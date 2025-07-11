The "Italian Market" Manicure Is Summer's Peak Nail Trend—See the Best Designs to Send to Your Manicurist

I'm a beauty editor, which means I've researched and reported on almost every single nail trend for the better part of a decade. Whether it's a simple, sleek, and minimalist look (think Hailey Bieber's iconic "glazed donut" manicure and the so-called "milk" nail trend) or an over-the-top maximalist one (I've been loving F1-inspired nail designs), I've seen it, written about it, and probably even worn it.

Lately, though, there's been a specific nail trend that's been living in my head rent-free. It's all over IG and TikTok, and even though it can differ based on personal preference, pattern, and artist, it always screams summer. I'm talking about a trend that I've coined the "Italian market" manicure.

Let me explain. Imagine you're on vacation in Italy. You decide to spend your morning strolling through an open-air market. You feel the warm sun on your shoulders. You see stalls stacked with ripe olives, juicy lemons, and other local produce. You hear the shoppers laughing, chatting, and negotiating. Now, imagine that dreamy summer scenario is encapsulated and condensed into a maximalist nail design. That, my friends, is the essence of the Italian market manicure. It involves painting each nail with food-inspired motifs—images of fish (especially sardines), olives, lemons, oranges, etc. Ahead, see five examples that capture the spirit of a Sicilian summer.

This manicure was hand-painted by @taylormadenailsx, and it screams summer. The bold color combinations! The stripes! The fish and fruit! Bellissima.

This design from @mikan_nails is so detailed I feel like I need a magnifying glass. Notice the olives speared on a toothpick, the fish set against a crisp blue base, and, best of all, the cool 3D lemon nail art.

Another hand-painted design from @taylormadenailsx, this one is soft and whimsical with blueberries, oranges, and cherries set against either a creamy base shade or a classic French manicure. It's such a dreamy homage to summer.

@rachelsophienailstylist is the expert behind this detailed, joy-inducing design. All of the signature elements of a good Italian market manicure are there.

Last but certainly not least, this @taylormadenailsx Italian market manicure makes me want to book a one-way ticket to the Amalfi Coast as soon as possible.

This manicure trend is all about precise detail, so it makes the most sense to book an appointment with a professional nail artist. However, if you're feeling creative and want to embrace a similar Italian summer vibe via a DIY route, there are options. You can try your hand at painting a design, but I suggest applying summer-fruit nail stickers or press-ons. Below, see a few options.

