Excuse Me While I Gawp at These Incredible BAFTA Beauty Looks

Awards season is in full swing, and I don't know about you, but I'm very happy about it. Yep, as a beauty editor, this is a pretty exciting time for me as it's a chance to see some of my favourite stars showcase this year's biggest beauty trends as they take to the red carpet. From makeup trends to hair trends and even nail trends, I'm constantly on the lookout for those specific beauty looks that celebs can't get enough of.

This Sunday, the industry has come together in London to celebrate the best in film with the 2025 BAFTAs (aka, the British Academy Film Awards). Hosted by David Tennant and taking place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, we've already seen some showstopping fashion moments from the likes of Pamela Anderson and Mimi Keene. However, I've been keeping my eye on the red carpet arrivals, as well as keeping tabs on top industry makeup artists, hairstylists and nail technicians who have been prepping the celebs for the big event so that I can fill you in on this year's biggest BAFTA beauty looks.

Ahead, you'll find all of my favourite beauty looks from the BAFTAs 2025 red carpet that I will be attempting to recreate ASAP. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and prepare to be amazed...

The Best BAFTAs 2025 Beauty Looks

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford rocked a statement winged eyeliner look on the red carpet.

Ritu Arya

Ritu Arya's Lancôme makeup look is the perfect example of how to do subtle glamour this season.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson's wispy fringe styled by none other than Patrick Wilson is a work of art.

Hannah Dodd

Hannah Dodd proves that glowy skin never goes out of style.

AJ Odudu

A subtle smokey eye always looks chic.

India Amarteifio

This glossy red lip is everything.

Camila Cabello

I'm here for these curtain bangs.

Radhika Apte

Frosted eyeshadow! Berry lips! This all gets a yes from me.

Nico Parker

This hairstyle is giving me all of the vintage vibes.

Stacy Martin

Stacy Martin added a subtle pop of pink eyeshadow to her look which paired beautifully with her pastel green dress.

Cynthia Erivo

How stunning is Cynthia Erivo's eyeshadow look?

Felicity Jones

This nail colour is so sophisticated.

Saoirse Ronan

I'll be reaching for this lip colour this spring.

Jessica Plummer

Another stunning Lancôme makeup look.

Ariana Grande

Time to start practising my winged eyeliner looks I think.

Demi Moore

Glossy hair is in this season, as proven by Demi Moore.

Letitia Wright

So stunning.

Anna Kendrick

'90s eye makeup is back and better than ever.

Selena Gomez

Speaking of throwback beauty trends, the side part is also back in a big way this season.

Lupita Nyong'o

I need this lipstick immediately.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana's loose waves look so glamorous.