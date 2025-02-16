Excuse Me While I Gawp at These Incredible BAFTA Beauty Looks
Awards season is in full swing, and I don't know about you, but I'm very happy about it. Yep, as a beauty editor, this is a pretty exciting time for me as it's a chance to see some of my favourite stars showcase this year's biggest beauty trends as they take to the red carpet. From makeup trends to hair trends and even nail trends, I'm constantly on the lookout for those specific beauty looks that celebs can't get enough of.
This Sunday, the industry has come together in London to celebrate the best in film with the 2025 BAFTAs (aka, the British Academy Film Awards). Hosted by David Tennant and taking place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, we've already seen some showstopping fashion moments from the likes of Pamela Anderson and Mimi Keene. However, I've been keeping my eye on the red carpet arrivals, as well as keeping tabs on top industry makeup artists, hairstylists and nail technicians who have been prepping the celebs for the big event so that I can fill you in on this year's biggest BAFTA beauty looks.
Ahead, you'll find all of my favourite beauty looks from the BAFTAs 2025 red carpet that I will be attempting to recreate ASAP. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and prepare to be amazed...
The Best BAFTAs 2025 Beauty Looks
Kelly Rutherford
Kelly Rutherford rocked a statement winged eyeliner look on the red carpet.
Ritu Arya
Ritu Arya's Lancôme makeup look is the perfect example of how to do subtle glamour this season.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson's wispy fringe styled by none other than Patrick Wilson is a work of art.
Hannah Dodd
Hannah Dodd proves that glowy skin never goes out of style.
AJ Odudu
A subtle smokey eye always looks chic.
India Amarteifio
This glossy red lip is everything.
Camila Cabello
I'm here for these curtain bangs.
Radhika Apte
Frosted eyeshadow! Berry lips! This all gets a yes from me.
Nico Parker
This hairstyle is giving me all of the vintage vibes.
Stacy Martin
Stacy Martin added a subtle pop of pink eyeshadow to her look which paired beautifully with her pastel green dress.
Cynthia Erivo
How stunning is Cynthia Erivo's eyeshadow look?
Felicity Jones
This nail colour is so sophisticated.
Saoirse Ronan
I'll be reaching for this lip colour this spring.
Jessica Plummer
Another stunning Lancôme makeup look.
Ariana Grande
Time to start practising my winged eyeliner looks I think.
Demi Moore
Glossy hair is in this season, as proven by Demi Moore.
Letitia Wright
So stunning.
Anna Kendrick
'90s eye makeup is back and better than ever.
Selena Gomez
Speaking of throwback beauty trends, the side part is also back in a big way this season.
Lupita Nyong'o
I need this lipstick immediately.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana's loose waves look so glamorous.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
This Anti-Neutral Eye Shadow Is Set to Dominate Spring 2025—Sabrina Carpenter Says So
Shop the trend from $7.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
My Bougie 53-Year-Old Mom and I Scoured Nordstrom's Winter Sale—15 Beauty Gems That Scream Luxe
Stock up on the fragrances, eye makeup, and more that had us texting for hours.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Bella Hadid's 3- to 5-Minute Makeup Routine Includes This $12 Concealer-Foundation Hybrid
If you ask me, it's a top-tier drugstore product.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Lisa's Milky Gold Manicure Is Just What My Spring Mood Board Needed
Timeless with an edge.
By Jamie Schneider
-
13 (On Sale!) Nordstrom Beauty Products Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying
Act fast.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
My Clients Include Zendaya and Hailey Bieber—15 Products I Swear By as an Aesthetician
Vanessa Marc shares her beauty essentials.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Protein vs. Moisture: Here's How to Tell Which One Your Hair Needs to Beat Damage
Not all damage is the same.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Counts on This Growth-Boosting Supplement for Thick, Glossy Postpartum Hair
"My hair has never been healthier."
By Kaitlyn McLintock