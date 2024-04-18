Trust Me: These Pretty Summer Nail Colours Will Give You Major Holiday Vibes
Of the many things filling up your pre-holiday to-do list—buy a bikini, stock up on suncream, check your passport expiry date—arguably the most fun is booking in for that all-important pre-travel manicure. It’s usually one of the last things I do the day before I fly (in order to get optimal wear out of my new nails), so for me the ritual pre-holiday manicure is the moment I finally relax and switch my brain into holiday mode.
When it comes to choosing my holiday nail colours, I like to wear something that suits the occasion, that will last for the duration of my trip, and that will give me a mini serotonin boost every time I glance down at my nails. Sometimes that means bright tropical colours like lime greens or fiery corals, but often my go-to is a fresh white (which looks oh so good with a tan) or a suitably beachy beige.
With holiday season fast approaching, even those of you who don’t have any trips booked in may still be in the mood for a summery switch up at your next nail appointment. Scroll down for the holiday nail colours perfect for summer 2024.
The best holiday nail colours:
1. Bright Coral
Nothing says ‘out of office and ready for the beach’ quite like a fiery coral mani. Perfect for tropical destinations, a sunset-inspired coral looks chic and fun on both short and long nails.
Shop the Look:
This bright coral hue is giving me all the sunset vibes.
Meet me At Sunset is a staple shade in my summer nail polish line up.
2. Cobalt Blue
Arguably the colour of summer 2024, we’ve already spotted our fair share of cobalt blue bikinis, handbags, and sandals. Tie your look together (or sport a contrasting pop of colour if you typically dress in neutrals) with this eye-catching blue.
Shop the Look:
This rich blue looks far more expensive than its affordable high-street price tag.
If you want to make a statement, this electric cobalt blue is extremely eyecatching.
3. Fresh White
It might sound boring, but really a crisp cool-toned white is the ultimate chic holiday nail colour. Versatile enough to work with all manner of outfit combinations and skin tones, you really can’t go wrong.
Shop the Look:
Not only is this the perfect fresh white, it's a builder gel formula, so will remain intact no matter how long your trip.
Essie's Blanc is another summer staple for me—it makes my tan pop every time.
4. Sandy Beige
If neutrals really are more your bag than bright pops of colour, why not try a beach-inspired sandy beige?
Shop the Look:
Whether you wear it alone or as the base for a nail art design, this classic colour is on trend every summer.
5. Baby Pink
Delicate hues of pink have been trending since the start of the year, so by summer, expect to see them everywhere. If you like a mani that appears fresh, clean, and won’t look obvious when it grows out, this is definitely a safe option.
Shop the Look:
OPI have multiple options when it comes to pink-toned nail polishes, but this one positively screams summer.
If you're worried about your nail polish looking grown out as the holiday progresses, wear this—you won't even notice.
6. Lime Green
Another holiday classic, a bright and zesty lime green works well for both manicures and pedicures. Major summer vibes.
Shop the Look:
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
-
Florals for Spring Aren't Groundbreaking, But These 21 Nail Designs Are So Chic
It's time to book that manicure.
By Maya Thomas
-
11 Spring Nail Trends That Always Look So Chic
We'll be re-creating these ASAP.
By Maya Thomas
-
I've Got Chanel on the Brain: 11 $100-and-Under Beauty Products I'm Coveting
Sometimes you don't have break the bank for luxury.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
If You Think Valentine's Day Nail Designs Are Too Obvious, You'll Love These 15
They're subtle and sophisticated.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Jasmine Tookes on Her Beauty Must-Haves, Signature Style, and Fitness Regimen
Can you say iconic?
By Maya Thomas
-
16 Last-Minute (and Actually Affordable) V-Day Gifts Your BFFs Will Love
Heart eyes.
By Emma Walsh
-
11 Winter Nail Colors That Always Look So Elevated
A quick way to look put-together.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
These Golden Globes Beauty Looks Just Set the Standard for Award Season
It's a very high standard.
By Kaitlyn McLintock