If You Think Milky Toners Are Good, This Is the Even-Better Product I Rely On for Glowing Winter Skin

Perfect for soothing dry, winter skin, milky moisturisers are the latest cult skincare product promising to revamp our routines. Here are my six favourites.

Best milky moisturisers
Ever since the launch of Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Glazing Milk, we’ve seen a boom in milky beauty products hitting our shelves, including milky toners, milky cleansers and even milky face mists. And, now that the weather has turned colder and we’re looking for more intense ways to hydrate and soothe our weather-worn skin, there’s a new wave of milky products making themselves known: milky moisturisers.

“I think the rise in ‘milky’ skincare reflects the wide range of benefits these formulas offer,” explains dermatologist, Dr Derrick Phillips. “They’re typically lightweight, combining oil and water-based ingredients to deliver hydration without feeling heavy or clogging pores, which makes them particularly appealing for dry and sensitive skin.”

It’s this deep hydration in a lightweight texture that makes milky moisturisers particularly beneficial at this time of year. Designed to deliver the same hydrating benefits we’ve come to expect from other milky beauty products, they're packed with skin-loving ingredients including ceramides, glycerin and panthenol, yet with a little more weight than the milky toners and essences we may have relied on in the summer months.

“Their popularity also ties into the shift towards more streamlined skincare routines,” Dr Phillips continues. “Milky products are simple, effective and often multitask, making them well-suited to a minimalist approach to skincare.” As someone who has found themselves snoozing their alarm one too many times in recent weeks and looking for an easy-to-apply, quick hit of hydration for my dull winter skin, trust me, milky moisturisers are practically fool-proof, leaving skin feeling soft and hydrated in one simple step.

As a result, over the past few months, I’ve worked my way through many milky moisturisers and discovered which formulas are best for soothing dry winter skin. These six are my undisputed favourites…

The Best Milky Moisturisers

1. Tatcha Dewy Milk Moisturiser

2. Byoma Hydrating Milky Moisturiser

3. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Milky Lotion

4. ILIA Beauty The Base Face Milk

5. Pixi Hydrating Milky Lotion

6. Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturising Cream

What Is a Milky Moisturiser?

“A ‘milky moisturiser’ is a moisturiser with a creamy but lightweight texture that resembles milk in appearance,” says Dr Phillips. “These products do not actually contain milk or dairy, the term simply reflects how they look and feel on the skin. The milky quality comes from emulsifying oil and water-based ingredients to create a fluid, lotion-like consistency. They absorb easily and deliver hydration and comfort without the heaviness of a traditional cream.”

What Are the Benefits of Using a Milky Moisturiser?

"A milky moisturiser provides lightweight hydration,” Dr Phillips explains, “and is also soothing and calming, making it good for most skin types, including sensitive skin. They’re also usually noncomedogenic, which means that they absorb easily into the skin without clogging pores.”

In terms of formulation, “Milky moisturisers typically contain ingredients like ceramides and lipids that help to strengthen the skin barrier and prevent moisture loss, protecting against seasonal environmental factors such as central heating and cold, dry weather. They also often contain fatty acids and proteins that help to hydrate and nourish the skin, something which is particularly pertinent during the winter season to keep the skin soft and supple."

How Does a Milky Moisturiser Differ From a Milky Toner?

"‘A milky moisturiser is usually thicker and creamier than a milky toner, and is designed to provide hydration and lock in moisture. As a result, milky moisturisers are usually richer in formulation and contain more emollients and occlusives to support the skin’s moisture barrier,” says Dr Phillips.

Yet while the formulas are different, “you don’t need to choose between them as they can be used together. A milky toner can be a great hydrating step after cleansing, while a milky moisturiser seals everything in. It simply comes down to how much hydration your skin needs and your preferred texture."

