I'm a Celeb Nail Stylist—Skip This Overrated Manicure Trend and Try This Timeless Style Instead

Hear me out: My world could literally be falling apart, but if I'm sporting a glossy, Pinterest-worthy manicure, I somehow feel like I have my life together. As dramatic as that may sound, I'm not alone in this POV. "Having polished nails has always made me feel put-together, as though not a detail had been missed," celebrity nail stylist Elle Gerstein tells me. "It's why I coined my favorite quote, 'You're never fully dressed without a manicure.'" Now that's the kind of energy I like. If you needed an excuse to treat yourself to a mani, you'll find it below!
Having discovered her passion for nails, Gerstein's big break came shortly after meeting Oribe Canales, founder of the eponymous haircare brand. "I started doing everyone's nails at his salon in exchange for getting my hair done," she says. "Rita Hazan was one of his colorists at the time, and someone whose nails I did as an exchange. J.Lo was her client, and she saw my work on Rita and requested for me to start doing her nails. I landed J.Lo as a client in 1999 and we're still working together over 26 years later."
Since then, Gerstein has built an elite client roster that includes Angelina Jolie, Zoey Deutch, Lindsay Lohan, and more. They flock to her for her signature long-lasting gel manicures and impeccably clean cuticle work—techniques that aren't commonly taught in the States. "The techniques I've learned overseas made me realize that American-taught nail care is out of date and minimal in skill," she explains. "I learned the controversial Russian manicure over 17 years ago, and I am proud to say it's the only nail skill that's superior! It's the longest-lasting and can actually change the health of your nails after a poorly done manicure."
We also talked about outdated nail trends, and she didn't hold back. She told me that beloved trends like glazed donut and blueberry milk nails—existing techniques that were just given buzzy new names on social media—are overrated. "These trends started in the salon long before celebrities even wore them or they became Instagram and TikTok famous," she says. "What I think is underrated [though] is the modern French manicure," she reveals. "It's so technical and completely different from the cheesy 90s mall look. People always say 'let's keep it simple,' but in actuality, it's the least simple technique for a nail tech to achieve. It's architecture; you're really building the nail."
I don't know about you, but I'm inspired to ask for a French mani at my next nail appointment. Below, Gerstein shares all her top picks to achieve a celeb-level mani, whether you go to a salon or polish your nails at home, plus more of her top-tier beauty essentials. From the $13 polish she wears on repeat to her favorite claw clip to the nail repair kit that actually works, keep scrolling to see them all.
Dr. Dana Beauty
Nail Repair Kit for Damaged Nails
"There are so many different nail strengtheners out there, but the only one that's ever really worked for me is this one. You feel it immediately, it doesn't take two weeks to work. It's a two-step process, you put the glycolic prep on first and then the hydrating formula. This takes care of the cuticle and can fill in the damage quickly from gel and acrylic because of the two step process. It's like using a serum before a moisturizer—it makes it work better."
Dior
Crème Abricot Base Coat
"This is a protective nail coat that gives a ridge filling and camouflage effect without having color. It brightens if you have any staining and makes a beautiful, smooth nail plate for a flawless application."
RPZL
Premium Acetate Claw Clip
"I always keep my hair back with a claw clip while I work. Most of my clients don't even realize I have long hair! I love this clip because it's high quality and can hold a full head of hair. It also comes in a beautiful, sophisticated tortoise [pattern], which is my favorite."
Le Labo
Bergamote 22 Body Lotion
"This is my signature scent. I love wearing the body lotion versus the fragrance, as I feel it makes the scent last longer and stay with me all day."
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Fairy Tailor
"For the fastest-drying polish, I always reach for Essie Gel Couture. Fairy Tailor is a go-to nude you can always catch me in. It's timeless and instantly makes me feel put-together."
Mineral Fusion
Nail Polish Remover
"I always have this remover in my kit. It seamlessly removes even the darkest shades, is acetone-free, and doesn't dry the nail out. It's a must for helping keep nails healthy, and even has a nice scent."
Seche
Vite Dry Fast Top Coat
"This is the only top coat I will use for nail art. It will not run the colors."
Aprés
Gel-X Nail Professional Starter Kit
"This system allows the artist to spend less time working on the client's nails. The nails in this kit come in every size and shape possible and allow the artists to show their skills on these amazing canvases. The brand knows how to capture all techs because it allows my celeb clients to have their nails ready in minutes, but I spend time behind the scenes creating their custom looks."
Mineral Fusion
Little Black Dress Nail Polish
"For a 16-free formula polish, my favorite is Mineral Fusion. I love this formula particularly for a pedicure, as it's great for a longer wear. It's a rarity to not find my toes painted in Little Black Dress. I love the clean look of a black pedi and this is such a classic, chic shade that goes with everything."
Osmosis+ Beauty
Stemfactor Growth Factor Serum
"This is my daily anti-aging serum that I use religiously morning and night. It has patented technology to rejuvenate my skin and keep me looking young!"
Orly
Bonder Rubberized Basecoat
"The proper prep for a manicure always includes using a rubbery base coat and this one is my go-to."
Mineral Fusion
So High Extended Length Mascara Black
"My lashes need all the lengthening they can get, and this formula does the trick! It's a natural, mineral-rich formula that won't irritate your eyes."
Andalou Naturals
Night Repair Cream Fruit Stem Cell
"This is an essential step in my nighttime skincare routine. I love knowing that it's working overnight to help lift and reduce my fine lines all while I sleep. The texture feels rich and luxurious like I'm really treating my skin."
Voesh
Collagen Gloves Moisturizing Hand Mask
"I love these and the feet booties. They're great for traveling or while I'm on set because of the quick clean-up. These are luxury products that give a spa-like feel and really elevate my services."
The Seaweed Bath Co.
Ultra-Hydrating Hand Rescue Hand Cream
"Hands and nails should have a skincare routine just like your face, but don't just use any old hand cream or body lotion! I love this one in particular because it has arnica and it deeply hydrates. The arnica will take down inflammation, swelling, and bruising. It's a great natural remedy."
The Seaweed Bath Co.
Smooth & Protect Invisible Mineral SPF 50
"I never leave the house without SPF. This one literally glides on and disappears. No chalky mess or white residue that you usually find with a mineral sunscreen. I love the slip and light formula and even have it double as my makeup primer."
Trademark Beauty
Hot Rod
"While I'm definitely not a hairstylist, this thermal brush makes me feel like I could be one! It's made me instantly master a perfect round brush blowout and has infrared heat and ionic technology to tame my frizzies."
