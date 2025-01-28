This Handbag Color Trend Is Chicer Than Black, Burgundy, and Brown
I almost always go with the black option when it comes to large, budget-altering investments. That's not exactly a shocking statement—I know—but I say it because I recently strayed from my norm. Two months ago, I flew to London, took a two-hour train ride to Paris, jumped in a taxi to Alaïa's store on Rue de Marignan off the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, and spent a significant amount of money on a handbag that wasn't black. It was navy blue, and if I'm being honest, it's chicer than any of my black bags. Hell, it's chicer than all of my other handbag colors too, including brown and burgundy.
Funnily enough, despite planning a day trip to Paris for the sole purpose of buying an Alaïa Le Teckel bag, I ultimately flew home to New York with a bag I hadn't intended to purchase. I'd done all kinds of research, and from it, I decided to invest in a burgundy suede Le Teckel Clutch. However, when the sales associate told me it was completely sold out and black was the only color left in stock, I immediately widened my search. That's when I laid eyes on the larger version of the original Le Teckel shoulder bag in navy-blue nubuck leather. Just like that, the decision was made.
I'd never really considered buying a handbag in the non-black neutral despite it being a color I wear very regularly in my apparel. Burgundy, cream, and shades of brown? Sure, but never navy. Once I owned one, though, I started digging into the handbag hue, realizing quickly that many of fashion's top brands were trading in traditional colors for navy in 2025. Bottega Veneta, Khaite, Toteme, and The Row all debuted navy versions of their most famous bags in the lead-up to the New Year, including Bottega Veneta's Lauren and Sardine styles and The Row's Edith and Half Moon silhouettes.
Luxury designers weren't the only ones catching on, though. More affordable labels like Polo Ralph Lauren, Longchamp, and Coach launched navy-blue handbags, and Madewell, J.Crew, and Mango also got on board.
Suffice it to say, I felt vindicated and more ready than ever to show off my nontraditional handbag color choice as often as possible. If you feel equally inspired to add something different to your bag collection, keep scrolling. All of the chicest navy-blue handbags can be found and purchased below.
Shop navy-blue handbags:
New York fashion people are all trying to score this flap bag from Madewell's collab with Agmes. The hardware is to die for.
Can you really blame me for traveling hours out of my way to secure this perfect blue bag?
I know crossbody bags are convenient, but I'd definitely wear this as a top-handle clutch far more often.
I know, I know—this isn't exactly a purse, but I think it should be.
The color gets even more beautiful when combined with Bottega Veneta's signature intrecciato woven texture.
Prepare for lots and lots of questions pertaining to where this bag came from.
I've seen this Polo bag on at least 10 chic women in NYC this week alone.
You can't see them in this photo, but the studs on this bag are next-level chic.
This top-handle bag gives successful vibes. Hey, Spotify, play "Successful" by Ariana Grande.
J.Crew's suede bags are elite, especially considering their prices.
It's time to give up your overused canvas tote (unless it's the L.L.Bean x Tibi belted version).
Eliza Huber is a New York-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
