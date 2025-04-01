5 (Underrated) Pillars of Youthful and Glowing Skin, According to Zendaya's Facialist

In my line of work, skincare tips aren't hard to come by. But, it is more of a rare opportunity to get said skincare tips from someone like Joomee Song. Quietly known as Hollywood's master face sculptor, Song is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to caring for your skin—both with and without products. I've followed her work for years because she's responsible for the industry's most envy-inducing glows—from Lady Gaga and Sydney Sweeney to Zendaya and Ana de Armas.

I recently had the privilege of experiencing one of Song's legendary facials myself and couldn't resist the opportunity to ask for her all her advice. It wasn't hard to see why she attracts a wealth of celebrity clients. She was able to tell me a lot about my skin and where I need improvements after spending only a few minutes working on my face.

While there are a few key products she swears by in her treatment room, but there's something she thinks everyone should be doing on a daily basis to keep skin looking healthy and vibrant. Hint: It doesn't even involve products. If you're curious about Song's favorites and want to know all of her tips, keep scrolling. She shared it all ahead.

Joomee Song's Best Skincare Tips

Song has an array of products and modalities that she swears by for youthful, glowing skin, but below is her best (and most practical!) advice. It all centers around one daily practice that she listed first as the most important.

1. Practice facial massage: "Massage your face every single day. The consistency of releasing the tightness within your facial muscles will do more for you than any product or gadget can because that tightness is blocking blood flow, inhibiting collagen and elastin production. When we massage our faces every day—even for the few minutes [while] we are cleansing and moisturizing—we are giving our muscles the chance to release and our skin the opportunity to reset."

2. Commit to your routine: Your routine is only as good as your consistency level. If you don't stick with it, you might not see the results you're hoping for. "Think of yourself as being in a committed relationship with your skin," says Song. "There are no shortcuts to a long lasting partnership, just as there are no real 'quick fixes' when it comes to caring for your skin. What's really required is time and commitment which is why massage is so beneficial for long term skin health. When you massage, you are connecting with not only the skin you can see, but everything that lies beneath the surface. You can feel when something is different or off and work through that stress or strain. More so than any product or tool, the daily communication with your skin through massage will move stagnant energy and release tension, unequivocally changing everything about your skin for the better. And remember, it’s never too late to repair and rebuild your relationship with your skin. Show up, be present, and take it one day at a time."

3. Increase blood flow for a glow: While Song loves to do this through facial massage, you can also increase blood flow in the skin by using a roller device. Personally, I love my Acu Roller from The Things We Do because it's perfect for massaging the face if you don't want to use your hands. My skin definitely looks a bit red after using so I know for sure it's increasing blood flow. It's also super quick to use and easy to incorporate into your morning or evening skincare routine.

4. Before a special event, less is more: When I asked Song about how she preps her celebrity clients for a red carpet, she surprised me by saying she keeps it pretty minimal. "Believe it or not, I probably do the least on the day of a special event," she says. "My KAIKA™ treatments are done consistently over several weeks, creating muscle memory that trains the skin to be ready to perform when it really counts. The day before, I want to take care not to aggravate or irritate the skin by using too many products. Instead, I will focus on giving that skin barrier the support it needs, using a combination of de-puffing facial massage techniques on the areas that are of the most concern. I’ll also use soothing, hydrating products to help plump the skin and minimize any redness and inflammation."

5. Beauty devices and tools are an enhancement, not a replacement: Song loves a good skincare device more than anyone else, but she still stresses the importance of going back to basics and caring for your skin via your hands. TBH, it's also the best approach because devices aren't cheap. "Whether it's microcurrent or an LED light mask, do what makes you and your skin happy, but always take a moment to feel your face," she explains. "Your hands will remember what the texture of your skin was like before, after, and over time. They are your greatest skincare tool."

You can find a few of Song's key favorites to enhance a glow below.

Song's Favorite Products For Glowing Skin

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Cleansing Balm With Lipid Rich Oil-Infusion $49 SHOP NOW Song loves the buttery texture of this cleansing balm from Estée Lauder because it glides so easily and makes cleansing more of a fun experience. The star ingredient is lipid-rich safflower seed oil which helps nourish and replenish skin. It also cleanses without disrupting the skin's natural barrier or leaving it feeling tight or dry.

Saie Glowy Super Gel in Warmglow $16 SHOP NOW Like myself, Song considers Saie's Glowy Supergel her secret weapon for addng warmth and radiance to the skin. Song loves the new shade it comes in called Warmglow. "It's versatile and lightweight enough to act as a primer, a highlighter or mixed with your favorite moisturizer all while giving you that 'lit-from-within' glow." — Song

Nécessaire The Body Acne Set | 2% Salicylic Acid $45 SHOP NOW If you struggle with body acne, Song loves this duo from Nécessaire and always recommends it to her clients. It contains acne-preventing ingredients like salicylic acid, zinc, PCA, and niacinamide.

(Plated) Skin Science Intense Serum $258 SHOP NOW Like many other celebs and aestheticians, Song is a huge fan of this spendy exosome serum because it really delivers in the results department. "[It's] unlike anything I have ever experienced," she says. "The results from its unique formula are virtually instant."

Shiseido US Wrinkle Smoothing Cream – Benefiance $77 SHOP NOW According to Song, Shiseido's Benefiance cream is a great moisturizer that lifts and plumps the skin. It also contains barrier-fortifying ingredients like green, brown, and red algae along with turmeric extract to soothe skin.

Beauty Editor Favorites For Glowing Skin

Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil $72 SHOP NOW This oil is a favorite of mine because it hydrates without causing breakouts. It has such a beautiful smell and texture to it too. As a bonus, it lightens hyperpigmentation in record time and gives you such a healthy glow.

Matter of Fact Brightening + Firming Serum $102 SHOP NOW This is my favorite vitamin C on the market. The ingredient list is simple, but it packs such a punch in the brightening department, delivering an otherworldly glow.

The Things We Do Beauty Acu Roller $32 SHOP NOW Like I mentioned above, this roller from The Things We Do is a staple in my morning routine to de-puff my skin and increase blood flow. It's super easy to use and massages a lot of tension and stagnation out of the face quickly.

ZIIP Halo $399 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with my ZIIP Halo device because it utilizes both microcurrent and nanocurrent. Nanocurrent encourages the production of collagen and elastin in the skin and gives you such a glow immediately after you use the device. It is pricy, but it's one of the best investments you can make for longterm skin health.