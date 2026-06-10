The Best Nail Products of 2026

For nail minimalists and maximalists alike.

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Who What Wear 100 Beauty Awards best nail products of 2026.
(Image credit: Aileen Son)
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Who doesn't want chic nails, especially chic nails you can achieve at home? Whether you're shopping for a luxurious antidote for dehydrated cuticles or are in need of an elevated yet low-effort set of press-ons, our selection of nail heroes has you covered.

Best Nail Treatment

Manucurist Keratin Booster

Senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron applying Manucurist's Keratin Booster

Best Press-Ons

Kiss Core Color Press-On Nails

Best Nail Polish

OPI RapiDry Quick-Dry Lacquer

Best Cuticle Oil

Townhouse Cuticle Oil

Beauty Director Erin Jahns after applying Townhouse's Cuticle Oil

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Erin Jahns
Erin Jahns
Beauty Director

Erin has been writing a mix of beauty and wellness content for Who What Wear for over five years. Prior to that, she spent two and half years writing for Byrdie. She now calls Santa Monica home but grew up in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and studied writing, rhetoric, and communication at University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. She studied abroad in Galway, Ireland, and spent a summer in L.A. interning with the Byrdie and Who What Wear family. After graduating from UW, she spent one year in San Francisco, where she worked as a writer for Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen before moving down to L.A. to begin her career as a beauty editor.