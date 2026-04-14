If you're getting married this year, then I can safely bet that you've got your wedding nails down. But a wedding pedicure is often overlooked in the run-up to the big day. Of course, it's a small detail in the grand scheme of things, and it's probably less important than your nails, which will be in every photo. But if you're wearing open-toed shoes for your wedding, then now is the time to start thinking about what you want your bridal pedicure to look like.
Even if your toes will be hidden away in your wedding shoes, there's nothing like a fresh pedicure colour to help you feel your most confident self on the day. And, if you're heading away on your honeymoon or mini-moon shortly after your wedding, then having your pedi done is one less thing to worry about on your never-ending wedding admin to-do list.
If you're after some wedding pedicure ideas, then you're in luck. I've scrolled through the very best bridal pedi designs to bring you all the inspo you'll need ahead of your salon appointment. Plus, I've rounded up the best at-home products if you're doing a pedicure at home, too. Scroll ahead for the wedding pedicures you'll want to say "I do" to, from classic pink pedicures to the French pedicure, there's something for every bride here.
Wedding Pedicure Ideas
1. Chrome
Chrome is an easy way to add a chic and elevated twist to your regular pedicure colour.
2. Milky Lilac
Milky hues are a huge spring pedicure colour trend right now, but they remain timeless and elegant no matter the season. I adore this milky lilac hue.
Article continues below
3. Classic French
A French pedicure remains a timeless choice as a wedding pedicure if you want something simple and neat for open-toed shoes.
A brighter pink French pedicure makes a great change from a sheer pink base, as this pretty pedicure proves.
6. Milky French
How pretty is this milky pedicure too? This is a strong contender for 2026 wedding pedicures.
7. Pastel Blue French
In need of something blue? Why not try a baby blue French tip on your pedicure? It's the perfect pairing of a classic nail art design with a colour twist.
8. Jelly French
Another stunning French pedicure I've saved, but this time, the base has a jelly-like pink hue. And it's so pretty.
9. Veil White
Why not lean into the bridal vibe and go for white? Off-white shades tend to look best as opposed to bright white, so look for sheer white nail polish and muted white shades that match the tone of your wedding dress.
10. Peachy French
This peachy French pedi would be so pretty for a summer wedding.
11. Ombre Pedi
An ombré pedicure allows you to blend two of your favourite hues together, and looks beautiful in pink and white for a soft French manicure effect.
12. Neutral Pink
A timeless, elegant nail colour such as a blush pink will always be a good wedding pedicure option that you'll never regret.
13. Milky Pink French
Another great choice.
14. Milky + Red Combo
If you're going for closed shoes and jetting off on your honeymoon soon after your wedding, then why not go for a bright red pedicure hue?
15. Neutral French
A neutral or beige-toned colour makes another great shade for the base of a French pedicure.
16. Double French
There's something so satisfying about a matching mani-pedi, and the French manicure and French pedicure pairing is a timeless choice for brides.