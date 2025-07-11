The "Italian Market" Manicure Is Summer's Peak Nail Trend—See the Best Designs to Send to Your Manicurist
It encapsulates a Sicilian summer.
I'm a beauty editor, which means I've researched and reported on almost every single nail trend for the better part of a decade. Whether it's a simple, sleek, and minimalist look (think Hailey Bieber's iconic "glazed donut" manicure and the so-called "milk" nail trend) or an over-the-top maximalist one (I've been loving F1-inspired nail designs), I've seen it, written about it, and probably even worn it.
Lately, though, there's been a specific nail trend that's been living in my head rent-free. It's all over IG and TikTok, and even though it can differ based on personal preference, pattern, and artist, it always screams summer. I'm talking about a trend that I've coined the "Italian market" manicure.
Let me explain. Imagine you're on vacation in Italy. You decide to spend your morning strolling through an open-air market. You feel the warm sun on your shoulders. You see stalls stacked with ripe olives, juicy lemons, and other local produce. You hear the shoppers laughing, chatting, and negotiating. Now, imagine that dreamy summer scenario is encapsulated and condensed into a maximalist nail design. That, my friends, is the essence of the Italian market manicure. It involves painting each nail with food-inspired motifs—images of fish (especially sardines), olives, lemons, oranges, etc. Ahead, see five examples that capture the spirit of a Sicilian summer.
This manicure was hand-painted by @taylormadenailsx, and it screams summer. The bold color combinations! The stripes! The fish and fruit! Bellissima.
This design from @mikan_nails is so detailed I feel like I need a magnifying glass. Notice the olives speared on a toothpick, the fish set against a crisp blue base, and, best of all, the cool 3D lemon nail art.
Another hand-painted design from @taylormadenailsx, this one is soft and whimsical with blueberries, oranges, and cherries set against either a creamy base shade or a classic French manicure. It's such a dreamy homage to summer.
@rachelsophienailstylist is the expert behind this detailed, joy-inducing design. All of the signature elements of a good Italian market manicure are there.
Last but certainly not least, this @taylormadenailsx Italian market manicure makes me want to book a one-way ticket to the Amalfi Coast as soon as possible.
Shop the Trend
This manicure trend is all about precise detail, so it makes the most sense to book an appointment with a professional nail artist. However, if you're feeling creative and want to embrace a similar Italian summer vibe via a DIY route, there are options. You can try your hand at painting a design, but I suggest applying summer-fruit nail stickers or press-ons. Below, see a few options.
Nail Art Brushes
Nail Art Stickers
Press-On Nails
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
Not Black, Not Brown: The "Polarizing" Mascara Color Dua Lipa Inspired Me to Wear All Summer
Kiss the basics goodbye.
-
Sabrina! Charli! Rihanna! These Celeb-Inspired Nail Colors Are Too Good to Pass Up for Prime Day
Celebrity shades at sale-rack prices.
-
After Testing Tons of Amazon Beauty Products, I Won't Shut Up About These 24 On-Sale Items
They're officially editor approved.
-
I Rarely Shop Beauty at Full Price—15 Fourth of July Sales I'm Taking Advantage of This Week
Prices from $7 put stars in my eyes.
-
Gel Manis at Home Are Shockingly Easy—10 Expert-Approved UV Lamps That Save You Time and Money
They're a must-have.
-
Not Butter Yellow, Not Sheer Pink: The Dreamiest Nail Color to Wear All Summer, Per Rihanna and Selena
The trendsetters have spoken.
-
It's Official: "Pool Water" Nails Are Replacing Milky Manicures This Summer
The trend is flooding my FYP. Pun intended.
-
I've Perfected the Art of Packing a Beach Bag—These 12 Beauty Products Are Essential
Towel down, SPF on.