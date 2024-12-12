Forget Oval, Selena Gomez Just Got Engaged With the Next *Huge* Engagement Ring Trend
Ever since her Wizards of Waverly Place days, Selena Gomez has had serious personal style, so when it came time for her to get engaged, her engagement ring was always going to be unique and undetermined by the wedding realm's biggest trends. Now that she has gotten engaged—Gomez's boyfriend since December 2023, Benny Blanco, proposed last night—we know exactly how different and remarkable her real-life ring is.
"Forever begins now," Gomez captioned a slideshow of Instagram photos on December 11 showcasing the proposal and her dazzling marquise-cut diamond engagement ring. "Hey wait… that’s my wife," Blanco responded in the comments. The music producer did good, selecting the perfect ring, set on a yellow-gold pavé band; location, a grassy picnic; and choice of cuisine, Taco Bell. Of course, the singer-actress's nails were painted to perfection for the occasion in a barely noticeable shade of pale pink, and she wore a cropped faux fur jacket, Banana Republic jeans, and white sneakers.
According to the Clear Cut's founder Olivia Landau, elongated marquise diamonds like Gomez's are one of the most surprising cuts that she's been seeing more and more recently. Not too long ago, this shape was considered untrendy, with many future brides wanting oval-shaped diamonds instead, Landau told Who What Wear's assistant shopping editor Ana Escalante earlier this year. However, there's been a significant rise in demand for marquise cuts, and Gomez's big news is sure to encourage even more.
The couple made their first public appearance together in December 2023, though they've been working together professionally for years. Blanco produced two of Gomez’s tracks in 2015, “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em with Kindness,” and one, “Trust Nobody,” in 2016. They also collaborated in 2019 on "I Can't Get Enough," and 2023, on "Single Soon." That last one couldn't be more wrong.
In addition to her future husband, many more celebrities flocked to Gomez's comment section to congratulate her on the big moment. "Congratulations beauty," Suki Waterhouse wrote. Lily Collins jumped in with: "Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both," followed by a bunch of red heart emojis. Hulu, the network Gomez's comedy series Only Murder in the Building runs on, is crying, according to the company's IG account, and Nina Dobrev is "so happy" for the future husband and wife.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
