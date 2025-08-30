Vintage Nail Designs Are on the Up and Up—7 Worth Saving for Your Next Mani

Nail trends—all beauty trends, for that matter—exist on a pendulum. What may seem "cringey" now will ultimately swing back into the zeitgeist (just you wait!), and nail looks in particular have a trend cycle faster than the speed of light—so don't worry too much about choosing a design that looks too "dated." Chances are it'll see the limelight once again. That resurgence may happen sooner than you think, as a matter of fact, considering all the retro nail patterns increasing in popularity as of late. Polka dots! Ombré! Pinstripes! Nostalgic nails are in for 2025, albeit with some modern updates to keep them looking fresh. Find a few of my favorite takes below along with the polishes and tools you need to re-create each set.
Striped nails also have a retro feel to them, especially when you opt for a playful color (or five, like nail artist Natalie Barker). The terry-cloth-towel vibe is a natural fit for summer, but I could see a crisp burgundy situation looking incredibly chic for fall—like a pinstripe blazer.
Ombré
Ombré hair is officially back en vogue, so we should have known the nail version would soon follow suit. Nostalgic beauty fans will remember how gradient nails reached fever pitch in the mid-2000s, but rest assured, today's iterations are much chicer and more wearable—a far cry from the dip dye–esque tips of those Tumblr days. In fact, the style set frequently opts for creamy, minimal hues like sheer pink (as manicurist Julia Diogo demonstrates above), brown, and white for a subtle twist on their classic neutrals.
Pool Water
"Oh my gosh, I have been doing nails so long [that] I remember this being a trend as far back as 2014," celebrity manicurist Stephanie Stone told WWW about the summer 2025 trend. Today's version incorporates more glazed elements, which is what keeps it looking modern and fresh. Just take a peek at celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt's gel mani above, which she creates with an ombré base of OPI's Teal Trance and Emerald Illusion—so dreamy.
Daisies
A daisy print will definitely help you channel your inner '70s flower child. All you need is a sheer base coat, your polish color(s) of choice, and a dotting tool to create the cute, micro nail artDua Lipa (the arbiter of nail trends, if I have anything to say about it!) has been sporting all summer long. Don't feel like painting them yourself? Simply grab a sheet of mini nail stickers, and you'll have immaculate nail art in less than five minutes.
Gemstones
Remember the nostalgic, stick-on jewels of the '90s? Consider this the elevated nail art version. Beloved by both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian (plus Ganzorigt, their longtime nail artist), the multicolored rhinestones are just so fun. Pair them with a minimal polish base, like sheer pink, to keep the look bold yet elegant and give those gems all the spotlight they deserve.
Smiley Faces
Another '90s hallmark? Smiley faces. You could go the sticker route similar to daises (bonus points if you find them both in the same sheet, like this one from Le Mini Macaron), or if you're feeling particularly crafty, you could draw your own happy face with a sunny-yellow polish and ultra-thin detailing brush. Artist's choice!
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.