This Handbag Color Trend Is Chicer Than Black, Burgundy, and Brown

I almost always go with the black option when it comes to large, budget-altering investments. That's not exactly a shocking statement—I know—but I say it because I recently strayed from my norm. Two months ago, I flew to London, took a two-hour train ride to Paris, jumped in a taxi to Alaïa's store on Rue de Marignan off the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, and spent a significant amount of money on a handbag that wasn't black. It was navy blue, and if I'm being honest, it's chicer than any of my black bags. Hell, it's chicer than all of my other handbag colors too, including brown and burgundy.

Funnily enough, despite planning a day trip to Paris for the sole purpose of buying an Alaïa Le Teckel bag, I ultimately flew home to New York with a bag I hadn't intended to purchase. I'd done all kinds of research, and from it, I decided to invest in a burgundy suede Le Teckel Clutch. However, when the sales associate told me it was completely sold out and black was the only color left in stock, I immediately widened my search. That's when I laid eyes on the larger version of the original Le Teckel shoulder bag in navy-blue nubuck leather. Just like that, the decision was made.

I'd never really considered buying a handbag in the non-black neutral despite it being a color I wear very regularly in my apparel. Burgundy, cream, and shades of brown? Sure, but never navy. Once I owned one, though, I started digging into the handbag hue, realizing quickly that many of fashion's top brands were trading in traditional colors for navy in 2025. Bottega Veneta, Khaite, Toteme, and The Row all debuted navy versions of their most famous bags in the lead-up to the New Year, including Bottega Veneta's Lauren and Sardine styles and The Row's Edith and Half Moon silhouettes.

Luxury designers weren't the only ones catching on, though. More affordable labels like Polo Ralph Lauren, Longchamp, and Coach launched navy-blue handbags, and Madewell, J.Crew, and Mango also got on board.

Suffice it to say, I felt vindicated and more ready than ever to show off my nontraditional handbag color choice as often as possible. If you feel equally inspired to add something different to your bag collection, keep scrolling. All of the chicest navy-blue handbags can be found and purchased below.

Shop navy-blue handbags:

Madewell X Agmes Lennox Bag $198 SHOP NOW New York fashion people are all trying to score this flap bag from Madewell's collab with Agmes. The hardware is to die for.

ALAÏA Le Teckel Medium Suede Shoulder Bag $2600 SHOP NOW Can you really blame me for traveling hours out of my way to secure this perfect blue bag?

COACH Cassie Crossbody Bag 17 $175 SHOP NOW I know crossbody bags are convenient, but I'd definitely wear this as a top-handle clutch far more often.

Longchamp Le Pliage Cosmetics Case $100 SHOP NOW I know, I know—this isn't exactly a purse, but I think it should be.

Bottega Veneta Small Cobble Shoulder Bag $3900 SHOP NOW The color gets even more beautiful when combined with Bottega Veneta's signature intrecciato woven texture.

retrofête Phoebe Clutch $598 SHOP NOW One word: chic.

Citizens of Humanity Boho Bag $258 SHOP NOW For all the essentials.

Toteme Belted Naplack Bucket Bag $1340 SHOP NOW Now, this is a bag worth admiring.

THE ROW Edith Leather Tote $1990 SHOP NOW Small but mighty.

MANGO Suede Mini Shopper Bag $100 SHOP NOW Prepare for lots and lots of questions pertaining to where this bag came from.

MÉTIER Private Eye Suede Tote $4150 SHOP NOW I have never seen a more beautiful tote bag—ever.

Polo Ralph Lauren ID Embossed Small Shoulder Bag $598 SHOP NOW I've seen this Polo bag on at least 10 chic women in NYC this week alone.

Madewell The Essential Medium Bucket Tote $188 SHOP NOW You can't see them in this photo, but the studs on this bag are next-level chic.

Bottega Veneta Sardine Chain $5100 SHOP NOW The gold and navy go so well together.

Savette The Symmetry 26 Bag $2150 SHOP NOW I think about Savette's Symmetry bags a lot—probably too much.

Teddy Blake Ava Croco $675 $507 SHOP NOW This top-handle bag gives successful vibes. Hey, Spotify, play "Successful" by Ariana Grande.

The Row Large N/S Park Tote Bag in Leather $2600 SHOP NOW Your work bag just got a whole lot chicer.

Clare V. Petit Claudine Bag $335 SHOP NOW Mon petit chéri.

KHAITE Bobbi Suede Shoulder Bag $1850 SHOP NOW For your next winter night out.

j.crew Berkeley Suede and Leather Shoulder Bag $148 SHOP NOW J.Crew's suede bags are elite, especially considering their prices.

Chanel Lambskin Boy Wallet on Chain $3500 SHOP NOW A tried-and-true classic.

TOTEME Leather-Trimmed Wool-Flannel Tote $1130 SHOP NOW The most elegant weekend-getaway bag you'll ever find.

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Large $3100 SHOP NOW Every well-dressed celeb owns this bag. Can I be next?

MANGO Leather Shopper Bag $100 $60 SHOP NOW It's time to give up your overused canvas tote (unless it's the L.L.Bean x Tibi belted version).

LOEWE Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag $4100 SHOP NOW It's the silver chain for me.

COACH Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Quilting $395 SHOP NOW The velvety fabric is so luxe and winter-friendly.