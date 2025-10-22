Step into the universe of the coolest creatives in the fashion industry with our series My World, where readers will discover how the top stylists, designers, and tastemakers built their careers; their favorite restaurants, beloved albums, and fashion finds; etiquette rules they stand by; and so much more.
There's a certain calm confidence Jasmine Tookes carries—whether she's walking the runway for Victoria's Secret or at home in L.A. making Sunday pancakes with her family. The supermodel turned founder has entered a new chapter, one defined not just by glamorous fashion parties but by intentional choices. "The teenage version of me would be wide-eyed in disbelief," she says. "I dreamed big back then, but I could never have imagined the layers of my life now."
Those layers are many: Tookes recently launched Brunel, a luxury beauty brand transforming bodycare, but perhaps most meaningfully, she's navigating motherhood (and pregnancy) with a sense of presence. "I don't believe in the perfect work/life balance—it's more like a dance," she reflects. "Some days my work demands more of me; other days my daughter does. I've learned to be fully present in whichever role I'm in."
Her approach to life mirrors her personal style: "effortless, elevated, timeless." From her most recent Met Gala look, which she describes as "powerful yet feminine," to her daughter's budding love of handbags, Tookes's world is one of thoughtful elegance. Ahead, she shares the career wisdom she's gained, the beauty rituals she swears by, and the little moments that inspire her most.
How does it feel to be where you are now? Was it always your dream to juggle motherhood and business?
From walking the world's biggest runways to building Brunel, my beauty brand rooted in luxury and mood-enhancing self-care, and most importantly becoming a mother, each chapter has been more fulfilling than I could have planned.
Tell me what work/life balance looks like to you. How do you juggle parenting and having a successful career?
I do not believe in perfect balance. It is more like a dance. Some days my work demands more of me; other days my daughter does. I have learned to be fully present in whichever role I am in at that moment. I build my schedule with intention, whether it is a Brunel product meeting or bath time, and I give myself permission to slow down when I need to.
Do you feel like becoming a parent has changed the way you approach your career?
Absolutely. Becoming a mom has given me so much perspective. I'm more selective about the projects I take on because my time feels so much more precious. I want to make sure whatever I'm working on is truly fulfilling and worth being away from my daughter.
If you could give advice to the version of you that was fully in her single era and not yet a parent, what would it be?
Travel more, say yes to spontaneous adventures, and invest in yourself without hesitation. I loved my single era because it shaped my independence. I would tell her to build as many experiences as possible before life becomes more rooted.
You're working on a lot of fun projects right now, but what would be the dream next step in your career?
I am deeply focused on growing Brunel into a globally recognized brand, not only in beauty but as part of a complete lifestyle. Over the past few years, I have also been quietly investing in brands that inspire me, which is a part of my life most people do not know about. It has given me a new creative outlet and a chance to support ideas I believe in. I would love to dip back into the fashion world as well. Returning to the runway would be such an exciting full-circle moment. Acting is something I have often thought about too. Although, it requires the time and focus to commit fully to the demanding pace of auditions.
Define your personal style right now in three words.
Effortless, elevated, timeless.
Where does your incredible sense of style come from?
From my mother, who has an impeccable eye, and from years of being immersed in fashion. Working with some of the world's top designers refined my understanding of fit, fabric, and proportion.
How has your style evolved since the beginning of your career to now?
In the early days, I experimented more. Now I gravitate toward clean lines, neutral palettes, and pieces that will look just as beautiful 10 years from now.
Does your daughter ever comment on your personal style? Any funny or sweet anecdotes?
She's still little, but she's already so observant. Sometimes when I'm getting dressed, she'll just point and smile at my shoes or grab at my jewelry. It's the sweetest little reminder that she's noticing everything.
Does your daughter enjoy fashion and getting dressed already?
Yes! She loves picking between two outfits if I hold them up. She always gets this proud little look when she makes her "choice." I try not to go overboard, but it's so much fun dressing her in mini versions of some of my favorite styles.
Has motherhood shifted the way you shop or the types of clothes you gravitate toward?
Definitely. Comfort has become so important, especially pieces I can move around in easily when I'm with her. But I still love looking polished, so I've found myself gravitating toward elevated basics and timeless staples that are easy to mix and match.
Is there a piece in your closet that your daughter already loves playing with or asking about?
She's obsessed with my handbags. Any time I leave one on the floor, she immediately crawls over to play with it. I think she just loves opening and closing them, hopefully not a sign of an early handbag obsession!
What's your favorite dress or top to show off your new body oil in?
I love a strapless dress because it highlights a beautifully glowing décolletage. It catches the light perfectly when I am wearing Brunel Golden Hour Glow Oil.
brunel
Golden Hour Glow Body Oil
If you could only shop one brand for the rest of your life, which one would it be?
Khaite. Understated luxury that always feels right.
Which of your iconic red carpet looks would you want to be remembered by?
My 2025 Met Gala look. It felt powerful yet feminine and perfectly captured the balance of strength and elegance I love.
