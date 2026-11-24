Regardless of season, occasion or location, I would bet good money that if you set foot inside a nail salon on any day of the week, you’d overhear at least one person asking for a French manicure. Yes, that classic combination of pinky base and crisp white tips has truly stood the test of time, and for one good reason: it never ever looks dated. Yet whilst there’s a reason that this minimalist manicure has endured for so long, as we head into winter, I’ve noticed an influx of nail inspiration in my social feed offering up some twists on the timeless style for the season ahead—and I’m very much here for it.
Yes, as party season looms, it’s time to take a slightly different approach to this much-loved manicure. “Winter is a brilliant time to experiment with richer shades. Deep reds, chocolate browns, navy blues and burgundy all look beautiful as a French tip, especially against a clean, natural base,” explains Ria Morgan-Ratcliffe, co-founder of Martha’s. Forest greens and frosty blues also make for fun seasonal shades if you’re looking to inject some extra personality to your tips, while Morgan-Ratcliffe points to a “pink and red micro-French that’s a slightly unexpected combination that still feels really wearable” in the Martha’s winter nail collection.
And if it’s the classic nature of a French manicure that appeals, then the switches don’t have to be too bold, either. “I love a micro-French tip,” says Morgan-Ratcliffe. “There's something about making the tip that little bit finer that completely changes the look. It's understated, but still feels interesting.” Or simply adding a glittery top coat to the classic combination can offer a subtle nod to party season.
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Ahead, we’ve rounded up all of the winter French manicure ideas you need to inspire your next nail look—whether you’re swapping those bright white tips for something more dramatic, or simply want to add a more understated hint of sparkle to your classic style.
23 Winter French Manicure Ideas
'Tis the season for red nails, and this pillarbox-tipped set looks so incredibly glam.
Proving that sparkle isn't only for the maximalists, this glittery silver set is surprisingly subtle.
It makes perfect sense to match your tips to your Christmas tree when they look this good.
Burgundy nails always trend during winter, but this micro-tipped set makes for a fresh way to wear the classic shade.
This silver French manicure oozes winter cool thanks to the shimmering, pearly base colour and iridescent gem detailing. So pretty.
If you can't decide on one colour then a gradient French manicure works so well. This purple-toned set looks incredible paired with the gold detailing.
If you've been looking for the perfect Christmas Day manicure, then stop the search as this kitsch set swaps classic French tips for a flurry of red, white and green baubles.
Animal-print manicures have been one of the biggest nail trends for autumn, and their popularity looks set to continue into winter as this leopard French set proves.
Argyle jumpers won't just be taking over our winter wardrobes; these heritage prints are coming for our French manicures too.
If you want to go for a deeper nail colour for your tips this winter, then navy blue makes for an undeniably chic option.
Admittedly, this is a slightly abstract take on a classic French manicure, but the scattering of rainbow glitter at the tips makes for the ultimate party season nail look.
A black French manicure is always a good idea for winter, and this one is made all the more stylish with the scattered pearl detailing.
Opt for a reverse French manicure for a subtle twist on a classic look. This set looks so good with the pop of silver peeking from the nail beds.
If you're looking for a French manicure that makes a statement then this unexpected combination of copper and baby blue ticks all the boxes.
Berry nails are having a seasonal comeback, and this cranberry-coloured French set looks so festive, teamed with gold celestial detailing.
Who knew that French tips would look so good in a chocolate croc print?
Call me basic, but I'm still here for the polka dot nail trend and this simple monochrome design works so well as a winter French manicure.
Switching up your French manicure doesn't always mean experimenting with the tips; why not pair that classic crisp white with an unexpected base instead? Just like this tortoiseshell set.
This decadent combination of molten gold tips, teeny pearl detailing, and pearlescent chrome base is a more-is-more approach to the usually pared-back French manicure.
I love a nail look with a Y2K twist, and frosted nails are offering exactly that for winter 2026. These sparkling blue tips remind me of the rather experimental eyeshadow colours that I loved experimenting with during party season in the early '00s.
As we inch closer to December's festivities, I'm not sure whether snow will be on the horizon for us, but our nails can certainly pay homage with these snow-trimmed berry tips.
This abstract cool-toned twist on a classic French manicure oozes ice queen appeal.
The Best Products for a Winter French Manicure
OPI
Amore at the Grand Canal Nail Lacquer
This glossy deep red is perfect if you're after a dramatic alternative to white tips.
Manucurist
Mermaid
This sheer glittery top coat adds the perfect amount of sparkle to a basic French manicure.
Essie
Longwear Nail Polish in Caviar Bar
This expensive-looking navy blue shade looks so chic on nail tips.
OPI
Rapidry Nail Polish in A Silver of a Sec
An opaque shimmering silver that's perfect for creating party season nails fast.
Manucurist
Clove
Deep chocolate brown shades look so good worn on tips for winter.
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Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.