“Invisible” Nails Are About to Be Everywhere—7 Versions Celebrity Nail Artists Love

As much as I love a vibrant color or two when it comes to my summer manicure, there's a new trend on the rise that feels like a fresh take on understated nails. Basically, my social media feed is filled with "invisible" nail looks and I can't get enough. From the invisible French manicure to sheer jelly and soap nails, it's clear we're fully in our demure era. I'm not the only one taking notice either. Nail artists have also noticed a huge uptick in requests for looks like this and they aren't complaining.
International nail artist, educator, and co-founder of Chicago's Art Me Nails Studio Svitlana Motyl says, "One of the reasons this trend has become so popular is because it's incredibly versatile and wearable. Invisible nails are not about looking unfinished they're about looking clean and effortless." International nail artist Olha Shtanhei also equates this trend to the clean girl makeup aesthetic that some still swear by. It's not about going over the top, but quietly adding flair to an otherwise neutral look. "The idea is to create a manicure that enhances rather than decorates," she adds. "The goal is not to show the product, the color or the technique, but make the hands look clean and well cared for."
If you're craving something simple (but with a unique edge), see what invisible looks nail artists are currently loving below.
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Barely There Pink Nails
Elle Gerstein (Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and Nicole Kidman's manicurist of choice) loves a "barely there" pink shade on the nails to get in on this trend. In fact, she mentioned that some of her favorite understated manicures she's done have been with ultra-sheer pink shades and a tiny bit of pearl chrome to give it a unique finish. To add a bit of flair to a rosy, neutral pink shade, you can add 3D art or designs on the nail.
Some of my favorite understated manicures I’ve done were ultra sheer pinks with a tiny bit of pearl chrome soft rosy beige nails with a blurred French edge and really glossy natural short nails with almost no visible color at all. They photograph beautifully and work on everyone. As another trick, to give a truly "invisible" look, Gerstein says to try builder gel. "The true way to do these are with soft builder gels in sheer pinks because they give that healthy plump natural finish," she says. "Products I love for this look are Essie [shades] Ballet Slippers and Sugar Daddy, Dazzle Dry's So On Pointe and Prima Ballerina, and Manucurist 's Active Blur. The true way to do these are with soft builder gels in sheer pinks because they give that healthy plump natural finish."
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Essie
Pinks Nail Polish - Ballet Slippers
Manucurist
Active Blur Strengthening Nail Polish
Ombré French Manicure
This look is one of my personal favorites when I'm going for an "invisible" vibe. It looks so organic on the nails and takes way less time to do than your traditional French manicure. Gerstein also loves this look. "[I love creating looks] with a blurred French edge and really glossy natural short nails with almost no visible color at all," she shares. "They photograph beautifully and work on everyone."
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Kiara Sky Gel Pro
Gel Pro Hema-Free Gel Polish True White
Nail Reformation
Soft Fade Short Press-Ons
Glossy Chrome Nude Nails
Another way to add sheen to an otherwise more neutral look is to add a chrome glaze on top. Gerstein loves a chrome finish and added, "a super glossy clear manicure with really clean cuticles fits the [invisible nail] vibe."
Motyl says a natural chrome or pearl finish is also perfect for a subtle glow. "Subtle pearl or natural chrome powders [add] dimension without heaviness," she says. "These looks work beautifully because they enhance the hands without drawing excessive attention," she says.
OPI's Chrome Effects collection is perfect for this — whether you like to do your own nails at home or want to take them to your nail tech.
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OPI
Chrome Effects Collection
Olive & June
Chrome Nail Polish Kit
Invisible Soft French Manicure
Celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez (whose clientele includes Kim Petras, Madison Beer, and Tate McRae) has a lot to say about the elusive yet quietly popular invisible French manicure. "My girls love the invisible soft French," she says. "It gives a very realistic nail look to an extension. This muted French can honestly be done with any color mixed with milky white. It’s my favorite way to do a simple nail, but still had a slight change of color for the summer."
Shtanhei also agrees that this type of French really softens the traditional design. "Traditional French can sometimes look graphic or formal, but the invisible version feels modern, lighter, and more expensive," she shares. "It gives structure to the nail, visually elongates the fingers, and makes the free edge look perfect without looking painted on."
Hernandez loves shades like OPI's Bare My Soul for a look like this and Shtanhei's favorite is Mineral Fusion's On Pointe.
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OPI
Bare My Soul Nail Lacquer
Mineral Fusion
Nail Polish in On Pointe
Milky White Nails
If a plain old French manicure of any kind doesn't float your boat this season, try a milky white shade on its own or paired with a thin French tip. It adds something different to your look without going over the top. While milky white is a pretty neutral shade, Shtanhei also recommends thinking about your skin's undertones if you want to find your perfect milky base. "A shade that looks invisible on one person can look too pink, too white, or too grey on another," she says. "The perfect invisible manicure is always customized."
Hernandez's favorite milky white shade of all time is OPI's Funny Bunny (same) and you can shop it below.