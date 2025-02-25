5 Dated Nail Trends We've Put on Hold, and 5 That Feel Fresh for 2025

Whether you're a follower of trends or not, spring always seems like the right time of year to try something new and different. While I'm quite content with my everyday makeup look, my manicures are where I tend to be a bit more creative and lean into experimenting with the latest trends in nail colours and nail art.

While certain shapes, shades, and finishes have been steadfastly popular for a few years (I'm looking at you, chrome nails), luckily, there are plenty of new nail trends to embrace this year. In preparation for my first spring manicure, I did a deep dive on TikTok and Instagram and picked the brains of a number of professional nail artists to suss out which nail trends feel dated, and which ones will take off in 2025.

If you're also looking for some pre-manicure insiration, you're in the right place. Below, I've shared five up-and-coming nail trends that I'll be trying out this year and the five I'll be leaving behind me. From the viral cat eye finish to 3D nail art, these are the trends I'm excited to try in 2025.

1. Pause: Chrome Finish

Wear: Cat Eye Effect

Chrome may have reigned supreme as the nail finish of choice since Hailey Bieber first debuted her 'glazed donut' manicure back in 2022, but for 2025, there's a new trend in town. "Cat-eye nails are achieved when the gel contains a magnetic pigment that can be manoeuvred to create shifts when the colour catches the light," explains nail artist Alex Philamond. This creates the illusion of depth and space within the finish, hence the label 'cat eye'. "They’re incredibly popular in Japan and South Korea, which are two formative cultures in nail trends, hence why we’re now starting to see these trends over here," he adds.

Shop the trend:

Mylee Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish in Aura £10 SHOP NOW While you'll need a pro to create a true cat eye effect, this magnet-powered formula delivers the closest result you'll find from a bottle.

Mylee Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish in Spell £10 SHOP NOW This shade has a holographic finish, shifting from golden-brown to green.

2. Pause: Warm Neutrals

Wear: Cool Neutrals

"While warm-toned sandy and beige shades have been really popular for a few years, I've noticed more people opting for cool-toned shades this year," says nail artist Ashleigh Bamber. "Cool pinks and soft greys work well for a wider range of skin tones, and still look clean and natural."

Shop the trend:

Nails Inc. What's Your Spirituality Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW This cool taupe shade looks super chic on short nails.

OPI Nail Lacquer Taupe Brown Nail Polish in Berlin There Done That 15ml £10 SHOP NOW A cool mink hue which works well for all skin tones.

3. Pause: Fine Line Details

Wear: 3D Nail Art

According to Philamond, 3D nail art is growing to become more popular because it offers a wide range of variation to suit multiple styles. "The nail could be gently raised for a subtle nuance in texture, or very exaggerated to create aesthetics that resemble something mineral or watery," he adds. "So many more products exist now to maintain robust, structured nail art that will last four weeks between appointments." What's more, this trend is easier to recreate at home than you might think—face gems can easily be adhered to a polish base using nail glue, or to gel prior to curing under a UV lamp.

Shop the trend:

SEPHORA COLLECTION Glitter Under The Sun Individual Gems £10 SHOP NOW These colourful gems may be designed for use on the face, but they work just as well when applied to nails.

Tweezerman Mini Slant Tweezer - Flamingo Pink £14 SHOP NOW A sharp pair of tweezers will make application infinitely quicker and easier.

4. Pause: Opaque Finishes

Wear: Sheer Finishes

"Plain BIAB (builder in a bottle) nails in neutral, light shades are always one of my most requested designs from clients." says Bamber. "I think people will always love that clean, fresh, simple look for everyday." While a year ago, a pigmented opaque finish was sought after, Bamber has seen an increase in clients requesting a sheer, milky effect in recent months. "It's even more subtle and natural looking, and makes your nails look bright and healthy," she adds.

Shop the trend:

CHANEL Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW This iconic shade is the original milky nail polish—perfect for a clean, fresh finish.

Nailberry L'oxygene Nail Lacquer Almond £17 SHOP NOW This looks chich when worn alone, but also makes an ideal neutral base for nail art or gems.

5. Pause: Square Shapes

Wear: Almond Shapes

"I think clients are recognising that almond or oval shaped nails are just universally flattering for all hands," says Philamond. "The tapered tip elongates the finger and elevates any colours to feel elegant, whereas square shaped nails can be harder to maintain due to the two exposed corners." To achieve this almond nail shape, you'll need a bit of length to your nail. Focus your file on the sides of your nails in order to create a point in the centre, then file it into a rounder, softer tip.

Shop the trend:

Leighton Denny Small Crystal Nail File & Case £13 SHOP NOW A glass file not only ensures a smooth, snag-free finish, but will significantly speed up your nail filing process.