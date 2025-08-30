Vintage Nail Designs Are on the Up and Up—7 Worth Saving for Your Next Mani

Photo of Sydney Sweeney wearing polka dot nails
(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)
Nail trends—all beauty trends, for that matter—exist on a pendulum. What may seem "cringey" now will ultimately swing back into the zeitgeist (just you wait!), and nail looks in particular have a trend cycle faster than the speed of light—so don't worry too much about choosing a design that looks too "dated." Chances are it'll see the limelight once again. That resurgence may happen sooner than you think, as a matter of fact, considering all the retro nail patterns increasing in popularity as of late. Polka dots! Ombré! Pinstripes! Nostalgic nails are in for 2025, albeit with some modern updates to keep them looking fresh. Find a few of my favorite takes below along with the polishes and tools you need to re-create each set.

Polka Dots

Photo of Sydney Sweeneys wearing polka dot nails

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, polka dots are back, baby! The retro print is always a classic, for what it's worth, but there's no denying its surge in popularity this summer, from capris to halters to swimsuits to, yep, manicures. Sabrina Carpenter and Hailey Bieber were both spotted with the chic, '60s-inspired design, and countless nail artists have since showcased their own playful twists. The inspo currently sitting in my Instagram Favorites folder? Betina Goldstein's colorful French, Queenie Nguyen's velvet finish, and Imarni's high-contrast tips.

Shop the Trend

Stripes

Photo of @pink_oblivion wearing striped nails

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

Striped nails also have a retro feel to them, especially when you opt for a playful color (or five, like nail artist Natalie Barker). The terry-cloth-towel vibe is a natural fit for summer, but I could see a crisp burgundy situation looking incredibly chic for fall—like a pinstripe blazer.

Shop the Trend

Ombré

Photo of Julia Diogo wearing ombr&amp;eacute; nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Ombré hair is officially back en vogue, so we should have known the nail version would soon follow suit. Nostalgic beauty fans will remember how gradient nails reached fever pitch in the mid-2000s, but rest assured, today's iterations are much chicer and more wearable—a far cry from the dip dye–esque tips of those Tumblr days. In fact, the style set frequently opts for creamy, minimal hues like sheer pink (as manicurist Julia Diogo demonstrates above), brown, and white for a subtle twist on their classic neutrals.

Shop the Trend

Pool Water

Photo of Zola Ganzorigt wearing pool water nails

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

​​"Oh my gosh, I have been doing nails so long [that] I remember this being a trend as far back as 2014," celebrity manicurist Stephanie Stone told WWW about the summer 2025 trend. Today's version incorporates more glazed elements, which is what keeps it looking modern and fresh. Just take a peek at celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt's gel mani above, which she creates with an ombré base of OPI's Teal Trance and Emerald Illusion—so dreamy.

Shop the Trend

Daisies

Photo of Betina Goldstein wearing daisy nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

A daisy print will definitely help you channel your inner '70s flower child. All you need is a sheer base coat, your polish color(s) of choice, and a dotting tool to create the cute, micro nail art Dua Lipa (the arbiter of nail trends, if I have anything to say about it!) has been sporting all summer long. Don't feel like painting them yourself? Simply grab a sheet of mini nail stickers, and you'll have immaculate nail art in less than five minutes.

Shop the Trend

Gemstones

Photo of Kylie Jenner wearing gemstone nails

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Remember the nostalgic, stick-on jewels of the '90s? Consider this the elevated nail art version. Beloved by both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian (plus Ganzorigt, their longtime nail artist), the multicolored rhinestones are just so fun. Pair them with a minimal polish base, like sheer pink, to keep the look bold yet elegant and give those gems all the spotlight they deserve.

Shop the Trend

Smiley Faces

Photo of Hang Nguyen wearing smiley face nails

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

Another '90s hallmark? Smiley faces. You could go the sticker route similar to daises (bonus points if you find them both in the same sheet, like this one from Le Mini Macaron), or if you're feeling particularly crafty, you could draw your own happy face with a sunny-yellow polish and ultra-thin detailing brush. Artist's choice!

Shop the Trend

