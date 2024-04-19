TikTok Says Volufiline Is Like Topical Filler—Here's How Derms Are Reacting

In the fast-paced world of skincare trends, one ingredient has surged to the forefront of TikTok's beauty obsessions—Volufiline. Amid the endless stream of beauty tips and viral product reviews, this topical ingredient has had some users report that their skin quickly appears plumper and smoother, that it feels more elastic, and that their wrinkles are a thing of the past. Additionally, some people have even claimed that volufiline helps tremendously with orbital fat loss, a condition where the under-eye becomes more hollow, which a portion of people experience because of an ingredient called prostaglandin analogs (PGAs), an ingredient commonly found in lash growth serums.



Derived from a fusion of natural plant extracts, Volufiline has quickly filled the Amazon carts of those wishing to avoid filler and Botox, but we have yet to see enough definitive science proving its legitimate efficacy as an alternative to injectables. Curious, we spoke to a few of our favorite dermatologists to find out everything there is to know about Volufiline—keep scrolling to delve deeper!

What is Volufiline?

Volufiline is a natural plant extract, praised for its potential to mimic the effects of injectables like Botox and filler. "It is believed by some to act as a filler-like ingredient, plumping the skin and promoting volume," says Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist. However, despite its promising attributes, there is limited clinical research supporting its efficacy.

How does it work?

"By stimulating adipocyte differentiation and proliferation, Volufiline is said to promote lipid storage, which ultimately leads to an increase in volume and that filler-like effect it's associated with," says Engelman. "It claims to help restore facial volume. However, there is not enough evidence to support this—dramatic volume enhancement is typically not feasible through only topical skincare."

Karan Lal, DO, FAAD, double-board-certified dermatologist and pediatric dermatologist with Affiliated Dermatology, references another study in which the product also was shown to improve lipid production by fat cells in the body. "Taken together, it is thought to help improve fat cells and maintain growth. In a study involving 28 subjects who applied Volufiline to one breast, they found on average a 2.2% increase in breast volume after 56 days of treatment compared to untreated breast." This is not an impactful difference to Lal, and it's also important to note that this was used on breast tissue, not facial tissue.

Where can Volufiline be applied?

Volufiline can be applied topically to areas where you desire increased volume or contour, such as the breasts, buttocks, cheeks, or lips. Sheila Malek Kassir, MD, co-founder of Kassir Plastic Surgery and Inside Beauty spa, specifies that is it commonly found in creams, serums, and other topical forms.

How long does it take to see results? Do you have to keep using the ingredient to keep your progress?

Results from using products that contain Volufiline can vary depending on factors such as skin type, product formulation, and how frequently it's used. Some may notice subtle changes in volume and contour within a few weeks of consistent use. "To maintain results, you need to continue using it," says Kassir.

Are there downsides, potential dangers, or risks to using Volufiline?

"Volufiline is generally considered safe for topical use in skincare products. Although some individuals may experience mild irritation or allergic reactions," says Kassir, who always recommends performing a patch test before using any new skincare product containing active ingredients.

For Engelman, Volufiline is not well-researched enough to recommend to patients. "There are also many Amazon sellers that are selling this ingredient that appear to be unregulated, and therefore, the product itself could be dangerous. If you're looking for more permanent plumping results, I'd recommend investing in an in-office treatment, such as injectables."

"I think we need better studies on facial skin over a longer period of time with biopsies showing an increase in fat cells," states Lal. An alternative he suggests for fat creation is Renuva, a fat matrix that is injected in areas of fat loss that does actually create fat where it is injected.

Moon Juice Plump Jelly Hyaluronic Serum $58 SHOP NOW A powerhouse serum formulated with silver ear, hyaluronic acid, and reishi, Moon Juice's Plump Jelly is a great way to reveal plump, youthful-looking skin sans injectables. It targets dryness, fine lines, and loss of firmness.

Hourglass Equilibrium Instant Plumping Eye Mask $68 SHOP NOW If you're looking to get results similar to what Volufiline promises, try this eye mask from Hourglass. A plumping complex and amino youth lipids work together to eliminate under-eye bags and give a more refreshed, wide-awake look.

StriVectin Contour Restore Tightening & Sculpting Moisturizing Face Cream $99 SHOP NOW Unlock contoured skin with StriVectin's powerhouse ingredients, including extract liposomes, elastin-targeting dipeptides, and glycolipids (all of which are designed to bring back fullness, restore elastin, and deliver moisture to the skin).

Stripes Power Move Plumping + Hydrating Serum With Hyaluronic Acid $85 SHOP NOW Made for pre- and post-menopausal people, this serum from Stripes features various sizes of hyaluronic that plump, hydrate, smooth the skin for a lasting and gradual build of fullness.

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-In-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Hyaluronic Serum $98 SHOP NOW This two-in-one hydrating serum is great for those who also want to lessen the look of fine lines and wrinkles. This serum moisturizes and plumps fairly quickly while smoothing the look of the skin over time.

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum With Hyaluronic Acid $49 SHOP NOW Say goodbye to dullness, dryness, and fine lines while enjoying a daily flood of hydration. Suitable for all skin types, this Drunk Elephant favorite is the ultimate solution for achieving a radiant complexion.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum $45 SHOP NOW Dive into hydration with this plum-infused serum from Glow Recipe. Formulated with five weights of hyaluronic acid, it saturates every layer of skin for a more youthful glow.

Glossier Super Bounce Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin B5 Hydrating Face Serum $32 SHOP NOW Say goodbye to sticky serums that you can still feel on your face hours later. Glossier's fast-absorbing hydrating serum is perfect for layering under moisturizers and makeup. Great for normal, dry, and combination skin, it tackles dryness, redness, and uneven texture in one fell swoop.

belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb With Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide $38 SHOP NOW Clinically proven to boost hydration levels by 231.4%, this serum from Belif penetrates 10 skin layers in just 10 seconds. Infused with hyaluronic acid for intense moisture and niacinamide for gentle exfoliation, this is a quick way to plump the skin.