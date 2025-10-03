I'm a Celeb Nail Stylist—Skip This Overrated Manicure Trend and Try This Timeless Style Instead

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

Hear me out: My world could literally be falling apart, but if I'm sporting a glossy, Pinterest-worthy manicure, I somehow feel like I have my life together. As dramatic as that may sound, I'm not alone in this POV. "Having polished nails has always made me feel put-together, as though not a detail had been missed," celebrity nail stylist Elle Gerstein tells me. "It's why I coined my favorite quote, 'You're never fully dressed without a manicure.'" Now that's the kind of energy I like. If you needed an excuse to treat yourself to a mani, you'll find it below!

Elle Gerstein Celebrity Nail Artist

(Image credit: @enamelle)

Having discovered her passion for nails, Gerstein's big break came shortly after meeting Oribe Canales, founder of the eponymous haircare brand. "I started doing everyone's nails at his salon in exchange for getting my hair done," she says. "Rita Hazan was one of his colorists at the time, and someone whose nails I did as an exchange. J.Lo was her client, and she saw my work on Rita and requested for me to start doing her nails. I landed J.Lo as a client in 1999 and we're still working together over 26 years later."

J.Lo

A photo posted by on

Since then, Gerstein has built an elite client roster that includes Angelina Jolie, Zoey Deutch, Lindsay Lohan, and more. They flock to her for her signature long-lasting gel manicures and impeccably clean cuticle work—techniques that aren't commonly taught in the States. "The techniques I've learned overseas made me realize that American-taught nail care is out of date and minimal in skill," she explains. "I learned the controversial Russian manicure over 17 years ago, and I am proud to say it's the only nail skill that's superior! It's the longest-lasting and can actually change the health of your nails after a poorly done manicure."

We also talked about outdated nail trends, and she didn't hold back. She told me that beloved trends like glazed donut and blueberry milk nails—existing techniques that were just given buzzy new names on social media—are overrated. "These trends started in the salon long before celebrities even wore them or they became Instagram and TikTok famous," she says. "What I think is underrated [though] is the modern French manicure," she reveals. "It's so technical and completely different from the cheesy 90s mall look. People always say 'let's keep it simple,' but in actuality, it's the least simple technique for a nail tech to achieve. It's architecture; you're really building the nail."

I don't know about you, but I'm inspired to ask for a French mani at my next nail appointment. Below, Gerstein shares all her top picks to achieve a celeb-level mani, whether you go to a salon or polish your nails at home, plus more of her top-tier beauty essentials. From the $13 polish she wears on repeat to her favorite claw clip to the nail repair kit that actually works, keep scrolling to see them all.

