Long-Lasting and Polished: 15 Dip Powder Nail Ideas to Elevate Your Next Mani

I'm all for a fresh manicure, but if there's one thing I can't stand, it's the inevitable chipping, occasional cracking, and (if your a press-on enthusiast like me) lifting. As the saying goes, all good manicures must come to an end. Still, that doesn't mean you can't opt for certain styles, lengths, or techniques that make them last a bit longer. One example? Dip nails.
If you've heard of these kinds of nails, but have yet to give them a shot, let me explain. Instead of using acrylic or gel polish, dip nails are done using pigmented powder. After the powder is applied, an activator is applied on top to harden and dry. After repeating the process a few times, you're left with durable, stylish nails that will last you anywhere from three to four weeks (no UV light required).
If this sounds up your alley, but your not sure what look you want to go for, don't fret. Read on to see 15 must-try dip powder looks to use as inspo before your next nail appointment.
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1. Aura Nails
These pink and purple ombre nails are too fun to pass up on.
2. Ombré Chrome
If you prefer more of a timeless look, consider trying these ombre chrome nails.
3. Splash of Neon
No need to shy away from color with dip nails. Just look at how fun these neon nails are.
4. Monochrome Daisies
Florals are all over the place for spring and summer, and these monochrome daisies pair perfectly.
5. Neon Ombre
Why pick between neon and neutral nails when you can have both?
6. Holo Silver
These holographic silver nails are simplistic but still edgy.
7. Gold Streaks
Forget single-colored tips. Instead try these gold and black streaks for a contrasting look that truly pops.
8. Mermaid Nails
The soft purple chrome on these nails give major summer mermaid energy.
9. Star-studded Nails
These pink nails with added stars are a great option for anyone who doesn't want a super bold color but also prefers to skin on nude nails.
10. Black Florals
Calling all black mani lovers. Asking your nail tech for an extra design like this can go a long way in making your mani stand out.
11. Glitter Tips
Transform an otherwise plain white manicure by adding gold glitter to the tips. Bonus: these will pair beautifully if you like to wear gold jewelry.
12. Cat Eye Nails
You can never go wrong with cat eye nails. These gold and shimmer patches add eye-catching texture to the final look.
13. Neon Tips
Neon tips will always be in for summer, so it's only right to include these
14. Gemstone Nails
Gemstones are everywhere this year thanks to the rise of maximalist nails.
15. Micro Nails
Getting dip nails doesn't mean you have to get tips. Instead, try getting the design of your choice on a shorter length. They may last longer this way, too!