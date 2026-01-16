Designs and Colors Celebrity Manicurists *Especially* Love on Coffin-Shaped Nails

If you've been keeping up with nail trends, you've likely noticed that coffin nails are making a comeback. This nail shape (quite literally designed to mimic the shape of a coffin) is somewhat similar to a traditional square shape except that it typically is a bit longer, leaving more room for unique designs that really pop. Don't get me wrong. I'm all for classic French manis and simple designs, but the amount of space you have with coffin nails allows you to get creative. Trust me when I say it's truly a shape that any manicure-obsessed beauty lover can appreciate.
If you're in need of some inspiration, you're in luck. Below, you'll find 27 ideas that range from edgy to elevated that you can try for your next manicure. I also chatted with celebrity nail artist Katie Masters to learn all about what makes coffin nails so unique, what styles look best on them, and how to maintain them for as long as possible.
27 Coffin Nail Ideas
1. Shimmery Ombré
These shimmery ombré nails are perfect for any time of year.
2. White & Gold
Take a simple white mani to the next level by adding some texture to one nail.
3. Contrast for Spring
These fun contrasting colors and floral designs are perfect for spring.
4. Marble Nails
Create some depth by adding unique designs to a few nails rather than just one like this chic look.
5. Metallic Green
Take a subtle shade of green and add gold metallic strips to create a more elevated look.
6. Shades of Pink
This pink-and-white look is good for any time of year, but it can work especially well during spring or even winter for Valentine's Day.
7. Angelic Shimmer
You can channel your inner angel with this whimsical white mani with hints of gold.
8. Simple Circles
Take a neutral nail and add a dotted pattern with a color of your choice to add some edge.
9. Neutral
As a neutral-nail-polish girl at heart, I had to include these super-chic nude nails. They're simple yet effective.
10. Vibrant Waves
If you love bold colors but want to keep it subtle, try these vibrant swirls on neutral nails.
11. Confetti Nails
Feeling celebratory? These confetti nails are a great choice for anyone who wants to ditch plain polish.
12. Moody Burgundy
This burgundy mani is a solid choice for a fall-to-winter moment.
13. Playful French
The subtle white swirls on the these green French tips are simple but still playful.
14. Gold Statements
Switch up your gold designs on each nail to create a statement manicure that works for any occasion.
15. Cheetah Coded
If you prefer shorter coffin nails, no worries! You can still sport playful designs like this one.
16. Glittery French
Take a simple French manicure and upgrade it by changing the shape of the tips to be pointed.
17. Edgy Metallic
I'm all for metallic nails, which is what makes this manicure so unique. It's simple but still edgy.
18. Simple Streaks
Sometimes, adding simple streaks of color can totally transform otherwise neutral nails.
19. Black French Tips
Forget white French tips. Instead, try switching it up for black or any other shade that catches your eye.
20. Bold Red
I'd be remiss if I didn't call out a bold red manicure on coffin nails. It's a major staple and definitely worth trying.
21. Lengthening Swirls
These vertical swirls create the illusion of extra length on these slightly shorter coffin nails.
22. Sunset Ombré
Skip a neural ombré, and go for the same effect with bolder colors like this pretty sunset-inspired manicure.
23. Zebra Print
Zebra print on nails will never not look good, and I can't be convinced otherwise.
24. Pierced French Tips
In case you didn't know, accessorizing your manicure is a huge trend right now. This edgy design has an actual septum ring hooked on the tip.
25. Spring Break Nails
I'm saving this inspo image for my next spring or summer vacation manicure.
26. Metal Tips
If you prefer silver over gold, you'll appreciate this elevated French manicure with metal tips.
27. Blue Smoke
Another option for French tips, these smoky blue swirls are playful but still minimalist.
How do coffin nails differ from other nail shapes?
Coffin nails look most like square nails, but the key difference is the tapered-in sides. "The tapered shape gives the optical illusion that the nails are longer, and they look much more flattering," says Masters. "Square nails tend to not have a tapered-in look in order to keep that nice, straight 90-degree-corner angle."
To achieve the look, manicurists start with a square shape and file the sides inward to create a narrow shape. This is also mostly done on longer nails. "Coffin nails can be tricky with shorter nail lengths only because when there isn't a lot of nail length to work with, the taper of the shape ends up being way more abrupt and creating a little bit of an odd trapezoid-looking shape," says Masters. "So when you want to do coffin nails, make sure you have decent length to work with!"
What designs look best on coffin nails?
There's no right answer to this, as it mainly depends on personal taste and preference. However, Masters is a big fan of French manicures on this shape. "French tips look great on long coffin-shaped nails because of the nice angles of the corners," she explains. "It ends up looking super clean and crisp!"
How To Make Coffin Nails Last
One of the main issues that come up with coffin nails are dull corners due to using hands for things like typing, picking things up, or opening items. For coffin nails (in addition to other square shaped nails) the goal is to maintain their "sharpness." To prevent rounding or chipped edges, Masters suggests using extensions. "Coffin nails last amazingly when they are done in extensions," she says. "Extension tips are stronger than the free edge of your natural nail, so the shape holds much longer!" Aside from that, you should avoid using your nails as "tools."