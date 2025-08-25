Every summer, I feel like there are threats of capri pants making a comeback. And while the pant has been popular for a handful of seasons now, it doesn't feel like it's ever fully come back. And that's in large part because they're the second most controversial pants behind skinny jeans. They're a silhouette you either love or hate. Capri pants may be Carrie Bradshaw–approved, but they aren't as universally beloved as some of her other outfit choices.
Then this summer, Hailey Bieber stepped out in a pair that was covered in polka dots by Spanish brand Paloma Wool. Unlike capri pants, polka dots are a trend that's fully come back. You won't hear anyone arguing otherwise. Often associated with the can-be-cringe twee look of the 2010s, polka dots were considered too cutesy for years. But in a time where everyone is trying to make serious fashion less serious, with Sperry boat shoes dressed up in childlike beads and Birkin bags dripping in Labubus, the return of cute polka dots makes sense.
While in the south of Spain for the last three weeks—and Barcelona for a week earlier in June—I noticed nearly every stylish girl wearing a pair. Of course, polka dots are a very Spanish aesthetic, associated with flamenco dancer dresses, but it felt like even the fashion-forward tourists were wearing them too. As a longtime lover of cute-but-not-too-serious fashion, it's not hard for me to understand the appeal. Polka-dot capris are fun! They add a retro touch to an outfit that is still streamlined, and they work with everything else people are loving to wear right now: thong sandals, funky sunglasses, boatneck tank tops.
While it does feel like everyone is packing them for their Euro summer trips, myself included, I'm also seeing them as a summer staple with a lifetime extended into the fall. Just imagine a cute pair of polka dot capris with a chunky oversize sweater! It's the perfect balance of 2010s twee and 2025 whimsy we all need right now.