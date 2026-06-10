The Best Nail Products of 2026

Who doesn't want chic nails, especially chic nails you can achieve at home? Whether you're shopping for a luxurious antidote for dehydrated cuticles or are in need of an elevated yet low-effort set of press-ons, our selection of nail heroes has you covered.
Best Nail Treatment
Manucurist Keratin Booster
Manucurist
Keratin Booster
We're not kidding when we tell you this strengthening treatment—which is rich in plant-based keratin, biotin, silicon, and more—is truly transformative. Once it's brushed on the nail, it instantly absorbs and begins working its magic. No mess! Apply it one to three times per day for a full week, and we promise you'll be happily stunned with your results.
Why experts love it: "I'm constantly switching my nails because of my job, so keeping them healthy underneath is really important to me. This has been such an easy addition to my routine and genuinely helps my nails feel stronger and more hydrated." — Brittney Boyce, Celebrity Nail Artist and Cofounder of Lost Angels
Senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron applying Manucurist's Keratin Booster
Best Press-Ons
Kiss Core Color Press-On Nails
Kiss
Core Color Press-On Nails
Press-ons are one of the beauty world's greatest inventions as long as they last, are easy to use and apply, and look natural. Kiss's affordable sets check every box and are a strategic staple to keep stocked in your nail kit.
Why experts love it: "I am a press-on girl for life, and these are some of my absolute favorites for such an amazing price. The short French-tip style is my favorite, and I get more compliments on my nails when I have them on compared to any other manicure I've gotten in a salon." — Lila Childs, Makeup Artist
Best Nail Polish
OPI RapiDry Quick-Dry Lacquer
OPI
Rapidry Quick-Dry Lacquer
Even if we're painting our nails at home, we want it to look like we spent a solid 90 minutes at the nail salon. OPI's quick-drying formula is unbeatably fast, glossy, and long-lasting. Not to mention, the shade range is impeccable.
Why experts love it: "I don't have strong opinions on most nail products, but I appreciate when something solves a real problem efficiently. This actually dries fast enough that you're not sitting around waiting, and it doesn't compromise color payoff or longevity for speed. For anyone who doesn't have time for the full salon dry time, this is functional without sacrificing quality." — Sophie Carbonari, Celebrity Aesthetician
Best Cuticle Oil
Townhouse Cuticle Oil
This adorable bottle of cuticle oil wowed our judges. For those who don't know, Townhouse is a luxury UK-based nail salon chain that offers top-tier polishes and nailcare products that are finally available stateside. This formula utilizes bakuchiol, squalene, and sunflower oil to add shine, softness, and strength to the cuticles and nails. As the cherry on top, it *lightly* smells like a coconut-y beach vacation, which we especially love for summer.
Beauty Director Erin Jahns after applying Townhouse's Cuticle Oil
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Best At-Home Manicure System
Aprés Gel-X Professional Nail Extension Starter Kit
APRÉS
Gel-X Professional Nail Extension Starter Kit
For those who love long nails and even longer-lasting results, we highly recommend Aprés's Gel-X Professional Starter Kit. With this kit and a little bit of practice, you are literally getting the same results you'd get for an even pricier treatment at the salon. Yes, it takes a little bit of time to master the process, but the final effect is worth it.
Why experts love it: "I use these gel tips all the time, and they've honestly changed the nail game for artists. Aprés has been one of my favorite nail brands for the last few years. The shapes, quality, and overall system just make creating nails so much easier and better." — Boyce