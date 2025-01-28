This Handbag Color Trend Is Chicer Than Black, Burgundy, and Brown

A model carrying a navy blue Bottega Veneta Lauren shoulder bag at the F/W 24 show.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
I almost always go with the black option when it comes to large, budget-altering investments. That's not exactly a shocking statement—I know—but I say it because I recently strayed from my norm. Two months ago, I flew to London, took a two-hour train ride to Paris, jumped in a taxi to Alaïa's store on Rue de Marignan off the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, and spent a significant amount of money on a handbag that wasn't black. It was navy blue, and if I'm being honest, it's chicer than any of my black bags. Hell, it's chicer than all of my other handbag colors too, including brown and burgundy.

Alaïa's nubuck leather navy blue Le Teckel shoulder bag on a shelf in the brand's Paris flagship store.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Funnily enough, despite planning a day trip to Paris for the sole purpose of buying an Alaïa Le Teckel bag, I ultimately flew home to New York with a bag I hadn't intended to purchase. I'd done all kinds of research, and from it, I decided to invest in a burgundy suede Le Teckel Clutch. However, when the sales associate told me it was completely sold out and black was the only color left in stock, I immediately widened my search. That's when I laid eyes on the larger version of the original Le Teckel shoulder bag in navy-blue nubuck leather. Just like that, the decision was made.

Eliza Huber wearing an all-gray outfit at the Alaia store in Paris trying on a navy blue Le Teckel shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

I'd never really considered buying a handbag in the non-black neutral despite it being a color I wear very regularly in my apparel. Burgundy, cream, and shades of brown? Sure, but never navy. Once I owned one, though, I started digging into the handbag hue, realizing quickly that many of fashion's top brands were trading in traditional colors for navy in 2025. Bottega Veneta, Khaite, Toteme, and The Row all debuted navy versions of their most famous bags in the lead-up to the New Year, including Bottega Veneta's Lauren and Sardine styles and The Row's Edith and Half Moon silhouettes.

Luxury designers weren't the only ones catching on, though. More affordable labels like Polo Ralph Lauren, Longchamp, and Coach launched navy-blue handbags, and Madewell, J.Crew, and Mango also got on board.

Suffice it to say, I felt vindicated and more ready than ever to show off my nontraditional handbag color choice as often as possible. If you feel equally inspired to add something different to your bag collection, keep scrolling. All of the chicest navy-blue handbags can be found and purchased below.

Shop navy-blue handbags:

Madewell X Agmes , Lennox Bag
Madewell X Agmes
Lennox Bag

New York fashion people are all trying to score this flap bag from Madewell's collab with Agmes. The hardware is to die for.

Le Teckel Medium Suede Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Medium Suede Shoulder Bag

Can you really blame me for traveling hours out of my way to secure this perfect blue bag?

Cassie Crossbody Bag 17
COACH
Cassie Crossbody Bag 17

I know crossbody bags are convenient, but I'd definitely wear this as a top-handle clutch far more often.

Le Pliage Cosmetics Case
Longchamp
Le Pliage Cosmetics Case

I know, I know—this isn't exactly a purse, but I think it should be.

Women's Small Cobble Shoulder Bag in Space
Bottega Veneta
Small Cobble Shoulder Bag

The color gets even more beautiful when combined with Bottega Veneta's signature intrecciato woven texture.

Phoebe Clutch
retrofête
Phoebe Clutch

One word: chic.

Boho Bag
Citizens of Humanity
Boho Bag

For all the essentials.

Belted Naplack Bucket Bag Navy
Toteme
Belted Naplack Bucket Bag

Now, this is a bag worth admiring.

Edith Leather Tote
THE ROW
Edith Leather Tote

Small but mighty.

Suede Mini Shopper Bag - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Suede Mini Shopper Bag

Prepare for lots and lots of questions pertaining to where this bag came from.

Private Eye Suede Tote
MÉTIER
Private Eye Suede Tote

I have never seen a more beautiful tote bag—ever.

Polo Id Embossed Small Shoulder Bag
Polo Ralph Lauren
ID Embossed Small Shoulder Bag

I've seen this Polo bag on at least 10 chic women in NYC this week alone.

Madewell, The Essential Medium Bucket Tote
Madewell
The Essential Medium Bucket Tote

You can't see them in this photo, but the studs on this bag are next-level chic.

Women's Sardine Chain in Space
Bottega Veneta
Sardine Chain

The gold and navy go so well together.

The Symmetry 26 Bag
Savette
The Symmetry 26 Bag

I think about Savette's Symmetry bags a lot—probably too much.

Ava Croco 14
Teddy Blake
Ava Croco

This top-handle bag gives successful vibes. Hey, Spotify, play "Successful" by Ariana Grande.

Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather
The Row
Large N/S Park Tote Bag in Leather

Your work bag just got a whole lot chicer.

Clare V. Petit Claudine Bag
Clare V.
Petit Claudine Bag

Mon petit chéri.

Bobbi Suede Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Bobbi Suede Shoulder Bag

For your next winter night out.

Berkeley Suede and Leather Shoulder Bag
j.crew
Berkeley Suede and Leather Shoulder Bag

J.Crew's suede bags are elite, especially considering their prices.

What Goes Around Comes Around Chanel Lambskin Boy Wallet on Chain
Chanel
Lambskin Boy Wallet on Chain

A tried-and-true classic.

Leather-Trimmed Wool-Flannel Tote
TOTEME
Leather-Trimmed Wool-Flannel Tote

The most elegant weekend-getaway bag you'll ever find.

Women's Le 5 à 7 Supple Large in Grained Leather in Bleu Abysse
Saint Laurent
Le 5 à 7 Supple Large

Every well-dressed celeb owns this bag. Can I be next?

Leather Shopper Bag - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Shopper Bag

It's time to give up your overused canvas tote (unless it's the L.L.Bean x Tibi belted version).

Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag
LOEWE
Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag

It's the silver chain for me.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Quilting
COACH
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Quilting

The velvety fabric is so luxe and winter-friendly.

Kerala 25 Leather Shoulder Bag
Chloé
Kerala 25 Leather Shoulder Bag

I'm in love. Anyone else?

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

