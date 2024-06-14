I'm a Skincare Expert—This Is the Uncomplicated Routine I Recommend to Everybody in Summer

Building a skincare routine is never an easy task. When you’re faced with an overwhelming array of products to choose from—on top of trying to figure out your skin type and work out what your skin actually needs—things can get complicated.

The most important thing with skincare is consistency and patience, and as an esthetician, I advise most of my clients to make changes to their skincare routines no more than twice a year. Amping up the rich creams and thicker serums to nourish skin for the winter, and then building out a lightweight skincare routine with thinner, fresher formulas for summer.

There certainly is no one-size-fits-all skincare routine that works for everybody, but if you have oily skin, dehydrated skin, experience congestion, or simply want a lightweight skincare routine for the summer months, you’ve come to the right place. Whenever I sit down with clients who want an easy-to-follow, straightforward, but still effective skincare routine, this simple five-step plan is exactly what I recommend.

1. Cleanser

Cleansing should always be the first step in any skincare routine, no matter hat your skin type. This essential element ensures that makeup, SPF, oil, and pollution are removed from the skin, allowing for the ingredients in the rest of our products to absorb better.

If you want a lightweight cleanser that will leave your skin feeling clean and fresh, look for gel and foam formulas, which work hard to break down impurities, but are quick and easy to remove.

Shop Cleansers:

Rhode Pineapple Refresh Cleanser £28 If you want to feel like your skin is deeply cleansed without needing to scrub it, look for an enzyme-based cleanser like this one. Enzymes work by breaking down dead skin cells to smooth and brighten skin without stripping the skin barrier.

BIOEFFECT Facial Cleanser £55 This two step gel-to-milk cleanser helps to melt away makeup, SPF, and impurities while also hydrating and nourishing skin in one quick and easy step.

The Body Shop Camomile Jelly One-Step Cleanser £12 This lighter, gel-textured alternative to The Body Shop's cult Chamomile Cleansing Balm is perfect for using in the morning. It leaves skin feeling clean and refreshed, but not tight or too 'squeaky clean'.

2. Face Mist

Face mists and toners are an often overlooked step, but can make a huge difference to skin that’s dehydrated—and as an esthetician I can tell you that the vast majority of us have dehydrated skin.

These light, thin solutions won’t feel heavy or sticky, but will provide skin with an initial boost of hydration, prepping it for the application of serums and moisturisers—which will perform better when applied to damp skin.

Shop Face Mists:

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Energizing Glow Water Antioxidant Face & Body Mist £18 As well as hydrating skin, this refreshing formula is boosted with antioxidant-rich vitamins for some added brightening benefits.

Clinisoothe Skin Purifier £15 Perfect for oily, sweaty, or breakout-prone skin, this mist is like a hand sanitiser for your face. Spritz it on for a quick skin reset—ideal for post-workout.

La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay Serozinc £12 This ultra-fine mist is a great option for dehydrated skin, and contains zinc, which helps to reduce redness and inflammation.

3. Serum

Serums are where the magic happens. These potent blends of active ingredients are designed to penetrate the skin deeply and work hard and fast to address specific skin concerns.

While serums can vary in texture and formula, if you want a lightweight skincare routine, then look for water-based hydrating formulas. These will absorb quickly, won’t leave residue or feel heavy, and will instead help to provide an intensive hydration boost.

Shop Serums:

Glossier Super Pure £34 Niacinamide and zinc are a dream team for oily and breakout-prone skin. Plus, this serum has a water-thin texture that absorbs in seconds.

Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum £24 Formulated with three different types of hyaluronic acid in order to hydrate multiple layers of the skin, this serum is perfect for layering in between your mist and moisturiser to improve your skin's hydration levels.

47 Skin Super Hydrating Elixir £39 Whether your skin is dry, oily, or somewhere in between, this lightweight hydrating serum will help to boost and balance it. Expect long-lasting moisture and a fresh, dewy finish.

4. Moisturiser

One thing that your skincare can never have enough of is moisture—no matter what your skin type. The best moisturisers will help to seal in all of the ingredients you’ve already applied, while softening and smoothing the skin’s surface in the process.

Avoid rich, heavy, oil-based cream formulas and look instead for lightweight gel and gel-cream textures. These will feel refreshingly light and will absorb quickly, leaving skin with a healthy glow.

The INKEY List Omega Water Cream Moisturizer £11 Proving that moisturisers don't need to be thick and heavy in order to deliver a hefty dose of hydration, this gel-cream formula transforms and restores dry and dehydrated skin after just a few applications.

Dr. Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Hydro Plump Water Cream £32 Formulated to both draw moisture into the skin and to prevent it from escaping, this moisturiser helps to soothe and relieve skin tightness. What's more, it sinks in fast and leaves no greasy residue on the skin.

NATURIUM Niacinamide Gel Cream 5% £2 If you have oily skin and are wary of moisturisers, look no further. This invisible gel texture feels refreshingly light, and is boosted with 5% niacinamide to help control oil production and balance skin.

5. SPF

The most essential step in any skincare routine is SPF—no matter what the weather or time of year. Sunscreen helps to protect our skin from UV rays which are the primary cause of skin cancer as well as causing the long-term damage that leads to signs of skin ageing. To protect your skin, SPF should be applied generously as the final step in your skincare routine, and reapplied throughout the day.

Sunscreen formulas have typically always been quite heavy and chalky, but fortunately brands have begun to formulate lighter, thinner alternatives which don’t leave any cast or residue on the skin.

Shop SPFs:

Coco & Eve Daily Watergel SPF50 £23 The name 'water gel' really does say it all. This formula feels more like a moisturiser than a traditional sunscreen, delivering hydrating benefits alongside SPF50 protection.

Ultra Violette Fave Fluid Spf 50+ Lightweight Fragrance Free Skinscreen £37 With a water-thin texture, this SPF absorbs instantly and leaves no white cast, greasy finish, or chalky residue whatsoever.