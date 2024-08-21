These 10 Elegant Nail Designs Are Perfect for Any Wedding Guest

It's tough enough picking out an outfit to wear as a wedding guest, but honestly, I also struggle finding inspiration for the right nail look too. While I tend to opt for a look that's more on the simple side, I also think it bodes well to change it up every now and then. For a few new ideas, I tapped celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein. She works with the likes of Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez so I knew she was bound to have some good ones.

If you could use a few ideas to screenshot and take to the salon before a wedding, keep scrolling. Gerstein provided a few key tips below and I included a few of my recent favorite finds.

How to Coordinate Your Nail Look for a Wedding

Although it's easy to assume that you should keep your nails neutral or toned down as not to upstage the bride, Gerstein feels otherwise. "It's about wearing your personal style," she says. "You don't need to dull your shine to be a guest at a wedding."

Additionally, Gerstein recommends coordinating your nail design with the shade of your dress, keeping in mind the season. A few of her favorites include a black or gray shade dressed up with some shimmer like Mineral Fusion Nail Polish in the shade Smoke & Mirrors ($9), a nude nail polish (she says Chanel has great options), or a red like Dior's Nail Polish in Rouge ($32).

You also shouldn't be afraid to try something fresh. Gerstein says, "If you want to try something new, start with a chrome tip or a little detailing of a stone. Lace is also huge and a way to honor the bride. Flower, rose, and pearl details are also always wedding appropriate."

For a bit more inspiration, take a look below.

1. Pearl Nails

Like Gerstein mentioned, pearl accents on the nails are so cute and perfect for a wedding. Pair it with a shimmery pink or nude shade and it works well with any outfit.

Get the look:

Olive & June Nail Polish in Sugarcoat $8 SHOP NOW

2. Elegant Swirl Designs

Wearing an elevated swirl design in a white shade feels like the perfect way to honor the bride. You can definitely take a photo like this to a nail artist, but if you're on a budget or in a pinch, try the below press-ons!

Get the look:

Glamnetic Press-Ons in Marshmallow Swirl $15 SHOP NOW

3. Pearlescent Nails

This pearlescent look is almost holographic and changes color in the light. You can definitely opt for a cat eye polish at the salon to achieve this effect, but the Glamnetic press-ons below are the exact ones pictures and still look great.

Get the look:

Glamnetic Press-Ons in Moonlight $15 SHOP NOW

4. Baby Pink Nails

You can never go wrong with a light, neutral, baby pink shade. This is for anyone who wants something simple that still looks elegant and polished.

Get the look:

Essie Nail Polish in Sugar Daddy $10 SHOP NOW

5. Satin Chrome Nails

I love how unique this chrome design is, yet it isn't over the top. When it catches the light just right, your mani will definitely earn you a few double takes.

Get the look:

OPI Gel Color in Glazed N' Amused $21 SHOP NOW

6. Golden Glitter Nails

These might lean a bit too "holiday season" for some, but gold glitter on the nails is so festive and fun. Sprinkling just the tips of your nails with gold glitter is a bit more elevated and is so cute for a wedding guest look.

Get the look:

SAIFTRAD Holographic Nail Glitter $10 SHOP NOW

7. Butter Yellow Nails

Pastels in general are a great option for a spring or summer wedding, but this buttery yellow in particular is a favorite of mine for weddings.

Get the look:

CANNI Pastel Yellow Gel Nail Polish $5 SHOP NOW

8. Lily Blossom Nails

Fun fact: Gerstein recently created this gorgeous design for Blake Lively ahead of the It Ends With Us premiere. But, coincidentally, it's also the perfect floral design to wear to a wedding! A design like this might be tough to recreate at home, but you can opt for a few floral decals on top of a light shimmer glaze.

Get the look:

FBABFBUO Flower Nail Art Stickers $6 SHOP NOW

9. Moonlight and Roses Nails

This is another gorgeous design Gerstein did for Jennifer Lopez that also happens to look beautiful for a wedding. It's a bit more intricate than your average nail look, so you'd probably have to take the photo to a nail artist, but it would pair so well with a nude outfit or more vibrant colors like red.

Get the look:

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Kyoto Pearl $10 SHOP NOW

10. Nude Nails With an Accent

A simple nude nail is chic and classic, but you can add something unique by painting a few silver dots on one nail, or any small accent of your choosing.

Get the look:

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Légende $32 SHOP NOW

To add extra polish, I always top any manicure off with a cuticle oil and almost use it as a lotion on my hands. The below one works great and is so hydrating.