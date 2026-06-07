We’re Fashion Editors, and We’re Over Wearing These 9 Summer Trends

Shop the trends we're wearing instead.

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women wearing dated summer trends such as barrel jeans, polka dots, and mini dresses
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn; @lefevrediary; @lucywilliams02)
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There are, in fact, trends that can and do stand the test of time, but this summer many trends haven’t hit the timeless criteria. As fashion editors, it’s our job to keep our fingers on the pulse regarding what's in and out for each season. Now that we’re finally in the promise of June’s heat, we noticed all the trends that have fallen wayside, but don’t worry, we’ve also discovered all the trends to wear instead.

Not to say that these trends we’re can’t ever be worn again; we’re all into wearing what you want at the end of the day. We’re just guides to the right fashion direction. These trends we’re over had their major moments, but were fleeting nonetheless. From trends like jelly shoes to polka dots, these are the trends we’re over. Keep scrolling to find the nine trends we’re over for this summer, and shop the ones we’re wearing instead.

Audry Hiaoui, Associate Shopping Editor

"Mini dresses will never be out of style, but this summer I'm reaching for other lengths, such as knee-length and midi. Especially with the heat in NYC, I'm looking for breathable, lightweight dresses made of natural materials. As for swimwear, I'm over regular bikini bottoms and loving different options like swim shorts, skorts, and even dresses."

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Over: Mini Dresses

Wearing: Knee-Length Dresses

Over: Bikini Bottoms

Wearing: Swim Shorts

Audry Hiaoui.

(Image credit: Audry Hiaoui)

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Sierra Mayhew, Fashion Editor

"Jelly shoes have been a divisive topic these past few summers, and it's taken me a while to come around, but I'm officially a convert...with one firm exception. The chunky fisherman platform styles that have dominated the past year or two will never grace my feet. They read as too bulky, too costumey, too much. What has stolen my heart? The feminine, dainty, barely-there sandal silhouettes rendered in jelly. Think delicate straps, a minimal aesthetic, and that signature glossy finish. For summer 2026, they have me completely wrapped around their dainty finger."

Over: Chunky Fisherman Platform Jelly Shoes

Wearing: Delicate Jelly Shoes

a photo of sierra with a red dior bag and cheetah pants.

(Image credit: @sierramayhew_)

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Ana Escalante, Associate Features Editor

"Polka-dot tops and skirts might be in my wardrobe due to last year's surge in the whimsical print trend but, this year, I've been noticing myself gravitate more towards stripes than anything. Across my Instagram, I've noticed striped bikinis, lined terry-fiber shorts, and streaked jeans rising up among the ranks of fashion girls. It might be a micro-trend flash in the pan but, hey, at least it's cute. It's an easy, no-brainer way to add color and fun back into my summer wardrobe."

Over: Polka Dots

Wearing: Stripes

Photo of Who What Wear editor Ana Escalante.

(Image credit: Courtesy of subject)

Shop Ana's Picks