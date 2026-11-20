French girls do all seasons well, but it's their winter outfits that I tend to pay the most attention to. Give me all the layers, cold-weather accessories, and festive looks. Now that the official start of winter is a mere month away, chic French women are starting to incorporate certain seasonal trends into their wardrobes, and I've been taking notes (and filling carts).
Something about French-girl style: It's a bit dressier and more polished in winter than in the warmer months of the year. Currently, they're incorporating chic trends such as fur trim, fringe, and velvet. That's just a preview of the winter 2026/2027 trends I've spotted them wearing lately. And all will look just as cool in Paris as they do elsewhere in the world. Keep scrolling for the rest of the current cold-weather trends and to shop the most French-girl versions of each, so that you, too, can start wearing them now.
Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Hailey Bieber and French girls agree: Low-rise bootcut jeans are the denim trend of the season. They add a cool vintage look to any outfit.
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LEVI'S
Low Slim Boot Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Rise Boot Jeans
Dalmatian Print
'90s-inspired dalmatian print has made a comeback, and if there's anything French girls love, it's all things '90s
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Reformation
Inez Pumps
Prada
Printed Leather Pumps
Fur-Trimmed Jackets
Just like fashion girls everywhere this season, French women have fully embraced glamorous fur-trimmed jackets.
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STAUD
Samira Faux-Fur-Trimmed Jacket
Rixo
Jorgia Cotton Velvet Jacket in Savannah Leopard Brown
Velvet Pants
No skirts and dresses needed—I expect French women will wear velvet pants to their holiday occasions this winter.
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Reformation
Oliver Low Rise Velvet Pants
Maeve
Colette Full Length Velvet Pants
Frog-Closure Coats and Jackets
The frog-closure trend is still going strong, and now, French women are wearing it in the form of long coats and jackets.
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ZARA
ZW Collection Asymmetric Jacquard Coat With Frog Fastening
MANGO
Straight Jacket With Frogging Fastenings
Feathery Fringe Skirts
One of the more festive trends on this list, the fluffy texture of a skirt with lightweight feather-like fringe makes for cooler (and more fun) winter outfits.
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A.L.C.
Phoebe Skirt
LE BOP X Julia Berolzheimer
Eyelash Midi Skirt
Cobalt Blue
Although cobalt blue is being touted as 2027's biggest color in, French women aren't wasting any time to incorporate it into their wardrobes.
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Madewell
The Wide-Leg Pant in Corduroy
Sézane
Marianne Scarf
Funnel-Neck Half-Zip Sweater
Classic half-zip are one of the preferred sweater trends for French women's casual looks this winter, with the J.Crew Tiny Rollneck leading the charge.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.