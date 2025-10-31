I Searched Instagram for the Most Elegant Autumnal Pedicures—5 That Made Me Hit Save

I make sure I have a pedicure year-round (none of that "just in summer" nonsense!). There's just something about crisp, clean, painted toes that makes me feel put-together and polished (pun intended). That doesn't mean I have a standing salon appointment, though. I often opt for an at-home pedicure using my favorite nail polish shades of the moment.
This season, I'm only interested in sophisticated shades. After a summer spent embracing bright, beachy colors, I'm strictly going for "elegant" and "refined" in autumn 2025. So, I did what any good beauty editor would do, and I searched Instagram far and wide for on-trend inspo. Ahead, see all five classic and elegant nail colors that made me hit save.
Classic Crimson
I might veer away from classic crimson to wear other colors for a while, but I always (and I mean always) come back to it. It's a timeless, sophisticated, and universally flattering color, and it's become something of a default shade for me. If I can't decide one way or another, I know I can safely choose crimson and love the result. It might go without saying, but classic crimson is one of the most elegant pedicure shades for autumn 2025 (as it will be for every autumn going forward).
Shop the Shade:
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red
CHANEL
Le Vernis in Pirate
Hermès
Nail Polish in Rouge Casaque
Wine Red
Wine red is crimson's darker, moodier sister, and it looks just as good on toes as it does on fingers come fall. The vibes are as follows: stolen glances across a velvet-seated bar; a night at the opera; watching the Eiffel Tower glitter at midnight (you get the idea). This pedicure is as rich-looking as an expensive glass of pinot noir.
Shop the Shade:
CHANEL
Le Vernis in Rouge Noir
Essie
Nail Polish in Bordeaux
LONDONTOWN
Lakur in Lady Luck
Saltwater Pearl
While it would be easy to toss out a term like "white chrome" or "glazed donut" when referring to this chic pedicure, I'm choosing to call it "saltwater pearl." That's because the shade and finish are so sophisticated that they transcend trendiness, kind of like the pearls set in a vintage necklace. It's classy, expensive-looking, and timeless....not trendy.
Shop the Shade:
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Kyoto Pearl
Essie
Pass the Fit Check
Manucurist
Pearlescent
Espresso Brown
Deep, espresso brown has been trending throughout all of 2025, and it still shows no sign of stopping. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that it hasn't even hit peak relevancy. I, for one, think it's incredibly elegant. I like it when it has a matte finish and looks rich and velvety, and I like it when it has a glossy finish and looks like a sumptuous piece of dark chocolate.
Shop the Shade:
Hermès
Nail Polish in Brun Bistre
OPI
Not Afraid of the Dark
Londontown
Lakur Collection in Midnight Mocha
Glossy Black
Last but certainly not least, we must discuss glossy black pedicures. I stumbled across this example from nail artist and brand founder, Harriet Westmoreland, and I immediately hit save. It's so chic! I think, for a long time, black nail polish had a bad rap...or at least a one-dimensional rap. It was seen as edgy and subversive when really, it can look so sophisticated. This is proof. The only thing you need in order to elevate it to ultra-elegant status is either A) a gel formula, which will offer incredible shine, or B) a super glossy top coat.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.