for as much, if not more so, than just focusing on our face."
Dr Alexis Granite, consultant dermatologist and founder of Joonbyrd, agrees. "We’ll continue to see face-level innovation applied to the body: polynucleotides, exosomes, NAD+ precursors and bio-fermented peptides designed to optimise skin function and resilience long-term." As Dr Granite tells me, skin longevity will become as relevant for the body as it is for the face.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.