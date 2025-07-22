When It Comes to Nail Trends, Selena Gomez Is the Arbiter of Taste—Her 7 Best Looks to Copy

From "coffee chrome" to "peach champagne."

Happy birthday, SG! There's no shortage of stunning glam moments we could share to honor the singer, actor, and beauty mogul's big day, but her nail looks have left us particularly dazzled over the past year. Coffee chrome! Peach champagne! Sparkling Merlot! Each mani—revealed by her longtime manicurist Tom Bachik—seems to get better than the next, and the fashion set quickly follows her lead every single time. See below for my personal favorite looks, and consider this my formal petition to add "nail trend forecaster" to Gomez's growing resume.

Coffee Chrome

Photo of Selena Gomez with a coffee chrome manicure

At the Toronto International Film Festival this past September, Gomez was spotted with a brown, shimmery manicure Bachik dubs "coffee chrome." Cozy and expensive-looking, it's the perfect way to add a little something extra to an everyday neutral.

"For more of a glamorous movie star vibe, we wanted a medium-length nail shaped to a soft oval/almond to play off the silhouette of her gown," Bachik said in a press release regarding the look. "We also wanted a deep, rich, mysterious shade but also something a little unique." He praises CND's Purplexity, which he describes as "a deep purple with a gold pearl finish and an elegant shimmer that brings glamour to any look."

Get the Look:

Cnd - Shellac Purplexity (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac Purplexity

walmart,

Sally Hansen
On The Glow

target,

Olive & June
Museum Date

Nostalgic Cherry

Photo of Selena Gomez with a nostalgic cherry manicure

Perhaps it was the Big Apple of it all, but Gomez sported a cherry-red mani during a stint in NYC. After appearances on Today and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she headed out for a date night wearing Essie's Rock the Runway—a nostalgic shade editors have adored for years. Glossy and fierce, the punchy scarlet automatically makes a statement. Pair it with an all-black ensemble, like Gomez here, to really dial up the drama.

Get the Look:

Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Rock the Runway 270
Essie
Rock the Runway

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Pompier

Glossy Nail Polish
Gucci
Goldie Red

Dreamy Lilac

Photo of Selena Gomez with a dreamy lilac manicure

Confirmed: Lilac nails are *it* for summer, at least according to Gomez and Bachik. The star donned Aprés Aster Family while appearing on ABC’s upcoming reboot of Match Game, and the polish looked incredibly luxe with her long-almond shaped tips and black Miu Miu dress. Lilac is a great way to switch up tired neutrals while keeping the look chic and understated—similar to butter yellow, just not as played out (as Hailey Bieber once declared).

Get the Look:

Apres - Gel Couleur - Aster Family
Apres
Aster Family

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Immortelle

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Purples - Achievement Unlocked
OPI
Achievement Unlocked

Peach Champagne

Photo of Selena Gomez with a peach champagne manicure

Gomez was quite literally dripping in jewels at the 2025 Oscars, from her custom Ralph Lauren dress (embellished with over 16,000 glass droplets and hand-sewn Rosemont crystals) to her sparkly "peach champagne" manicure. Bachik aimed to "play off the gems and texture in her Ralph Lauren gown" by cocktailing two CND shades: Rule Breaker, a soft coral, and Silk Thread, a twinkly taupe. The result is a peachy-pink sunset mani with a touch of elegant shimmer—so luxe.

Get the Look:

Cnd - Rule Breaker Shellac (0.25 Oz)
CND
Rule Breaker

Cnd - Shellac Silk Thread (0.25 Oz)
CND
Silk Thread

Opi Nail Lacquer Data Peach | Sheer Bright Orange Pearl Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Me, Myself Collection
OPI
Data Peach

Sparkling Merlot

Photo of Selena Gomez with a sparkling merlot manicure

More from the wine category, we have "sparkling merlot" nails, a look Gomez paired with her Schiaparelli gown at the 2025 BAFTAs. Burgundy nails are always a good idea—especially once fall rolls around—but the subtle fizz (demonstrated by the polish's flecks of black) adds a fresh, modern twist to the Bordeaux-inspired hue.

Get the Look:

Cnd - Shellac Needles & Red (0.25 Oz)
CND
Needles & Red

Lalaque Le Vernis Nail Polish
Christian Louboutin
Drama Noir

Zoya - Metora .5 Oz - #zp1167
Zoya
Metora

Blazing Navy

After Gomez debuted electric blue nails in an Instagram Reel sneak peek of her latest album, "I Said I Love You First," the exact color—In the Navy by Aprés Nail—sold out of retailers immediately. Navy blue has certainly had its moment in the sun this year, usurping burgundy, black, and brown as the most viral neutral, and it remains a fresh color story for summer. As editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi once told WWW about this season's nail trends, blue polishes "give off that 'cool kid on the block' kind of mood."

Get the Look:

Cirque Colors - Nail Polish - Cobalt Jelly 0.37 Oz
Cirque Colors
Cobalt Jelly

Essie Gel Couture Long-Lasting Nail Polish, Vegan, Navy Blue, Caviar Bar, 0.46 Fl Oz
essie
Caviar Bar

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Fugueuse

Bridal Ballerina

Photo of Selena Gomez's engagement manicure

Of course, how could I forget about Gomez's engagement mani?! Her nude, barely there nails make that sparkly marquise-cut diamond look even more eye-catching—not that the stunning ring needed any more help standing out. Bachik used Chanel's Ballerina polish to secure that smooth, milky wash of color; for this reason, the Chanel polish has always been popular for brides, but we expect sales to soar since Gomez gave it her official stamp of approval. "Naked" nails always manage to look expensive—even more so when Chanel's involved.

Get the Look:

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Ballerina

Pinks Nail Polish - Ballet Slippers
Essie
Ballet Slippers

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals/browns - Bubble Bath
OPI
Bubble Bath

