Ever since the launch of Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Glazing Milk, we’ve seen a boom in milky beauty products hitting our shelves, including milky toners, milky cleansers and even milky face mists. And, now that the weather has turned colder and we’re looking for more intense ways to hydrate and soothe our weather-worn skin, there’s a new wave of milky products making themselves known: milky moisturisers.
“I think the rise in ‘milky’ skincare reflects the wide range of benefits these formulas offer,” explains dermatologist, Dr Derrick Phillips. “They’re typically lightweight, combining oil and water-based ingredients to deliver hydration without feeling heavy or clogging pores, which makes them particularly appealing for dry and sensitive skin.”
It’s this deep hydration in a lightweight texture that makes milky moisturisers particularly beneficial at this time of year. Designed to deliver the same hydrating benefits we’ve come to expect from other milky beauty products, they're packed with skin-loving ingredients including ceramides, glycerin and panthenol, yet with a little more weight than the milky toners and essences we may have relied on in the summer months.
“Their popularity also ties into the shift towards more streamlined skincare routines,” Dr Phillips continues. “Milky products are simple, effective and often multitask, making them well-suited to a minimalist approach to skincare.” As someone who has found themselves snoozing their alarm one too many times in recent weeks and looking for an easy-to-apply, quick hit of hydration for my dull winter skin, trust me, milky moisturisers are practically fool-proof, leaving skin feeling soft and hydrated in one simple step.
As a result, over the past few months, I’ve worked my way through many milky moisturisers and discovered which formulas are best for soothing dry winter skin. These six are my undisputed favourites…
First up, we have Tatcha’s Dewy Milk Moisturiser, which launched in summer 2025, as a lighter alternative to the brand's cult Dewy Skin Cream. By comparison, the Dewy Milk Moisturiser is much thinner in terms of texture, yet it still melts into the skin to provide plenty of hydration. What I love most about this cream, however, is that it also leaves skin looking slightly dewy and radiant but without any unwanted greasiness or residue. Rather, my skin looks like I’ve spent the day drinking plenty of water (even if all I’ve managed are two coffees and a can of Diet Coke).
For just £15, Byoma’s newly launched milky moisturiser is the best value formula I can find to date. Unlike some milky moisturisers, it’s not runny and has an almost gel-like texture which feels slightly cooling to apply. It’s also packed with a blend of ceramides, panthenol and avocado oil, which get to work quickly nourishing, soothing and protecting the skin. If you’re looking for an entry point into the trend, this is a great moisturiser to try, and it's perfect for using in combination with the brand's milky toner, too.
While the previous milky moisturisers in this edit will leave skin with a dewy glow, for those who prefer a more matte finish, I’d suggest Dr. Jart’s Milky Lotion. Although the formula is infused with a blend of hydrating ingredients, including glycerin, panthenol and ceramides, the lightweight moisturiser formula sinks into the skin quickly, almost blurring as it settles. After use, skin looks plump and hydrated but with a soft matte finish, making this the ideal moisturiser for wearing under makeup or for those with oily skin who want to keep shine at bay.
ILIA’s Face Milk sits between the milky toners we mentioned earlier and the new-style milky moisturisers, delivering plenty of hydration in a light, serum-like texture. As a result, the brand recommends using it either before cream, for an added moisture boost, or, for those who don’t need to double up their hydration, it can be worn alone. Personally, I like to keep this on my desk to use as a top-up treatment on days when my skin's feeling particularly dry. It nourishes without feeling heavy, stopping my skin from feeling tight throughout the day.
If the thought of a one-step face and body lotion puts you off, allow me to convince you otherwise. Although Pixi describes their milky lotion as being suitable for both areas, don’t expect a heavy, unctuous cream that’s going to clog your pores or take hours to sink in. In keeping with the milky theme, this lotion is light and hydrating thanks to a blend of coconut and shea butter, while the texture is more in keeping with a hand cream than a thick body moisturiser. If you do find it too heavy, however, simply apply it overnight and allow it to work while you sleep.
Unlike many of the moisturisers on this list, which are milky in terms of texture, Kate Somerville’s moisturiser takes it a step further, as you’ll also find goat's milk as one of the main ingredients. As a formula, it’s lightweight and nourishing, delivering plenty of hydration without feeling heavy on the skin. Alongside goat's milk, you’ll find avocado and jojoba oil to nourish and grape seed oil to protect skin from environmental damage, which all work in harmony to leave skin feeling soft, supple and smooth. Does the £72 price tag feel a little steep for a milky moisturiser? Possibly, however, if you’re looking for a fuss-free cream that will soothe, protect and hydrate, it’s well worth a try.
Pros
Delivers lightweight hydration
Contains skin-soothing goat's milk
Cons
Expensive
What Is a Milky Moisturiser?
“A ‘milky moisturiser’ is a moisturiser with a creamy but lightweight texture that resembles milk in appearance,” says Dr Phillips. “These products do not actually contain milk or dairy, the term simply reflects how they look and feel on the skin. The milky quality comes from emulsifying oil and water-based ingredients to create a fluid, lotion-like consistency. They absorb easily and deliver hydration and comfort without the heaviness of a traditional cream.”
What Are the Benefits of Using a Milky Moisturiser?
"A milky moisturiser provides lightweight hydration,” Dr Phillips explains, “and is also soothing and calming, making it good for most skin types, including sensitive skin. They’re also usually noncomedogenic, which means that they absorb easily into the skin without clogging pores.”
In terms of formulation, “Milky moisturisers typically contain ingredients like ceramides and lipids that help to strengthen the skin barrier and prevent moisture loss, protecting against seasonal environmental factors such as central heating and cold, dry weather. They also often contain fatty acids and proteins that help to hydrate and nourish the skin, something which is particularly pertinent during the winter season to keep the skin soft and supple."
How Does a Milky Moisturiser Differ From a Milky Toner?
"‘A milky moisturiser is usually thicker and creamier than a milky toner, and is designed to provide hydration and lock in moisture. As a result, milky moisturisers are usually richer in formulation and contain more emollients and occlusives to support the skin’s moisture barrier,” says Dr Phillips.
Yet while the formulas are different, “you don’t need to choose between them as they can be used together. A milky toner can be a great hydrating step after cleansing, while a milky moisturiser seals everything in. It simply comes down to how much hydration your skin needs and your preferred texture."
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.