These 10 Elegant Nail Designs Are Perfect for Any Wedding Guest

Wedding Guest Nail Ideas: French Manicure

(Image credit: @hollyfalconenails)

It's tough enough picking out an outfit to wear as a wedding guest, but honestly, I also struggle finding inspiration for the right nail look too. While I tend to opt for a look that's more on the simple side, I also think it bodes well to change it up every now and then. For a few new ideas, I tapped celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein. She works with the likes of Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez so I knew she was bound to have some good ones.

If you could use a few ideas to screenshot and take to the salon before a wedding, keep scrolling. Gerstein provided a few key tips below and I included a few of my recent favorite finds.

How to Coordinate Your Nail Look for a Wedding

Although it's easy to assume that you should keep your nails neutral or toned down as not to upstage the bride, Gerstein feels otherwise. "It's about wearing your personal style," she says. "You don't need to dull your shine to be a guest at a wedding."

Additionally, Gerstein recommends coordinating your nail design with the shade of your dress, keeping in mind the season. A few of her favorites include a black or gray shade dressed up with some shimmer like Mineral Fusion Nail Polish in the shade Smoke & Mirrors ($9), a nude nail polish (she says Chanel has great options), or a red like Dior's Nail Polish in Rouge ($32).

You also shouldn't be afraid to try something fresh. Gerstein says, "If you want to try something new, start with a chrome tip or a little detailing of a stone. Lace is also huge and a way to honor the bride. Flower, rose, and pearl details are also always wedding appropriate."

For a bit more inspiration, take a look below.

1. Pearl Nails

Wedding Guest Nail Designs: Pearl Nails

(Image credit: @browngirlhands)

Like Gerstein mentioned, pearl accents on the nails are so cute and perfect for a wedding. Pair it with a shimmery pink or nude shade and it works well with any outfit.

Get the look:

Olive & June, Nail Polish in Sugarcoat
Olive & June
Nail Polish in Sugarcoat

2. Elegant Swirl Designs

Wedding Guest Nails: Wavy Designs

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Wearing an elevated swirl design in a white shade feels like the perfect way to honor the bride. You can definitely take a photo like this to a nail artist, but if you're on a budget or in a pinch, try the below press-ons!

Get the look:

Glamnetic Marshmallow Swirl
Glamnetic
Press-Ons in Marshmallow Swirl

3. Pearlescent Nails

Wedding Guest Nail Designs: Pearlescent

(Image credit: @browngirlhands)

This pearlescent look is almost holographic and changes color in the light. You can definitely opt for a cat eye polish at the salon to achieve this effect, but the Glamnetic press-ons below are the exact ones pictures and still look great.

Get the look:

Glamnetic Moonlight Press-Ons
Glamnetic
Press-Ons in Moonlight

4. Baby Pink Nails

Wedding Guest Nails: Neutral Pink

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

You can never go wrong with a light, neutral, baby pink shade. This is for anyone who wants something simple that still looks elegant and polished.

Get the look:

Essie Nail Polish in Sugar Daddy
Essie
Nail Polish in Sugar Daddy

5. Satin Chrome Nails

Wedding Guest Nails: Satin Chrome Nails

(Image credit: @imarninails)

I love how unique this chrome design is, yet it isn't over the top. When it catches the light just right, your mani will definitely earn you a few double takes.

Get the look:

Opi Gel Color in Glazed N' Amused
OPI
Gel Color in Glazed N' Amused

6. Golden Glitter Nails

Wedding Guest Nails: Golden Glitter Nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

These might lean a bit too "holiday season" for some, but gold glitter on the nails is so festive and fun. Sprinkling just the tips of your nails with gold glitter is a bit more elevated and is so cute for a wedding guest look.

Get the look:

Saiftrad Nail Glitter-8 Jars 10ml Holographic Hexagon Gold Silver Nails Art Glitter, Cosmetic Chunky Glitter Iridescent Flake Paillette for Face, Eyes, Hair, Jewellery, Resin and Craft.
SAIFTRAD
Holographic Nail Glitter

7. Butter Yellow Nails

Wedding Guest Nails

(Image credit: @thatsaleaf)

Pastels in general are a great option for a spring or summer wedding, but this buttery yellow in particular is a favorite of mine for weddings.

Get the look:

Canni Pastel Yellow Gel Nail Polish, 1pcs Pale Light Yellow Gel Polish Butter Neon Yellow Color Nail Polish Gel High Gloss Soak Off U V Gel Nail French Nail Manicure Salon Diy
CANNI
Pastel Yellow Gel Nail Polish

8. Lily Blossom Nails

Wedding Guest Nails: Lily Blossom Nails

(Image credit: @enamelle)

Fun fact: Gerstein recently created this gorgeous design for Blake Lively ahead of the It Ends With Us premiere. But, coincidentally, it's also the perfect floral design to wear to a wedding! A design like this might be tough to recreate at home, but you can opt for a few floral decals on top of a light shimmer glaze.

Get the look:

Flower Leaf Nail Art Stickers Water Transfer Nail Decals 12pcs Geometry Line Flower Leaves Nail Stickers for Nail Art Colorful Slider Blooming Water Decals for Summer Nail Art Decorations Supplies
FBABFBUO
Flower Nail Art Stickers

9. Moonlight and Roses Nails

Wedding Guest Nails: Moonlight and Roses Nails

(Image credit: @enamelle)

This is another gorgeous design Gerstein did for Jennifer Lopez that also happens to look beautiful for a wedding. It's a bit more intricate than your average nail look, so you'd probably have to take the photo to a nail artist, but it would pair so well with a nude outfit or more vibrant colors like red.

Get the look:

Opi Infinite Shine - Kyoto Pearl - #isll03
OPI
Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Kyoto Pearl

10. Nude Nails With an Accent

Wedding Guest Nails: Beige Nails With an Accent

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

A simple nude nail is chic and classic, but you can add something unique by painting a few silver dots on one nail, or any small accent of your choosing.

Get the look:

Chanel, Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Légende
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Légende

To add extra polish, I always top any manicure off with a cuticle oil and almost use it as a lotion on my hands. The below one works great and is so hydrating.

Blooming Nails Cuticle Oil-Pink 8ml
SHEGLAM
Blooming Nails Cuticle Oil

