Is there anything worse than *clutches pearls* breaking a nail? As someone with weak, fragile and bendy nails, it's almost a weekly annoyance for me. And there is nothing more frustrating if you're trying to grow or strengthen your nails than being set back with breakages, even when you're using the very best nail care and nail polishes.
After putting up with my nails breaking for so long, I wanted to find out how to fix a broken nail once and for all. And it turns out that it is possible to save your manicure if you're met with a broken nail. For expert guidance, I reached out to Ella Vivii, manicurist in residence at 180 Health Club, for all the expert intel and how to fix a broken nail.
What Causes a Nail to Break?
"Normally, it's always our own fault using our nails as tools and doing something we shouldn’t be," says Vivii. Think opening parcels with our nails, or not wearing gloves when doing household chores. If your lifestyle requires you to use your hands a lot, you may be prone to more breakages.
However, if you get manicures in the salon, your nails can be more prone to breakage when they have grown out. "It could also be that your manicure is unbalanced, which is why regular appointments are essential," says Vivvi.
She notes that brittle, un-oiled nails can also be prone to breakage, especially during the winter when our nails are more exposed. Investing in a good cuticle oil or nail growth serum will help prevent your nails from breaking in the first place.
How to Fix a Broken Nail
1. Protect: At the first sign of breakage, you should shield your nail from further damage. "It depends on the damage, but I always tell my clients to put a plaster to protect it and arrange a quick fix or wait until their next appointment," says Vivii.
2. File: If you're dealing with your natural nails, then a nail file is your best bet to smooth the nail edge and prevent it from catching again. "A nail file can definitely help so you can prevent any catching, or just simply use a plaster," says Vivii. You can also get clear nail plasters, such as Finga-Nails Split Nail Saver Patches (£7), to temporarily fix a broken nail. Alternatively, you can use a silk wrap, or, a tiny piece of a teabag if you're in a pinch, to seal over a crack in the nail and seal with a top coat as a short-term solution.
3. Visit the salon: If you have nail enhancements such as acrylics, gels or BIAB, then it's best to get to the salon to allow your nail tech to fix it properly. They'll be in the best position to repair your nail safely, and they can judge it on a case-by-case basis," says Vivii. "Your manicurist would know best after assessing. Typically, a gel manicure can be repaired with silks or built up again with hard gel or builder gel, depending on the length or the damage caused," she says.
However, in some cases, the enhancement may need to be removed altogether. "The approach to a fix would definitely change depending on the method used," says Vivii. "If an acrylic is pulling off the natural nail underneath, it definitely needs to be removed to heal, whereas a small snag can easily be repaired."
How Long Does it Take for a Broken Nail to Grow Out?
This will largely depend on the severity of the broken nail and your usual nail length, Vivii advises. "It depends on the break; the worst case scenario could be upwards of six months," she says. However, smaller breakages can grow back much quicker, usually over a couple of weeks or 1-2 months.
Aftercare for a Broken Nail
To help repair, strengthen and grow your nails, you can consider adding a couple of nail care products into your routine and in between salon visits. "Cuticle oil twice a day," advises Vivii. "Put your oil with your skincare or on your desk to remind you. I love CND RescueRxx (£14) as a daily keratin treatment," she says.
Scroll on for some of our favourite nail strengtheners, cuticle oils and nail growth serums to help grow your nails long and strong once more.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.