“So Pretty—Like Candle Light”: Celebrity Manicurists Can’t Get Enough of Toasted Nails This Fall

When dreaming of fall manicures (you know, as one does), I usually conjure up something deep and moody—a rich burgundy, perhaps, a cozy brown, or even an edgy onyx. Maybe a witchy purple, if I'm feeling particularly enchanted. Warmer tones tend to read a bit summery, but according to celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, we shouldn't ignore golden-hour hues when the weather starts to cool. In fact, he says "toasted nails" are poised to dominate the autumn season, and fellow celebrity manicurists are inclined to agree.
What are toasted nails, you ask? Essentially, it's a neutral manicure topped with layers of light-catching effects to create a "toasted" finish. "The key to this look is using any nude with golden-hour tones, like pink iridescence, and glowy satin [and] chrome effects," Bachik explains over Instagram. Those radiant layers help zhuzh up classic nude colors while keeping the manicure looking elegant and minimal—a balance that will make neutral nail lovers quite happy.
It seems Selena Gomezis a fan of toasted manis for fall, as Bachik (her longtime manicurist) recently used Essie's Liquid Sunrise to give her nail look that warm iridescence. Margot Robbie, on the other hand, has more of a champagne-colored version in Bachik's throwback post pictured above—still warm and shimmery, just with less rosy tones. Though, it's not just Bachik's A-list roster who's been rocking the trend; celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec has co-signed the burgeoning fall mani, proving that this look has legs. "This is so pretty—like candle light. I did this on a bride last night!" she comments on Bachik's Instagram video.
To achieve toasted nails, Bachik recommends starting with a clean, well-prepped canvas. "I love the [Tweezerman] Pushy and Nail Cleaner and the Rockhard Cuticle Nippers for meticulous cuticles, and I use the Stainless Steel Fingernail Clippers and the Professional Nail Files for a perfect shape," he says in a release. Once you have your mani set, apply your neutral polish of choice, wait for it to dry, then add a coat of golden-hour tones (like the Essie number he used on Gomez) on top. Layer on a shiny top coat, like Bachik's Click Colors in Super Clear to enhance the glossy effect. "Finish off the look with your favorite cuticle oil, and voilá!" he writes. Forget everything you know about fall nail colors—and catch me wearing this warm, candlelit hue all season long.
