Instead of French Manis, Chic People in L.A. and Milan Are Opting for This Unexpected Nail Design

My recent fixation? The swoon-worthy "pill box" manicure. "I’ve been eyeing this quirky little trend of pill box nails for a while now," L.A.-based celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen declares in a recent Instagram post—one that made me stop everything and screenshot for my next salon appointment. No, it doesn't involve actual tablets or bottles on your nails (unless you're celebrity nail artist Mei Kawajiri, who showcased a literal interpretation of the trend), and it's actually easier to achieve at home than a crisp French mani. Scroll just ahead to see for yourself.
As you can see from the photo above, pill box nails involve a variety of high-contrast polish combinations split down the center of the nail plate. Given the shape and stark color pairings, it closely resembles a handful of vibrant capsules from a weekly pill organizer. Get it? "It feels playful, slightly nostalgic, a little retro, and somehow still cool at the same time," Nguyen continues in her caption. Milan-based nail artist Oksana Zavora would agree, as she cosigned the trend a couple months ago after feeling specifically inspired by the hues from YSL's commercial campaign in Marrakech. Like Nguyen's, the look includes an array of multicolored polishes, only with a few color-blocked accent nails—or "pills."
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While the look is certainly on-trend for summer 2026, it's by no means brand new. You see, Asian beauty experts have been championing these colorful nails for years, specifically Korean nail artist Ryu On-yu (also known as Onnu), founder of Onnu Nail, who many credit for popularizing the playful pill box aesthetic. But it seems the bold look has officially made its way West, and it's already eclipsing the classic colorful French, which features a thin, minimalist stripe near the top. It's arguably easier to achieve on your own, too, since you don't need as much precision to paint; splitting the nail plate in half is a little less complicated than tracing a tiny line.
When it comes to tablet-inspired nails, the more polish pairings the better (see below for my favorites!), but if you hope to make them a bit more understated, you could choose just one color duo for the whole set. Alternatively, you could do like Nguyen and match each vivid half with a neutral hue—perhaps one with a bit of velvety shimmer, if you dare. "The mix of rich tones and softer colors makes the whole set feel like a vintage candy bowl I probably wasn’t supposed to eat out of as a kid," she shares. Ahead, shop the most delicious, fashion-forward color combinations you can find.
Shop the Best Color Combinations for Pill Box Nails
OPI
It's a Boy!
OPI
Big Apple Red
The spring/summer runways confirmed it: Red and blue is the hottest color combination of 2026.
Manucurist
Lime
Manucurist
Chestnut
Acid green with a rich chocolate brown provides such a chic contrast, both in the nail and fashion spaces.
Londontown
Portobello Plum
Londontown
Isla Bonita
Quite the royal duo.
CHANEL
Incendiaire
Chanel
Faussaire
Sugared pink and candy-apple red will always be an iconic pair. Just ask Victoria Beckham.