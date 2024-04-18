Trust Me: These Pretty Summer Nail Colours Will Give You Major Holiday Vibes

Of the many things filling up your pre-holiday to-do list—buy a bikini, stock up on suncream, check your passport expiry date—arguably the most fun is booking in for that all-important pre-travel manicure. It’s usually one of the last things I do the day before I fly (in order to get optimal wear out of my new nails), so for me the ritual pre-holiday manicure is the moment I finally relax and switch my brain into holiday mode.

When it comes to choosing my holiday nail colours, I like to wear something that suits the occasion, that will last for the duration of my trip, and that will give me a mini serotonin boost every time I glance down at my nails. Sometimes that means bright tropical colours like lime greens or fiery corals, but often my go-to is a fresh white (which looks oh so good with a tan) or a suitably beachy beige.

With holiday season fast approaching, even those of you who don’t have any trips booked in may still be in the mood for a summery switch up at your next nail appointment. Scroll down for the holiday nail colours perfect for summer 2024.

The best holiday nail colours:

1. Bright Coral

Nothing says ‘out of office and ready for the beach’ quite like a fiery coral mani. Perfect for tropical destinations, a sunset-inspired coral looks chic and fun on both short and long nails.

Shop the Look:

Nailberry Decadence Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £15 SHOP NOW This bright coral hue is giving me all the sunset vibes.

essie Nail Polish in 67 Meet Me at Sunset £9 SHOP NOW Meet me At Sunset is a staple shade in my summer nail polish line up.

2. Cobalt Blue

Arguably the colour of summer 2024, we’ve already spotted our fair share of cobalt blue bikinis, handbags, and sandals. Tie your look together (or sport a contrasting pop of colour if you typically dress in neutrals) with this eye-catching blue.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Palace Bahia Nail Polish £8 SHOP NOW This rich blue looks far more expensive than its affordable high-street price tag.

H&M Nail Polish £4 SHOP NOW If you want to make a statement, this electric cobalt blue is extremely eyecatching.

3. Fresh White

It might sound boring, but really a crisp cool-toned white is the ultimate chic holiday nail colour. Versatile enough to work with all manner of outfit combinations and skin tones, you really can’t go wrong.

Shop the Look:

Mylee 5-In-1 Builder Gel White £13 SHOP NOW Not only is this the perfect fresh white, it's a builder gel formula, so will remain intact no matter how long your trip.

essie Nail Polish in 1 Blanc £9 SHOP NOW Essie's Blanc is another summer staple for me—it makes my tan pop every time.

4. Sandy Beige

If neutrals really are more your bag than bright pops of colour, why not try a beach-inspired sandy beige?

Shop the Look:

nails inc. Caught in the Nude Nail Polish £8 SHOP NOW Subtle, sheer, and perfect for all skin tones.

essie Nail Polish in 79 Sand Tropez £9 SHOP NOW Whether you wear it alone or as the base for a nail art design, this classic colour is on trend every summer.

5. Baby Pink

Delicate hues of pink have been trending since the start of the year, so by summer, expect to see them everywhere. If you like a mani that appears fresh, clean, and won’t look obvious when it grows out, this is definitely a safe option.

Shop the Look:

OPI Flamingo Your Own Way £18 SHOP NOW OPI have multiple options when it comes to pink-toned nail polishes, but this one positively screams summer.

Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint £4 SHOP NOW If you're worried about your nail polish looking grown out as the holiday progresses, wear this—you won't even notice.

6. Lime Green

Another holiday classic, a bright and zesty lime green works well for both manicures and pedicures. Major summer vibes.

Shop the Look:

Sephora Collection Nail Polish £5 SHOP NOW The perfect holiday nail colour does exist, and it's just £5.