If you could trade closets with one celebrity just for a day, who would it be?
Princess Diana. Her style was classic, confident, and eternally inspiring.
Your makeup looks are all over my Pinterest boards. Where do you find inspiration for your glam?
From travel, editorial photography, and makeup artists I have worked with over the years. I love subtle, skin-first beauty, and I feel like I have mastered my face shape very well. I also feel like playing with deep brown tones never goes out of style. Think '90s-esque beauty. It's made a recent comeback, and I truly feel it's a timeless look.
I've also always known you for your incredibly healthy-looking hair. Any treatments or products you swear by?
Regular hydrating treatments, minimal heat styling, and a silk pillowcase. I also believe in scalpcare as much as skincare. I have also always loved keratin treatments and will do them twice a year.
What's one piece in your closet you'd like to pass down to your children someday?
Oh, this is tough! Maybe one of my first Hermès bags. They just really stand the test of time and work so well with every outfit. My daughter loves carrying them around the house.
What was the experience like creating your dream home?
It was deeply personal. Every detail was chosen with both beauty and function in mind. I wanted it to feel like a sanctuary where I can recharge after a full day.
What makes the interior-design aspect of it special?
It is a reflection of my travels, with neutral tones, organic textures, and statement pieces that tell a story.
Are there any special pieces in your home that everyone should covet?
I think finding a good piece of art that makes you happy and inspires you. I have the first art piece that I bought by Rose Wylie, and every time I see it, it brings me those feelings.
Do you have any favorite household products that make juggling life at home easier as mom?
A well-organized pantry and beautifully scented candles. They make even the busiest days feel more calm.
You recently collaborated with Downy Unstopables. What inspired that collaboration?
Fragrance has always been a passion for me, both in fashion and beauty. Partnering with Downy to create a high-end take on laundry felt like the perfect way to elevate everyday rituals into moments of luxury.
You're always on the road. What's the one hotel that feels like a home away from home?
Any Aman property. They're always structurally beautiful, intimate, neutral toned, and feel like a dream.
What's your favorite restaurant in your home city?
I'm going to sound so L.A. here, but Nobu Malibu. Consistently delicious and the view is so dreamy! I also love the drive down PCH to get there.
If you could get a vacation home anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Tuscany, Italy! For the delicious food and wine tasting!
Do you have a favorite family ritual like a Sunday recipe or movie night?
Sunday mornings are my favorite. We usually make pancakes together, and it's such a sweet, slow start to the week. I really treasure that little family time before the busyness of Monday.
In what ways do you see your child taking after you already?
She's already showing so much personality. She's very determined and independent, which feels very familiar to me. And she's a total people person, just like Juan and I.
Any parenting podcasts, books, or resources that you've found genuinely helpful?
I really liked Bringing Up Bébé. It gave me a fresh perspective on slowing down and enjoying the little moments. I also love listening to short parenting podcasts when I have time in the car. They help me feel less alone in figuring it all out.
What songs would make up your dream playlist?
Most of my playlists are filled with Rüfüs Du Sol. Any time I hear one of their songs, it immediately takes me to a calm and happy place.
Any binge-worthy shows lately?
I have to say I love reality TV. I love the Real Housewives franchise.
Where do you gather inspiration for your work?
From travel, I pay a lot of attention to textures, tones, the way people move throughout their lives.
Any podcasts we should be listening to?
Diary of a CEO. I just love the topics and guests he has on his show. Love learning about different entrepreneurs journeys. Emma Grede's podcast as well—a good mix of business strategy and inspiring personal stories.
Any good reads?
The Seat of the Soul by Gary Zukav. It is about living with purpose, aligning with your soul, and creating authentic power, which is something I try to bring into every area of my life.
Pamela Druckerman
Bringing Up Bébé
What's the parenting advice you don't believe in?
That you have to follow a rigid "rule book." Every child is so different, and what works for one might not work for another. I've learned to trust my instincts more than anything else.
What's the best piece of parenting advice you have received?
To be present. It's so easy to get caught up in work or on your phone, but these moments are so fleeting. Just putting everything down and soaking in time with her has been the best advice.
One etiquette rule everyone should abide by?
Always send a thank-you note, handwritten when possible.
Your love language?
Quality time. Being fully present is the greatest gift.
What do you wish you knew earlier in your career?
That "no" is just redirection.
Something overrated and something underrated?
Overrated: wearing something just because it is "in" rather than because it makes you feel confident.
Underrated: truly taking the time to moisturize head to toe, which is why I created Brunel.
Your least favorite fashion trend?
Anything that sacrifices elegance for shock value.
The best gift to give and to receive?
To give: a personalized and meaningful piece they will keep forever. To receive: time, whether it is a weekend getaway or an afternoon without distractions.
What's one thing you want your children to grow up knowing that you didn't?
That self-worth is not tied to external validation. I want them to understand their value is intrinsic and to embrace their individuality with confidence.
