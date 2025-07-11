The "Italian Market" Manicure Is Summer's Peak Nail Trend—See the Best Designs to Send to Your Manicurist

It encapsulates a Sicilian summer.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in Features

I'm a beauty editor, which means I've researched and reported on almost every single nail trend for the better part of a decade. Whether it's a simple, sleek, and minimalist look (think Hailey Bieber's iconic "glazed donut" manicure and the so-called "milk" nail trend) or an over-the-top maximalist one (I've been loving F1-inspired nail designs), I've seen it, written about it, and probably even worn it.

Lately, though, there's been a specific nail trend that's been living in my head rent-free. It's all over IG and TikTok, and even though it can differ based on personal preference, pattern, and artist, it always screams summer. I'm talking about a trend that I've coined the "Italian market" manicure.

Let me explain. Imagine you're on vacation in Italy. You decide to spend your morning strolling through an open-air market. You feel the warm sun on your shoulders. You see stalls stacked with ripe olives, juicy lemons, and other local produce. You hear the shoppers laughing, chatting, and negotiating. Now, imagine that dreamy summer scenario is encapsulated and condensed into a maximalist nail design. That, my friends, is the essence of the Italian market manicure. It involves painting each nail with food-inspired motifs—images of fish (especially sardines), olives, lemons, oranges, etc. Ahead, see five examples that capture the spirit of a Sicilian summer.

Italian summer nails.

(Image credit: @taylormadenailsx)

This manicure was hand-painted by @taylormadenailsx, and it screams summer. The bold color combinations! The stripes! The fish and fruit! Bellissima.

Italian market nail design.

(Image credit: @mikan_nails)

This design from @mikan_nails is so detailed I feel like I need a magnifying glass. Notice the olives speared on a toothpick, the fish set against a crisp blue base, and, best of all, the cool 3D lemon nail art.

Summer fruit nails.

(Image credit: @taylormadenailsx)

Another hand-painted design from @taylormadenailsx, this one is soft and whimsical with blueberries, oranges, and cherries set against either a creamy base shade or a classic French manicure. It's such a dreamy homage to summer.

Italian market nails.

(Image credit: @rachelsophienailstylist)

@rachelsophienailstylist is the expert behind this detailed, joy-inducing design. All of the signature elements of a good Italian market manicure are there.

Summer fruit nail design.

(Image credit: @taylormadenailsx)

Last but certainly not least, this @taylormadenailsx Italian market manicure makes me want to book a one-way ticket to the Amalfi Coast as soon as possible.

Shop the Trend

This manicure trend is all about precise detail, so it makes the most sense to book an appointment with a professional nail artist. However, if you're feeling creative and want to embrace a similar Italian summer vibe via a DIY route, there are options. You can try your hand at painting a design, but I suggest applying summer-fruit nail stickers or press-ons. Below, see a few options.

Nail Art Brushes

4 Pack Nail Art Brush Set
Beauty Secrets
Nail Art Brush Set

Dotting Tool & Nail Art Liner Brush Duo
Manucurist
Nail Art Tool Duo

Komall Metallic Nail Art Brushes, 5pcs Liner Brush Set, Uv Gel Polish Painting Art Design Pen for Long Lines, Thin Details, Fine Drawing Sizes 4/8/12/20/25mm(black)
Komall
Nail Art Brushes

Nail Art Stickers

Nail Art Stickers, Summer Nail Decals 3d Self-Adhesive Cute Fruit Lemon Cherry Strawberry Blueberry Pattern Summer Design Manicure Tropical Nail Accessories for Women Girls(6sheets)
Qdsuh
Nail Art Stickers

dailycharme, Fruit Stand Nail Stickers
dailycharme
Fruit Stand Nail Stickers

lisasaysgah, Nail Art Stickers
lisa says gah
Nail Art Stickers

Press-On Nails

Fruity Press-On Nails
PaintLab
Fruity Press-On Nails

target,

Olive and June
Puffy Fruits Press-On Nails

Fruit Garden Custom Press on Nails | Hand-Painted Watermelon, Strawberry & Citrus Nail Art | Vegan-Friendly Nail Designs | Jb525hc - Coffin 1 / Xs
Dorynail
Fruit Garden Press Ons

Explore More:
Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